Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Clippers executive Jerry West calls Celtics’ Gordon Hayward ‘a very good player’

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
2 Comments

Clippers executive Jerry West raved about Warriors stars Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – which sounded a lot like the comments that got Lakers president Magic Johnson fined for tampering with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

But Johnson previously received a tampering warning for winking at Paul George. Maybe West got warned for his Golden State remarks.

After all, NBA commissioner Adam Silver explained the Johnson fine: “What we’ve said to him, and it’s a clear message to other team executives, is that stop talking about star players on other teams. There are plenty of other issues they can address.”

Well, West again talked about a star player on another team. This time it was Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.

West, via Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

“I’ll just say that every once in a while, there’s a chance that people get to take advantage of someone,” West said. “I don’t think that will ever happen again, but what Brooklyn did almost should be legislated against, to be honest with you.

“It’s very much like when Stepien was in Cleveland,” he added, referring to former Cavs owner Ted Stepien, who traded away so many first-round picks that the league no longer allows teams to trade first-rounders in consecutive years. “We got the No. 1 pick in the draft (James Worthy in 1982) out of it, who helped us win championships.

“But Danny’s done a nice job back there. Are they good enough? They had a terrible break with a very good player (Gordon Hayward), and are they good enough now? At the end of a couple of years, they’re going to be judged by that, by how they’re doing then — not by now. They’ve got some good young players. They’ve got a terrific coach. They’ve got a lot of positive things going, that’s for sure.”

I promise I’m not trying to pick on West. I appreciate his perspective, as a former great player and longtime executive. I don’t think he should be punished for this.

But I wouldn’t blame the Lakers one bit if they feel they’re being held to a different standard. The NBA has created an unease around the most benign forms of tampering – the most meaningful still go largely unchecked – thanks to a selective enforcement.

Moving onto to the substance of West’s quote, he might be right about a rule change to prevent another Brooklyn situation.

It’s easy to say the NBA shouldn’t protect teams from themselves, but that’s probably counter to the league’s financial interests. The Nets have been hopeless for three years, and it’ll probably take multiple more seasons to dig out of this hole. A large market is going to waste. The NBA is a money-making enterprise more than anything else, so that’s a big problem.

The Nets found a loophole in the Stepien Rule with pick swaps, allowing the team to keep a first-rounder every other year – just not the high one their lousy record would otherwise entitle them to. It was a clever workaround, one that effectively nullified the Stepien Rule.

There’s a case that Brooklyn’s plight will dissuade teams from ever trying such a plan again. But a similar case could have been made about Stepien’s Cavs, and the league decided that type of trading must be specifically prohibited.

The Stepien Rule exists for a reason, and if that reason is valid, the rule doesn’t go far enough.

Fixing that would be a much better use of the league’s time than (sometimes) turning harmless mentions of opposing players into the high crime of tampering.

Warriors cancel practice after Stephen Curry’s 30th birthday party (videos)

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry will turn 30 tomorrow, and the Warriors celebrated last night.

The above video has plenty of great moments – Klay Thompson dancing (China Klay in the USA?), coaches Steve Kerr and Mike Brown dancing and Curry sitting on stage eating ribs while E-40 performs behind him.

But this was my absolute favorite:

Curry’s injured ankle didn’t stop him from going dumb.

But apparently, the party slowed the team today.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

The Warriors are good enough to do whatever they want. That’s the dream.

Harrison Barnes: Thunder, not Cavaliers or Warriors, were best team in 2016 playoffs

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 1:17 PM EDT
3 Comments

In 2015-16, the defending-champion Warriors went an NBA-record 73-9. They were rightfully generating discussion as the best team of all time.

Then, suddenly they fell behind 3-1 to the Thunder in the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City won Game 3 by 28 and Game 4 by 24.

Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, who played for Golden State that year, via Road Trippin’:

My opinion is that OKC was probably the best team in the playoffs that year. I mean they were rolling, and we just didn’t have an answer for them. If Klay doesn’t have that crazy Game 6, if he just doesn’t have that crazy game, they were going to the Finals. I mean the way they were built, they were on. Rebounding, scoring – they were doing it all.

This isn’t Barnes slighting the Warriors because they let him walk to sign Kevin Durant. Andre Iguodala, who remained with Golden State, said the same thing.

And they’re right.

As good as the Warriors were throughout the year, the Thunder reached a level in the first four games of the conference finals unmatched by any team that season – including the Cavaliers, who won the title. Led by Durant and Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City overwhelmed Golden State with elite athleticism, skill and execution.

The Thunder came back to Earth just enough to allow a comeback. The Warriors won Game 5 at home and Klay Thompson‘s 41 points carried them to a Game 6 win in Oklahoma City. Then, Golden State finished the comeback in Game 7 at home.

The Warriors then blew their own 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, to Cleveland – clearing the way for Durant to sign with Golden State.

No matter how he spins it or what other reasons he had, Durant signed with the best team.

But, for a week that spring, he was already on the best team.

Steven Adams repeatedly calls hip injury ‘Australopithecus afarensis’ (video)

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
1 Comment

Steven Adams is delightfully different.

The latest example? The Thunder center calling his hip injury “Australopithecus afarensis.”

Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:

I hope Adams is prepared for Katz’s hard-hitting follow-up questions.

Steve Kerr urges youth to keep working for change on gun violence

Associated Press
Associated PressMar 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Steve Kerr believes the voices of America’s youth are finally being heard enough to create real change when it comes to gun violence.

Kerr told students at a Bay Area high school that safety in schools should be their “No. 1 issue,” urged them to vote and consider what they might be able to do to make gun safety and awareness a priority.

Kerr, the Golden State Warriors coach who has been outspoken on many social justice issues , drew a big crowd and a standing ovation before sharing how his life was affected by gun violence more than three decades ago when his father was shot dead in a terrorist attack.

“I’m not here because I’m the Warriors coach. Actually I am, because I wouldn’t have been invited. I’m here because I’m a citizen of this country and we’re a democracy and when people say stick to sports, stick to coaching, that means nothing,” Kerr said Monday at Newark Memorial High School. “I feel like it’s my responsibility to speak on something that’s very important to me.”

Kerr joined U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, and students from throughout the South Bay to discuss the issue. Also in attendance was Matt Deitsch, 20, whose younger brother and sister stayed locked in closets during last month’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I think he sees what so many of us see: There’s a moment in this country that can make a difference,” Khanna said.

Deitsch identified himself as the oldest member of the “Never Again” movement. He and others in his group plan to march in Washington, D.C., on March 24.

“It will change things because the youth is mobilizing at a rate that scares the status quo,” said Deitsch, who noted: “This is affecting all communities. It can happen anywhere.”

Kerr believes young people will help create change. “All I’ve really done is expressed my outrage and my concern,” he said.

Kerr said he’d like to do more, perhaps getting “my team involved.”

“I have been truly inspired by what I’m seeing lately from the kids at Douglas High School,” Kerr said. “I’m inspired by what’s happening. It feels real. For the first time, it feels like something’s happening.”

Kerr’s father, Malcolm, president of the American University of Beirut, was murdered in Beirut when Kerr was 18 and a freshman at the University of Arizona.

“I know how the Parkland families feel, or the Aurora families, or Sandy Hook,” Kerr said. “I know what it feels like. I met family members from Las Vegas. I know what that feels like. It’s awful. It’s devastating. It’s horrible.”

 