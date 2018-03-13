Getty Images

As expected, Avery Bradley reportedly undergoes sports hernia surgery, done for season

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
This has been a tough way for Avery Bradley to hit free agency.

Still one of the best on-ball defenders in the game, he struggled on the offensive end in Detroit, was traded to the Clippers more as an expiring contract than as a player Los Angeles needed, then he struggled with the Clippers for six games before suffering a sports hernia injury.

Now we learn Bradley is done for the season due to surgery to repair that hernia, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

LA Clippers guard Avery Bradley underwent surgery to repair adductor and rectus abdominis muscles on Tuesday and will likely miss the rest of the regular season, league sources told ESPN.

Six weeks to eight weeks is the recovery time for the surgery, which would mean the Clippers would need to make the postseason for Bradley to have a chance to return this season.

Actually, the Clippers would have to advance to the second round for Bradley to have a chance to return. Los Angeles is currently the seven seed in a very tight West, but even if they make the postseason the odds of making the second round are long.

Bradley knew from the start he might need surgery, but was hoping that rest and strengthening the muscles around it would mean he could continue playing (and raise his value heading into free agency). That was not the case.

Bradley will draw interest as a free agent this summer because he is a guy defensively you can put on the league’s best perimeter players and he will slow them down. However, he’s not as strong off the ball, and teams have become adept at switching him off the ball handler onto bigs, who he struggles to defend. On the other end of the court Bradley is not efficient — he has a true shooting percentage of 49.6 and while he can hit threes (career 36.6 percent) he doesn’t take many of them, and he takes too many long twos. Teams also will factor in the report Bradley paid to silence a sexual-assault accuser.

In what will be a tight free agent market, and after a rough season, Bradley may not find the deal he hoped for this summer. That said, a lot of teams could use his defense.

Evan Turner to contract critics: ‘Kiss my ass. Dead serious. Write that. I earned that (expletive) money’

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
The NBA doesn’t seriously investigate players swearing at fans. But get caught on video doing it? A fine quickly follows.

So, I’m not sure why Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner essentially turned himself in for cursing at a Portland heckler. But if the NBA fines him, Turner – who signed a four-year, $70 million contract in 2016 – can afford it.

Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest:

So, late in that Sacramento game, Turner faced the “dumb redneck,” who sits three rows back from the court.

“When I turned around and cursed him out, he turned bright red,’’ Turner said chuckling.

In telling the middle-aged heckler to “shut the (expletive) up,” Turner might as well been speaking to all who still harp on his 4-year, $70 million contract.

“First off, let me say one thing: Everything I have done, I have earned,’’ Turner said. “My contract – that’s my bread, and I earned my bread. So, kiss my ass. Dead serious. Write that. I earned that (expletive) money.’’

There are two ways of looking at this:

1. Turner earned the contract because he convinced a team to give it to him. That’s demonstrably true.

2. Turner is earning the contract because his production is commensurate with his salary. That’s almost certainly false.

Turner is a subpar shooter, making just 32% of his 3-pointers and 48% of his 2-pointers while still being highly selective in his shot selection. He has a higher turnover percentage than assist percentage. He’s merely a fine defender, at best.

By real plus-minus, Turner ranks 442nd of 502 players.

That said, backlash to Turner’s contract has left him underrated in some ways. Just because he’s overpaid doesn’t mean he’s worthless. He still contributes plenty to Portland.

He’s a smart player and a good passer for his size. His versatility helps, especially defensively. Though he won’t lock anyone down, he can adequately defend multiple positions, making it easier for the Trail Blazers to switch and put other players in ideal matchups. His fun personality is welcome in the locker room.

Quick details all these traits, getting input from teammates and Portland coach Terry Stotts, in a story worth reading. Ed Davis put it best:

“A lot of players get judged on their salary,’’ Davis said. “If he was making, let’s say 8 million a year, they would be like, ‘He’s the best player in the league’ … that’s just how life is. But I always tell him: That’s a good problem to have. I’d rather have someone talk (stuff) to me if I was making 17 million a year than 6 million a year. So that’s a good problem.’’

Rudy Gobert: Gordon Hayward ‘kind of ignored me’ during free agency

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Rudy Gobert previously complained about Gordon Hayward not texting back during free agency. Hayward, of course, left Gobert and the Jazz for the Celtics.

Now, Gobert is expanding on his displeasure for Hayward’s handling of his exit.

Gobert, via FOX 13 Salt Lake City:

We all know Gordon is a good player. We all know it’s a business, and sometimes you have to make tough decision.

For my part, it was only the fact that he didn’t really communicate with me. I tried to reach out to him before, just to have some informations. No matter what, I was going to respect his choice. He kind of ignored me. That’s the part I didn’t really like.

I was kind of considering him as a brother. We played four years together, went through a lot. And I thought I was important enough to know. Looks like I wasn’t, but we’ve moved on.

Hurt feelings are nearly inevitable in these situations. It obviously stinks that Hayward left someone who considered him a brother feeling this way, but I also understand Hayward needing to look out for himself at that point.

Talking to Gobert could have complicated Hayward’s decision-making. Even giving Gobert a heads up of his decision would have increased the chance of it leaking (which happened anyway).

If Hayward needed space, he was entitled to it. He probably should have at least texted Gobert that, though.

And Hayward still met with the Jazz, including Gobert, in San Diego. It’s not as if Gobert were completely shut out.

But high-stakes free agencies almost always cause bitterness.

In this case, Gobert felt the brunt of it.

Report: Kawhi Leonard unlikely to return for targeted Spurs-Pelicans game

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard was reportedly targeting Spurs-Pelicans on Thursday for his return.

Alas, it probably won’t happen.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

We’ve already been here before, Leonard missing his targeted return date. For all the progress made, this injury remains vexing.

San Antonio (37-30, in a three-way tie for eighth in the Western Conference) is facing razor-thin margins in the playoff race. The Pelicans are one of the teams the Spurs are trying to catch, and so are Saturday’s opponent, the Timberwolves. And who knows how long Leonard will need to acclimate once he returns?

That process can’t start soon enough for San Antonio, but apparently it won’t begin Thursday.

Warriors cancel practice after Stephen Curry’s 30th birthday party (videos)

By Dan FeldmanMar 13, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
Stephen Curry will turn 30 tomorrow, and the Warriors celebrated last night.

The above video has plenty of great moments – Klay Thompson dancing (China Klay in the USA?), coaches Steve Kerr and Mike Brown dancing and Curry sitting on stage eating ribs while E-40 performs behind him.

But this was my absolute favorite:

Curry’s injured ankle didn’t stop him from going dumb.

But apparently, the party slowed the team today.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

The Warriors are good enough to do whatever they want. That’s the dream.