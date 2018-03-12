Getty Images

Too early to panic, but banged-up Cavaliers unimpressive getting swept in Los Angeles

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2018, 1:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES — It’s way, way too early to hit the panic button in Cleveland. A month from now, when the playoffs start, this weekend of ugly losses in Los Angeles could be lost to the dustbin of history.

Kevin Love should be back in a week or so, providing an offensive boost and a passer out of the post/elbow in the half court the Cavaliers need. Tristan Thompson will be available again to bang with guys like the Lakers’ Brook Lopez or Julius Randle (that pair torched the Cavs to the tune of 58 points Sunday). Rodney Hood and Cedi Osman should be back and providing depth and shooting. Once guys are healthy, the rotations should stabilize and improve. Plus, with more time together for this revamped roster, the offensive sets and defensive communication should improve. Coach Tyronn Lue said pregame they were still in the “simplistic” phase of implementing what he wants this team to do on offense.

Still, Cavaliers fans might want to locate that panic button. Just in case.

Since the All-Star break the Cavaliers are 4-6, with the 13th ranked offense and 22nd ranked defense in the NBA. Cleveland just got swept in Los Angeles over the weekend where in consecutive games the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan and the Lakers’ Julius Randle bullied Cleveland’s small-ball lineups to the tune of 56 combined points.

With those two weekend losses, the Cavaliers have fallen back to the four seed in the East, half a game behind Indiana (which beat Boston Sunday). In Los Angeles, the Cavaliers did not look like the team Toronto and Boston have to go through to reach the Finals, rather it appeared to be the other way around.

Right now, injuries are at the forefront of that in Cleveland.

“At the end of the day, you have to want the most out of whoever you have on the floor,” LeBron said Sunday night. “You want the most from whoever is playing, but sometimes you just can’t overcome this many injuries. We have pretty much five guys out of our top nine or 10 out of the of the rotation or not playing because of their injuries. In this next man up (mentality), sometimes you just fall short.”

However, injuries are not all of it.

Cleveland’s new, younger core is at least trying on defense — a step up from what the Cavs did in January — but this not a team of great individual defenders after LeBron. Plus, building a cohesive team defense takes time this group hasn’t had (and will not have enough of): Cleveland’s communication on things such tagging roll guys, helping the helper, and challenging shooters at the arc have a long way to go. On Sunday, the Lakers’ league-leading pace scrambled the Cavaliers defense on multiple occasions (the game was played at a 104 possession pace). Most glaringly on Sunday night, the Cavaliers just did not have an answer for the Lakers’ big men Randle (36 points, a career high) and Brook Lopez (22 points).

“We knew if we got out in transition on this team, we could have some success,” Randle said.

“I think the rebounding hurts us, I think the physicality on the block, having to double team the post left us scrambling around,” Lue said after the Lakers’ loss. “That’s what we have to do right now, so no excuses. But we’ve got to play better.”

There are a lot of issues to address and not a lot of time to do it. The Cavaliers’ offense often gets stagnant and ends with LeBron in isolation — against the Clippers 38.5 percent of LeBron’s offensive possessions (where he finished the possession) were in isolation, and if you combine isolations and postups and it gets to 50 percent of his possessions. Against the Lakers 38 percent of LeBron’s possessions were isos or post ups. It can work for the Cavaliers because LeBron is so dominant a scorer, and because he is a brilliant passer.

 

Right now, LeBron just doesn’t have the guys around him to take advantage of his skill set or the MVP-level season he is in the midst of (he will finish in the top five in MVP voting).

Sunday, the Cavaliers tied the game up at 76-76 in the third, then the Lakers went on a 22-6 run and that was ultimately the ballgame. LeBron played well at the start of the fourth, but the Cavs couldn’t get stops and Los Angeles was never really threatened again.

Walking to the bench after a timeout midway through the fourth with his team down 19, LeBron had a look of frustration and disgust on his face — the same look he had through much of a dismal January.

Come the playoffs (and, more importantly, July) those looks may be a thing of the past, something long forgotten in the grind of a long NBA season.

But it’s something to file away. Just in case.

Kyrie Irving leaves early with knee soreness, will miss multiple games

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 11, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Boston Celtics lost to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, but they also lost something more important: Kyrie Irving.

Boston’s star guard left the game at halftime at TD Garden, citing left knee soreness. He will reportedly be out multiple games this week as he tries to rest and rehab heading into the home stretch of the NBA regular season.

Irving told reporters after the game that he would like to come back at full strength or as near as he can get to it. He also said he wasn’t concerned about where the Celtics sit in the standings with regard to his absence.

Boston has already clinched a playoff spot and currently sit 3.5 games back of the Toronto Raptors for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Via Twitter:

Boston coach Brad Stevens said the team didn’t have any official diagnosis with more detail other than Irving’s knee being sore.

“We don’t know what it is above general knee soreness and he doesn’t seem overly concerned big picture with it. But obviously it’s been giving him fits here and there for the last five to eight days or so,” Stevens told ESPN.

Irving played just 16 minutes in the game against Indiana, scoring seven points while adding four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Pacers beat the Celtics, 99-97.

LeBron James no-look pass freezes entire Lakers’ team (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2018, 10:53 PM EDT
3 Comments

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James was putting on a passing clinic against the Lakers.

The best highlight was the one above, where a LeBron fakes a pass to Kyle Korver at the arc and as two Lakers race out to challenge Korver LeBron delivers the pass to a wide-open rolling Ante Zizic.

The next possession down, in transition LeBron threw a brilliant one-handed skip pass to George Hill in the corner, Hill just missed the shot. That doesn’t diminish a pass only a couple of guys in the league could see and make.

Then there was LeBron with the nutmeg on Lonzo Ball.

Karl-Anthony Towns shines late in 109-103 win vs. Warriors

Getty
Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns helped Minnesota stop a season-longest three-game losing streak with 31 points and 16 rebounds, and the Timberwolves powered their way past Golden State down the stretch for a 109-103 victory on Sunday to hand the Warriors their second straight defeat without Stephen Curry.

Kevin Durant had 39 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, who left Curry at home from this road trip to rest an injured right ankle and lost 125-108 to Portland on Friday.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Timberwolves, who lost twice on the road to the defending champion Warriors earlier this season by a combined 37 points. Curry had a collective plus-36 rating over those two games.

With their spot in the ultracompetitive Western Conference standings slipping while All-Star Jimmy Butler recuperates from right knee surgery, the Wolves needed this win in the worst way in the thick of a daunting stretch of their schedule.

Towns made his All-Star presence felt when it mattered most, swishing a 3-pointer with 5:54 left to give the Wolves a 99-92 edge for their largest lead since early in the second quarter. He had 14 points in the fourth period alone, knocking down a floater from the lane with 2:18 to go; a fadeaway with 1:08 remaining; then a layup follow of his own miss with 37.5 seconds left to put the game away. He held out his long arms and cupped his hands to encourage the crowd as the last seconds ticked off the clock.

Klay Thompson had 21 points for the Warriors, but he went 3 for 12 from 3-point range. Draymond Green added 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but he had trouble defending Towns down low. Zaza Pachulia pitched in 16 points and 11 rebounds, but without their catalyst, Curry, the Warriors weren’t the same.

The Wolves displayed some of their sharpest ball movement since Butler went down, fueling an early lead that rose as high as 11 points late in the first quarter. Coach Tom Thibodeau then initiated Derrick Rose’s debut in an extra-small lineup next to Tyus Jones and Jamal Crawford, and, coincidentally or not, the Warriors immediately took control.

Over the 6:48 stretch Rose was in the game as the shooting guard, the Wolves were outscored 27-10. After losing the ball on a drive to the lane that led to a fast break for Warriors, Rose lost track of Livingston and gave up an uncontested dunk on the other end before Thibodeau called a timeout with the Wolves trailing 44-38.

Durant and Green each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, and, thanks in part to an 18-4 first-half edge in fast-break points, the Warriors built a lead as big as 57-45. The Wolves whittled away at it right before the break and kept up the comeback after halftime. Wiggins in particular was more aggressive than he’s been lately, including a pull-up jumper just before the third-quarter buzzer that tied the game at 84.

ALMOST-PERFECT PACHULIA

Coming off the bench now while JaVale McGee starts at center, Pachulia made his first seven shots to give the Warriors a big boost in another game with a thin bench. Reserves Andre Iguodala (wrist sprain), Jordan Bell (ankle sprain) and David West (arm cyst) were all held out again. Pachulia also had three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 25 minutes.

NO BLOOM FOR ROSE

This was Rose’s first on-court action since Feb. 7 for Cleveland, against Minnesota. He didn’t get back in the game and finished 1 for 5 from the floor for two points with two assists, one rebound and two turnovers.

TIP-INS

Warriors: West was scheduled for examination by a dermatologist on Sunday, coach Steve Kerr said, before the next assessment about his return could be made. … Thompson was under his scoring average (19.7 points per game entering the afternoon) in eight of the last 10 contests.

Timberwolves: Towns reached his NBA-best 57th double-double of the season. … Taj Gibson had 11 points and 13 rebounds, reaching double-digits scoring for the 18th time in the last 21 games.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Return home to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Timberwolves: Hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Anthony Davis posts triple-double with 10 blocks vs. Jazz (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 11, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
4 Comments

Anthony Davis has been playing out of his mind lately. The New Orleans Pelicans forward has stepped up in the absence of running mate DeMarcus Cousins, who is out for the year with an Achilles injury.

On Sunday against the Utah Jazz, Davis once again reiterated to the rest of the conference that with the University of Kentucky product playing at the top of his game, New Orleans is going to be a complete hassle in the playoffs.

As the Pelicans took on the Jazz in New Orleans, Davis recorded a triple-double that included 10 — yes, 10 — blocks, six of which came in the first half alone.

The best part? It was Davis’ first triple-double of his career and it came on his 25th birthday.

Via Twitter:

Davis finished the game by adding 25 points and 11 rebounds, although the Pelicans lost to Utah, 116-99.

New Orleans is now tied for third in the West with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.