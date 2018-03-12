Report: Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews likely to miss rest of season

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Not a great day for veteran shooting guards on tanking teams.

First, it leaked the Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews will likely miss the rest of the season. Now, word comes that Kent Bazemore will, too.

Hawks release:

Earlier today, Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Kent Bazemore, who left last night’s game vs. Chicago during the second quarter with a knee injury, underwent an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, which revealed a bone bruise in his right knee. He will miss the remainder of the season. Additionally, guard Jaylen Morris sprained his left ankle in yesterday’s game. He will miss approximately two-to-four weeks.

The Hawks are unsurprisingly much worse without Bazemore, a capable veteran. They’ve gotten outscored by 6.5 points per 100 possessions without him, down from -3.7 per 100 with him.

Atlanta (20-47) is tied for the NBA’s third-worst record. This should only help in the tank race.

With Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli already bought out, the Hawks are slowly becoming the younger, worse team they should have been all along.