Celtics: Daniel Theis suffers season-ending knee injury

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Celtics big Daniel Theis got dunked on by Domantas Sabonis yesterday.

And that was apparently the last notable play of Theis’ season.

Celtics:

Theis, a 25-year-old rookie from Germany, had been useful off the bench. He can guard both centers and power forwards, protect the rim and switch on the perimeter and scoop up rebounds. He even has enough shooting range to space the floor.

The Celtics will miss him.

That starts in the short term, with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown also on the shelf. Already 3.5 games back, Boston is now even less likely to catch the Raptors for the No. 1 seed. At least the Celtics should maintain their lead, seven games, on the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Theis’ defensive versatility looked like it’d be particularly helpful in the playoffs, though. Greg Monroe is a much more polished scorer, but he’s not that level of defender. Perhaps, Boston uses more small lineups that include Semi Ojeleye. Horford (once healthy) and Marcus Morris could get more playing time. But it probably falls on Monroe just to step up.

Hawks: Kent Bazemore to miss rest of season

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Not a great day for veteran shooting guards on tanking teams.

First, it leaked the Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews will likely miss the rest of the season. Now, word comes that Kent Bazemore will, too.

Hawks release:

Earlier today, Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Kent Bazemore, who left last night’s game vs. Chicago during the second quarter with a knee injury, underwent an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, which revealed a bone bruise in his right knee. He will miss the remainder of the season. Additionally, guard Jaylen Morris sprained his left ankle in yesterday’s game. He will miss approximately two-to-four weeks.

The Hawks are unsurprisingly much worse without Bazemore, a capable veteran. They’ve gotten outscored by 6.5 points per 100 possessions without him, down from -3.7 per 100 with him.

Atlanta (20-47) is tied for the NBA’s third-worst record. This should only help in the tank race.

With Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli already bought out, the Hawks are slowly becoming the younger, worse team they should have been all along.

Report: Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews likely to miss rest of season

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
The Mavericks are tanking.

Solid veteran shooting guard Wesley Matthews is unlikely to remain an impediment.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

This probably the pushes the 31-year-old with major injury history even further toward exercising his $18,622,514 player option for next season. Financially, opting in was already clearly the right move, though Matthews could choose to join a better team. But to do so would could require taking an even larger pay cut now.

Pistons owner Tom Gores says team isn’t winning enough, repeatedly calls Stan Van Gundy ‘team player’

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
The Pistons are headed toward their third losing season in Stan Van Gundy’s four years. They got swept by the Cavaliers in the first round in 2016. Detroit has little salary-cap flexibility and traded its first-round pick for Blake Griffin.

Rumors are circulating about Stan Van Gundy’s future as president and maybe even coach.

Pistons owner Tom Gores, via Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News:

“It’s about what happened this year, what we’re gonna do, our future,” Gores said. “Stan’s a team player. We’re not winning enough, so we have to talk about that.”

So, will Van Gundy be the coach next season?

“Stan and I have not discussed that,” Gores said. “I believe in Stan, but he’s a team player, so we’re gonna see. He’ll do exactly the right thing for this franchise. But right now he’s busy coaching this team. We’ll go from there.”

“Stan and I have no excuses, we have to win,” said Gores, adding there was no playoffs-or-else ultimatum. “We gotta deliver and we haven’t, but I think we will. And by the way, this team has not quit, I’ll tell you that. I’m not giving up on Stan, I’m not giving up on this team. I think Stan’s done a great job in certain areas, creating a good culture here. … (But) we’re not winning, so we gotta adjust something. Clearly we can’t be stubborn about anything, but I don’t think we’re that far off.”

That sounds like Van Gundy will accept losing his front-office power and remain as coach. Maybe Gores means something entirely different, but that’s how these remarks – repeatedly calling Van Gundy a ‘team player,’ saying he’s not giving up on Van Gundy, expressing dissatisfaction with the current status quo – sound.

Van Gundy proved his coaching chops with the Magic and Heat. Perhaps, he’d succeed if back in just that role.

None of his first-round picks – Stanley Johnson, Henry Ellenson and Luke Kennard – have panned out (yet?). Van Gundy has overpaid too many players – Jon Leuer, Langston Galloway and Boban Marjanovic – who’ve been on the fringe of the rotation.

The president isn’t giving the coach a break.

Gores sounds increasingly likely to change that power structure.

Magic Johnson chats with LeBron James’ agent and manager during Lakers-Cavaliers game (photo)

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
Magic Johnson knows everyone is infatuated with LeBron James-Lakers rumors. Johnson knows the NBA has put him under tight scrutiny for tampering.

So, the Lakers president flaunted his opportunity to talk to talk to LeBron’s agent (Rich Paul) and manager (Maverick Carter) during the Lakers’ win over the Cavaliers yesterday in Los Angeles.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Paul also represents Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, which gives Johnson leeway to talk to the agent (and might not be purely coincidental). Johnson’s excuse for talking to Carter isn’t as clear, but executives and business managers can speak without tampering.

There are plenty of times and places for Johnson to get messages to and from LeBron before free agency officially begins July 1. Courtside during a Lakers game needn’t be one.

But Johnson wants to keep the buzz going, show off his connections and maybe rub it into the league that he can’t be stopped. He accomplished all that yesterday.