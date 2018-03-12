More bad Celtics’ injury news, Marcus Smart reportedly has torn thumb ligament

You know things are not going well on the injury front in Boston when the “good” news is Kyrie Irving is only going to miss a few games with knee soreness. More troubling is news that reserve big man Daniel Theis is out for the season with a torn meniscus.

Now this: Marcus Smart has a torn ligament in his thumb. The question is can he play through it.

From Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. The loss of Smart could be potentially devastating for the Celtics. He is expected to receive a second opinion on the thumb, which he injured diving for a loose ball in Sunday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers.

To be more accurate, the injury occurred when Smart went for a diving steal in what was ultimately a 99-97 Boston lost to Indiana Sunday.

Right thumb injury to Celtics guard Marcus Smart — for now, called a sprain — is under scrutiny with medical staff, league sources tell ESPN. Still unclear if Smart can play through it — or will need to miss time. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2018

The “can he play through it” question comes down to issues of can he make it worse, how does it impact his shot and ball handling (it is his shooting hand), and can he tolerate the pain? Those are questions only Smart and the Celtics’ doctors.

The Celtics are 4.3 points per 100 possessions better this season with Smart on the court, although surprisingly most of the bump is on the offensive end. Smart is averaging 10.2 points per game for the Celtics, and he is their best on-ball perimeter defender.