Kobe details fight with Shaq: ‘I must have been the craziest 19-year-old in the world’

In their highly publicized sit-down, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal discussed their first fist fight.
Kobe went into even more of the fun details on Jimmy Kimmel Live (of course, building up the Legend of Kobe in the process).
Kevin Durant is the guy that put the Warriors over the top into superteam, “can they even be beat?” category.
Stephen Curry is the guy the system was built around to make the Warriors champions. It’s his gravity to draw defenders out — whether he has the ball or not — that opens up everything in the offense. When Curry is on the court the Warriors offense is 14 points per 100 possessions better, when he sits their offense tends to be about league average (over the course of the season, there’s plenty of noise in that stat).
So it shouldn’t be shocking that Durant thinks the Warriors offense feels “weird” without Curry, as he said Sunday to Nick Friedell of ESPN.
“It’s weird not having Steph out there,” Durant said after a 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. “And Andre [Iguodala] and D-West, Jordan [Bell], so we’re missing a lot, and we’re just kind of playing on the fly each possession.”
The Warriors are shorthanded now without Curry (sprained ankle), Andre Iguodala (wrist), David West (cyst on arm), and Jordan Bell (ankle). With that, they have dropped two straight to the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers.
Expect the Warriors to take their time bringing guys back, and making sure guys get rest down the stretch — coach Steve Kerr cares far more about being healthy and rested than he does about seeding heading into the playoffs.
Ray Allen fell out of favor with the Celtics when he signed with the Heat in 2012. His relationship with Rajon Rondo, poor already, became especially dismal.
Allen said the issue stems from him trying to have Rondo stop a trade of the pair to the Suns in 2009.
Sean Deveney of Sporting News:
It came up again during the 2010-11 season. In a team meeting, Allen writes, Rondo told his teammates, “I carried all of you to the championship in 2008.”
Allen continued: “The rest of the team, almost in unison, responded, ‘You what?’” Rondo said everyone on the team had problems with him, and when Allen told him, “None of us had issues with you,” Rondo said to him, “You did, too. You told me I was the reason we were going to be traded.”
Allen describes Rondo as a player who expected that he would be treated as a leader without having done the work to deserve the role, and describes the Celtics as an organization that could not figure out how to handle Rondo. Coach Doc Rivers asked Garnett and Allen to “let [Rondo] into the circle,” but Allen told Rivers, “We can’t make him a leader, Doc. He has to earn it.”
Allen details the famed incident during the Celtics’ playoff series against Miami in 2011, when Rivers was going over film with the team and pointing out some of the errors made during their losses in the first two games. Rondo “put his head down and turned his chair toward the lockers.” Rivers implored him to watch the film.
“F— that film,” Rondo said, according to Allen, hurling a water bottle at the screen and breaking it. Rivers ordered Rondo out. Garnett followed him and said, “Young fella, you need to get your s— together.”
Keep in mind: This is Allen’s perspective, detailed in a new book. Rondo might describe things differently.
Though even Rondo admits he can be difficult.
Rondo didn’t receive enough credit at the time for Boston’s 2008 title. So much of the praise was heaped on stars Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Allen. Rondo, just a second-year player, was also very good and hadn’t yet been recognized for his production.
But that’s not close to saying he carried the Celtics to the championship. He was still their fourth-best player.
And telling his Boston teammates he carried them would be a whole other level. Allen revealing this will probably take his feud with Rondo up a notch, too.
You know things are not going well on the injury front in Boston when the “good” news is Kyrie Irving is only going to miss a few games with knee soreness. More troubling is news that reserve big man Daniel Theis is out for the season with a torn meniscus.
Now this: Marcus Smart has a torn ligament in his thumb. The question is can he play through it.
From Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
The loss of Smart could be potentially devastating for the Celtics. He is expected to receive a second opinion on the thumb, which he injured diving for a loose ball in Sunday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers.
To be more accurate, the injury occurred when Smart went for a diving steal in what was ultimately a 99-97 Boston lost to Indiana Sunday.
The “can he play through it” question comes down to issues of can he make it worse, how does it impact his shot and ball handling (it is his shooting hand), and can he tolerate the pain? Those are questions only Smart and the Celtics’ doctors.
The Celtics are 4.3 points per 100 possessions better this season with Smart on the court, although surprisingly most of the bump is on the offensive end. Smart is averaging 10.2 points per game for the Celtics, and he is their best on-ball perimeter defender.
Not a great day for veteran shooting guards on tanking teams.
First, it leaked the Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews will likely miss the rest of the season. Now, word comes that Kent Bazemore will, too.
Hawks release:
Earlier today, Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Kent Bazemore, who left last night’s game vs. Chicago during the second quarter with a knee injury, underwent an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, which revealed a bone bruise in his right knee. He will miss the remainder of the season. Additionally, guard Jaylen Morris sprained his left ankle in yesterday’s game. He will miss approximately two-to-four weeks.
The Hawks are unsurprisingly much worse without Bazemore, a capable veteran. They’ve gotten outscored by 6.5 points per 100 possessions without him, down from -3.7 per 100 with him.
Atlanta (20-47) is tied for the NBA’s third-worst record. This should only help in the tank race.
With Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli already bought out, the Hawks are slowly becoming the younger, worse team they should have been all along.