Kobe details fight with Shaq: ‘I must have been the craziest 19-year-old in the world’

Kevin Durant is the guy that put the Warriors over the top into superteam, “can they even be beat?” category.

Stephen Curry is the guy the system was built around to make the Warriors champions. It’s his gravity to draw defenders out — whether he has the ball or not — that opens up everything in the offense. When Curry is on the court the Warriors offense is 14 points per 100 possessions better, when he sits their offense tends to be about league average (over the course of the season, there’s plenty of noise in that stat).

So it shouldn’t be shocking that Durant thinks the Warriors offense feels “weird” without Curry, as he said Sunday to Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“It’s weird not having Steph out there,” Durant said after a 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. “And Andre [Iguodala] and D-West, Jordan [Bell], so we’re missing a lot, and we’re just kind of playing on the fly each possession.”

The Warriors are shorthanded now without Curry (sprained ankle), Andre Iguodala (wrist), David West (cyst on arm), and Jordan Bell (ankle). With that, they have dropped two straight to the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers.

Expect the Warriors to take their time bringing guys back, and making sure guys get rest down the stretch — coach Steve Kerr cares far more about being healthy and rested than he does about seeding heading into the playoffs.