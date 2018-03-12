Getty Images

James Harden, Chris Paul showing off skills vs. Spurs (VIDEOS)

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

San Antonio was up against it Monday night — going against the team with the best record in the NBA while shorthanded (no Kawhi Leonard, no LaMarcus Aldridge).

That gave James Harden and Chris Paul the space to put on a show.

Harden put on a dribbling clinic with Brandon Paul on the wrong end of it, followed by a nice pass to Nene.

@jharden13 dazzles with the handle.. and no-look assist! @nbaonespn 🚀

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

Then Chris Paul decided to get in on the act.

@cp3 💫 —> @ccapela15 💥

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

Dennis Rodman gets probation after DUI arrest in California

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 12, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
2 Comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in Southern California.

Rodman pleaded guilty Monday in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent.

The Los Angeles Times says the 56-year-old was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol program and pay $390 in fines.

Rodman was arrested Jan. 13 in Newport Beach after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Police said he failed field sobriety and breath tests.

His attorney, Paul Meyer, said Monday that the sentence reflects Rodman’s commitment to treatment. Meyer says the Hall of Famer has accepted responsibility for his sobriety.

 

Kevin Durant: “It’s weird” without Stephen Curry on court

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2018, 7:51 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kevin Durant is the guy that put the Warriors over the top into superteam, “can they even be beat?” category.

Stephen Curry is the guy the system was built around to make the Warriors champions. It’s his gravity to draw defenders out — whether he has the ball or not — that opens up everything in the offense. When Curry is on the court the Warriors offense is 14 points per 100 possessions better, when he sits their offense tends to be about league average (over the course of the season, there’s plenty of noise in that stat).

So it shouldn’t be shocking that Durant thinks the Warriors offense feels “weird” without Curry, as he said Sunday to Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“It’s weird not having Steph out there,” Durant said after a 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. “And Andre [Iguodala] and D-West, Jordan [Bell], so we’re missing a lot, and we’re just kind of playing on the fly each possession.”

The Warriors are shorthanded now without Curry (sprained ankle), Andre Iguodala (wrist), David West (cyst on arm), and Jordan Bell (ankle). With that, they have dropped two straight to the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers.

Expect the Warriors to take their time bringing guys back, and making sure guys get rest down the stretch — coach Steve Kerr cares far more about being healthy and rested than he does about seeding heading into the playoffs.

Kobe details fight with Shaq: ‘I must have been the craziest 19-year-old in the world’

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

In their highly publicized sit-down, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal discussed their first fist fight.

Kobe went into even more of the fun details on Jimmy Kimmel Live (of course, building up the Legend of Kobe in the process).

Ray Allen: Rajon Rondo told Celtics he carried them to 2008 championship

Nick Laham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

Ray Allen fell out of favor with the Celtics when he signed with the Heat in 2012. His relationship with Rajon Rondo, poor already, became especially dismal.

Allen said the issue stems from him trying to have Rondo stop a trade of the pair to the Suns in 2009.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News:

It came up again during the 2010-11 season. In a team meeting, Allen writes, Rondo told his teammates, “I carried all of you to the championship in 2008.”

Allen continued: “The rest of the team, almost in unison, responded, ‘You what?’” Rondo said everyone on the team had problems with him, and when Allen told him, “None of us had issues with you,” Rondo said to him, “You did, too. You told me I was the reason we were going to be traded.”

Allen describes Rondo as a player who expected that he would be treated as a leader without having done the work to deserve the role, and describes the Celtics as an organization that could not figure out how to handle Rondo. Coach Doc Rivers asked Garnett and Allen to “let [Rondo] into the circle,” but Allen told Rivers, “We can’t make him a leader, Doc. He has to earn it.”

Allen details the famed incident during the Celtics’ playoff series against Miami in 2011, when Rivers was going over film with the team and pointing out some of the errors made during their losses in the first two games. Rondo “put his head down and turned his chair toward the lockers.” Rivers implored him to watch the film.

“F— that film,” Rondo said, according to Allen, hurling a water bottle at the screen and breaking it. Rivers ordered Rondo out. Garnett followed him and said, “Young fella, you need to get your s— together.”

Keep in mind: This is Allen’s perspective, detailed in a new book. Rondo might describe things differently.

Though even Rondo admits he can be difficult.

Rondo didn’t receive enough credit at the time for Boston’s 2008 title. So much of the praise was heaped on stars Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Allen. Rondo, just a second-year player, was also very good and hadn’t yet been recognized for his production.

But that’s not close to saying he carried the Celtics to the championship. He was still their fourth-best player.

And telling his Boston teammates he carried them would be a whole other level. Allen revealing this will probably take his feud with Rondo up a notch, too.