Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Hawks: Kent Bazemore to miss rest of season

By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Not a great day for veteran shooting guards on tanking teams.

First, it leaked the Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews will likely miss the rest of the season. Now, word comes that Kent Bazemore will, too.

Hawks release:

Earlier today, Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Kent Bazemore, who left last night’s game vs. Chicago during the second quarter with a knee injury, underwent an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, which revealed a bone bruise in his right knee. He will miss the remainder of the season. Additionally, guard Jaylen Morris sprained his left ankle in yesterday’s game. He will miss approximately two-to-four weeks.

The Hawks are unsurprisingly much worse without Bazemore, a capable veteran. They’ve gotten outscored by 6.5 points per 100 possessions without him, down from -3.7 per 100 with him.

Atlanta (20-47) is tied for the NBA’s third-worst record. This should only help in the tank race.

With Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli already bought out, the Hawks are slowly becoming the younger, worse team they should have been all along.

Ray Allen: Rajon Rondo told Celtics he carried them to 2008 championship

Nick Laham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ray Allen fell out of favor with the Celtics when he signed with the Heat in 2012. His relationship with Rajon Rondo, poor already, became especially dismal.

Allen said the issue stems from him trying to have Rondo stop a trade of the pair to the Suns in 2009.

Sean Deveney of Sporting News:

It came up again during the 2010-11 season. In a team meeting, Allen writes, Rondo told his teammates, “I carried all of you to the championship in 2008.”

Allen continued: “The rest of the team, almost in unison, responded, ‘You what?’” Rondo said everyone on the team had problems with him, and when Allen told him, “None of us had issues with you,” Rondo said to him, “You did, too. You told me I was the reason we were going to be traded.”

Allen describes Rondo as a player who expected that he would be treated as a leader without having done the work to deserve the role, and describes the Celtics as an organization that could not figure out how to handle Rondo. Coach Doc Rivers asked Garnett and Allen to “let [Rondo] into the circle,” but Allen told Rivers, “We can’t make him a leader, Doc. He has to earn it.”

Allen details the famed incident during the Celtics’ playoff series against Miami in 2011, when Rivers was going over film with the team and pointing out some of the errors made during their losses in the first two games. Rondo “put his head down and turned his chair toward the lockers.” Rivers implored him to watch the film.

“F— that film,” Rondo said, according to Allen, hurling a water bottle at the screen and breaking it. Rivers ordered Rondo out. Garnett followed him and said, “Young fella, you need to get your s— together.”

Keep in mind: This is Allen’s perspective, detailed in a new book. Rondo might describe things differently.

Though even Rondo admits he can be difficult.

Rondo didn’t receive enough credit at the time for Boston’s 2008 title. So much of the praise was heaped on stars Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Allen. Rondo, just a second-year player, was also very good and hadn’t yet been recognized for his production.

But that’s not close to saying he carried the Celtics to the championship. He was still their fourth-best player.

And telling his Boston teammates he carried them would be a whole other level. Allen revealing this will probably take his feud with Rondo up a notch, too.

More bad Celtics’ injury news, Marcus Smart reportedly has torn thumb ligament

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
2 Comments

You know things are not going well on the injury front in Boston when the “good” news is Kyrie Irving is only going to miss a few games with knee soreness. More troubling is news that reserve big man Daniel Theis is out for the season with a torn meniscus.

Now this: Marcus Smart has a torn ligament in his thumb. The question is can he play through it.

From Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has suffered a torn tendon in his right thumb and will be out indefinitely, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.

The loss of Smart could be potentially devastating for the Celtics. He is expected to receive a second opinion on the thumb, which he injured diving for a loose ball in Sunday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers.

To be more accurate, the injury occurred when Smart went for a diving steal in what was ultimately a 99-97 Boston lost to Indiana Sunday.

The “can he play through it” question comes down to issues of can he make it worse, how does it impact his shot and ball handling (it is his shooting hand), and can he tolerate the pain? Those are questions only Smart and the Celtics’ doctors.

The Celtics are 4.3 points per 100 possessions better this season with Smart on the court, although surprisingly most of the bump is on the offensive end. Smart is averaging 10.2 points per game for the Celtics, and he is their best on-ball perimeter defender.

Report: Mavericks’ Wesley Matthews likely to miss rest of season

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Mavericks are tanking.

Solid veteran shooting guard Wesley Matthews is unlikely to remain an impediment.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

This probably the pushes the 31-year-old with major injury history even further toward exercising his $18,622,514 player option for next season. Financially, opting in was already clearly the right move, though Matthews could choose to join a better team. But to do so would could require taking an even larger pay cut now.

Celtics: Daniel Theis suffers season-ending knee injury

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 12, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

Celtics big Daniel Theis got dunked on by Domantas Sabonis yesterday.

And that was apparently the last notable play of Theis’ season.

Celtics:

Theis, a 25-year-old rookie from Germany, had been useful off the bench. He can guard both centers and power forwards, protect the rim and switch on the perimeter and scoop up rebounds. He even has enough shooting range to space the floor.

The Celtics will miss him.

That starts in the short term, with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown also on the shelf. Already 3.5 games back, Boston is now even less likely to catch the Raptors for the No. 1 seed. At least the Celtics should maintain their lead, seven games, on the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Theis’ defensive versatility looked like it’d be particularly helpful in the playoffs, though. Greg Monroe is a much more polished scorer, but he’s not that level of defender. Perhaps, Boston uses more small lineups that include Semi Ojeleye. Horford (once healthy) and Marcus Morris could get more playing time. But it probably falls on Monroe just to step up.