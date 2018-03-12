Daniel Theis suffers season-ending knee injury

Celtics big Daniel Theis got dunked on by Domantas Sabonis yesterday.
And that was apparently the last notable play of Theis’ season.
Celtics:
Theis, a 25-year-old rookie from Germany, had been useful off the bench. He can guard both centers and power forwards, protect the rim and switch on the perimeter and scoop up rebounds. He even has enough shooting range to space the floor.
The Celtics will miss him.
That starts in the short term, with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown also on the shelf. Already 3.5 games back, Boston is now even less likely to catch the Raptors for the No. 1 seed. At least the Celtics should maintain their lead, seven games, on the rest of the Eastern Conference.
Theis’ defensive versatility looked like it’d be particularly helpful in the playoffs, though. Greg Monroe is a much more polished scorer, but he’s not that level of defender. Perhaps, Boston uses more small lineups that include Semi Ojeleye. Horford (once healthy) and Marcus Morris could get more playing time. But it probably falls on Monroe just to step up.
San Antonio was up against it Monday night — going against the team with the best record in the NBA while shorthanded (no Kawhi Leonard, no LaMarcus Aldridge).
That gave James Harden and Chris Paul the space to put on a show.
Harden put on a dribbling clinic with Brandon Paul on the wrong end of it, followed by a nice pass to Nene.
Then Chris Paul decided to get in on the act.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors stemming from a January DUI arrest in Southern California.
Rodman pleaded guilty Monday in Orange County to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of .08 percent.
The Los Angeles Times says the 56-year-old was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol program and pay $390 in fines.
Rodman was arrested Jan. 13 in Newport Beach after being pulled over for a traffic violation. Police said he failed field sobriety and breath tests.
His attorney, Paul Meyer, said Monday that the sentence reflects Rodman’s commitment to treatment. Meyer says the Hall of Famer has accepted responsibility for his sobriety.
Kevin Durant is the guy that put the Warriors over the top into superteam, “can they even be beat?” category.
Stephen Curry is the guy the system was built around to make the Warriors champions. It’s his gravity to draw defenders out — whether he has the ball or not — that opens up everything in the offense. When Curry is on the court the Warriors offense is 14 points per 100 possessions better, when he sits their offense tends to be about league average (over the course of the season, there’s plenty of noise in that stat).
So it shouldn’t be shocking that Durant thinks the Warriors offense feels “weird” without Curry, as he said Sunday to Nick Friedell of ESPN.
“It’s weird not having Steph out there,” Durant said after a 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. “And Andre [Iguodala] and D-West, Jordan [Bell], so we’re missing a lot, and we’re just kind of playing on the fly each possession.”
The Warriors are shorthanded now without Curry (sprained ankle), Andre Iguodala (wrist), David West (cyst on arm), and Jordan Bell (ankle). With that, they have dropped two straight to the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers.
Expect the Warriors to take their time bringing guys back, and making sure guys get rest down the stretch — coach Steve Kerr cares far more about being healthy and rested than he does about seeding heading into the playoffs.
In their highly publicized sit-down, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal discussed their first fist fight.
Kobe went into even more of the fun details on Jimmy Kimmel Live (of course, building up the Legend of Kobe in the process).