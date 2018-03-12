Daniel Theis suffers season-ending knee injury

Celtics big Daniel Theis got dunked on by Domantas Sabonis yesterday.

And that was apparently the last notable play of Theis’ season.

Celtics:

#NEBHInjuryReport: Daniel Theis has suffered a torn meniscus and is likely out for the remainder of the season. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 12, 2018

Theis, a 25-year-old rookie from Germany, had been useful off the bench. He can guard both centers and power forwards, protect the rim and switch on the perimeter and scoop up rebounds. He even has enough shooting range to space the floor.

The Celtics will miss him.

That starts in the short term, with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown also on the shelf. Already 3.5 games back, Boston is now even less likely to catch the Raptors for the No. 1 seed. At least the Celtics should maintain their lead, seven games, on the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Theis’ defensive versatility looked like it’d be particularly helpful in the playoffs, though. Greg Monroe is a much more polished scorer, but he’s not that level of defender. Perhaps, Boston uses more small lineups that include Semi Ojeleye. Horford (once healthy) and Marcus Morris could get more playing time. But it probably falls on Monroe just to step up.