Karl-Anthony Towns shines late in 109-103 win vs. Warriors

Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns helped Minnesota stop a season-longest three-game losing streak with 31 points and 16 rebounds, and the Timberwolves powered their way past Golden State down the stretch for a 109-103 victory on Sunday to hand the Warriors their second straight defeat without Stephen Curry.

Kevin Durant had 39 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, who left Curry at home from this road trip to rest an injured right ankle and lost 125-108 to Portland on Friday.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Timberwolves, who lost twice on the road to the defending champion Warriors earlier this season by a combined 37 points. Curry had a collective plus-36 rating over those two games.

With their spot in the ultracompetitive Western Conference standings slipping while All-Star Jimmy Butler recuperates from right knee surgery, the Wolves needed this win in the worst way in the thick of a daunting stretch of their schedule.

Towns made his All-Star presence felt when it mattered most, swishing a 3-pointer with 5:54 left to give the Wolves a 99-92 edge for their largest lead since early in the second quarter. He had 14 points in the fourth period alone, knocking down a floater from the lane with 2:18 to go; a fadeaway with 1:08 remaining; then a layup follow of his own miss with 37.5 seconds left to put the game away. He held out his long arms and cupped his hands to encourage the crowd as the last seconds ticked off the clock.

Klay Thompson had 21 points for the Warriors, but he went 3 for 12 from 3-point range. Draymond Green added 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but he had trouble defending Towns down low. Zaza Pachulia pitched in 16 points and 11 rebounds, but without their catalyst, Curry, the Warriors weren’t the same.

The Wolves displayed some of their sharpest ball movement since Butler went down, fueling an early lead that rose as high as 11 points late in the first quarter. Coach Tom Thibodeau then initiated Derrick Rose’s debut in an extra-small lineup next to Tyus Jones and Jamal Crawford, and, coincidentally or not, the Warriors immediately took control.

Over the 6:48 stretch Rose was in the game as the shooting guard, the Wolves were outscored 27-10. After losing the ball on a drive to the lane that led to a fast break for Warriors, Rose lost track of Livingston and gave up an uncontested dunk on the other end before Thibodeau called a timeout with the Wolves trailing 44-38.

Durant and Green each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, and, thanks in part to an 18-4 first-half edge in fast-break points, the Warriors built a lead as big as 57-45. The Wolves whittled away at it right before the break and kept up the comeback after halftime. Wiggins in particular was more aggressive than he’s been lately, including a pull-up jumper just before the third-quarter buzzer that tied the game at 84.

ALMOST-PERFECT PACHULIA

Coming off the bench now while JaVale McGee starts at center, Pachulia made his first seven shots to give the Warriors a big boost in another game with a thin bench. Reserves Andre Iguodala (wrist sprain), Jordan Bell (ankle sprain) and David West (arm cyst) were all held out again. Pachulia also had three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 25 minutes.

NO BLOOM FOR ROSE

This was Rose’s first on-court action since Feb. 7 for Cleveland, against Minnesota. He didn’t get back in the game and finished 1 for 5 from the floor for two points with two assists, one rebound and two turnovers.

TIP-INS

Warriors: West was scheduled for examination by a dermatologist on Sunday, coach Steve Kerr said, before the next assessment about his return could be made. … Thompson was under his scoring average (19.7 points per game entering the afternoon) in eight of the last 10 contests.

Timberwolves: Towns reached his NBA-best 57th double-double of the season. … Taj Gibson had 11 points and 13 rebounds, reaching double-digits scoring for the 18th time in the last 21 games.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Return home to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Timberwolves: Hit the road to take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Anthony Davis posts triple-double with 10 blocks vs. Jazz (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 11, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
Anthony Davis has been playing out of his mind lately. The New Orleans Pelicans forward has stepped up in the absence of running mate DeMarcus Cousins, who is out for the year with an Achilles injury.

On Sunday against the Utah Jazz, Davis once again reiterated to the rest of the conference that with the University of Kentucky product playing at the top of his game, New Orleans is going to be a complete hassle in the playoffs.

As the Pelicans took on the Jazz in New Orleans, Davis recorded a triple-double that included 10 — yes, 10 — blocks, six of which came in the first half alone.

The best part? It was Davis’ first triple-double of his career and it came on his 25th birthday.

Via Twitter:

Davis finished the game by adding 25 points and 11 rebounds, although the Pelicans lost to Utah, 116-99.

New Orleans is now tied for third in the West with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Matt Barnes on relationship with Derek Fisher: “He and I are cool”

By Dane CarbaughMar 11, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher were once teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. They are also part of an infamous NBA saga, one where Fisher is dating Barnes’ ex-wife Gloria Govan, and where Barnes and Fisher fought in 2015 over … well, it wasn’t immediately clear. The league handed out suspensions for the incident, and we sort of moved on.

Now, Barnes has told his side of the story to Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard. In a sit down as part of Broussard’s “In the Zone”, Barnes revealed some of the details revolving around his fight with Fisher, including where the two stand as of today.

Barnes said the fight arose not because Fisher was dating Govan, but because Fisher was around Barnes’ kids and in Govan’s house — which Barnes says he pays for — without the former New York Knicks coach speaking to him first.

Via Twitter:

It’s pretty interesting the kind of co-parenting strategy Barnes is willing to admit he is employing between himself, Fisher, and Govan. It seems like a lot of us grew up in situations where there was more than two parental figures at times, and that can be complicated to figure out.

In any case, it’s good to see Barnes and Fisher aren’t throwing down anymore.

Guy switches from Kevin Durant to Damian Lillard jersey after Warriors loss (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 11, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
It’s all well and good to subscribe to the tired joke that Golden State Warriors fans are bandwagoners. It’s funny, even if the core of that fanbase has been around for awhile, and through marketing, travel, and their electric style of play, the team has gained a large non-local audience that’s very real.

But this guy? This guy is Bandwagon with a capital B.

During the Portland Trail Blazers’ impressive win over the Warriors on Friday night, a fan was caught in the lower bowl at Moda Center putting a brand new Damian Lillard Blazers jersey on. The only problem?

He was putting it on over the Kevin Durant Warriors jersey he wore to the game.

Via Twitter:

This is understandable if you’re under the age of, say, 14 — one fan did tweet photos of a kid around the age of eight going from Golden State to Blazers colors during the game. But grown dudes?

Portland folks already want everyone from California to move out of their state. This guy isn’t helping their case, wherever he’s from.

But hey, welcome to the bandwagon I guess. Portland beat the Warriors, 125-108, to extend their win streak to nine straight.

Watch Dwight Howard drop 30 and 12 in Hornets win

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2018, 12:07 PM EDT
Dwight Howard has quietly had a nice season in Charlotte.

He’s never going to be MVP-level Howard of the Orlando years again, but his legions of critics (read: Lakers fans) who think he’s trash now haven’t watched the Hornets this season. He’s averaged 16.1 points on a 57.4 true shooting percentage, plus grabs 12.1 rebounds a night. The Hornets have been 7.3 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season, with most of that boost on the offensive end.

Saturday night against undermanned and tanking Phoenix, Howard had a big night of 30 and 12. Check it out above.

He’ll be back with the Hornets next season (at more than $23 million, he’s overpaid, but he is bringing value).