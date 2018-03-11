Guy switches from Kevin Durant to Damian Lillard jersey after Warriors loss (VIDEO)

It’s all well and good to subscribe to the tired joke that Golden State Warriors fans are bandwagoners. It’s funny, even if the core of that fanbase has been around for awhile, and through marketing, travel, and their electric style of play, the team has gained a large non-local audience that’s very real.
But this guy? This guy is Bandwagon with a capital B.
During the Portland Trail Blazers’ impressive win over the Warriors on Friday night, a fan was caught in the lower bowl at Moda Center putting a brand new Damian Lillard Blazers jersey on. The only problem?
He was putting it on over the Kevin Durant Warriors jersey he wore to the game.
Via Twitter:
This is understandable if you’re under the age of, say, 14 — one fan did tweet photos of a kid around the age of eight going from Golden State to Blazers colors during the game. But grown dudes?
Portland folks already want everyone from California to move out of their state. This guy isn’t helping their case, wherever he’s from.
But hey, welcome to the bandwagon I guess. Portland beat the Warriors, 125-108, to extend their win streak to nine straight.
Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher were once teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. They are also part of an infamous NBA saga, one where Fisher is dating Barnes’ ex-wife Gloria Govan, and where Barnes and Fisher fought in 2015 over … well, it wasn’t immediately clear. The league handed out suspensions for the incident, and we sort of moved on.
Now, Barnes has told his side of the story to Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard. In a sit down as part of Broussard’s “In the Zone”, Barnes revealed some of the details revolving around his fight with Fisher, including where the two stand as of today.
Barnes said the fight arose not because Fisher was dating Govan, but because Fisher was around Barnes’ kids and in Govan’s house — which Barnes says he pays for — without the former New York Knicks coach speaking to him first.
Via Twitter:
It’s pretty interesting the kind of co-parenting strategy Barnes is willing to admit he is employing between himself, Fisher, and Govan. It seems like a lot of us grew up in situations where there was more than two parental figures at times, and that can be complicated to figure out.
In any case, it’s good to see Barnes and Fisher aren’t throwing down anymore.
Dwight Howard has quietly had a nice season in Charlotte.
He’s never going to be MVP-level Howard of the Orlando years again, but his legions of critics (read: Lakers fans) who think he’s trash now haven’t watched the Hornets this season. He’s averaged 16.1 points on a 57.4 true shooting percentage, plus grabs 12.1 rebounds a night. The Hornets have been 7.3 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court this season, with most of that boost on the offensive end.
Saturday night against undermanned and tanking Phoenix, Howard had a big night of 30 and 12. Check it out above.
He’ll be back with the Hornets next season (at more than $23 million, he’s overpaid, but he is bringing value).
MIAMI (AP) — Washington still doesn’t know when John Wall will play again. The Wizards simply know that the All-Star is getting closer.
Wall worked out on the floor in Miami about a half-hour before the Wizards visited the Heat on Saturday night. He’s done some courtwork in the past as part of his ongoing recovery from knee surgery, and this session was a continuation of the process.
“This Wednesday will be six weeks and we said six to eight weeks,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “It won’t be six weeks.”
Wall took some jumpers and free throws, plus some layup drills that required him jumping off of both feet. Officially, he is still out indefinitely, though the Wizards seem convinced he will be back before the end of the regular season.
Wall had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Jan. 31, plus had surgeries on both knees after last season. The Wizards were 26-22 when Wall left the lineup; entering Saturday, they were 12-6 since he got hurt and have stayed very much in the mix for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Tomas Satoransky has been starting since, and Brooks said several players should be credited with adjusting their games with this no-Wall lineup.
“We had to change a little bit how we play,” Brooks said. “He’s such a dynamic player, he can score, he can help us score in transition as fast as anybody in the league. We couldn’t expect Tomas to all of a sudden be that speedster up and down the court.”
Back in December, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that forward Mirza Teletovic was out indefinitely due to pulmonary embolisms were discovered in both of his lungs. These are blood clots in the lungs, a potentially fatal condition that can be treated but — just as something similar had done with Chris Bosh — it meant no more playing in the league.
Saturday, the Bucks waived Teletovic to make room to sign Brandon Jennings.
“The health of our players is our primary concern,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst in a statement. “The Bucks and Mirza Teletovic, in consultation with team doctors and other physicians, have been working together since December to evaluate and manage Mirza’s situation. As a result of the overall evaluation that we’ve gone through, at this time we are both moving on.”
This could be the start of a medical retirement from the NBA, something nobody ever wants to see.
Teletovic had averaged 7.1 points in 10 games this season while shooting 46 percent from 3-point range.