Bucks waive Mirza Teletovic, his NBA career may be done due to lung condition

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Back in December, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that forward Mirza Teletovic was out indefinitely due to pulmonary embolisms were discovered in both of his lungs. These are blood clots in the lungs, a potentially fatal condition that can be treated but — just as something similar had done with Chris Bosh — it meant no more playing in the league.

Saturday, the Bucks waived Teletovic to make room to sign Brandon Jennings.

“The health of our players is our primary concern,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst in a statement. “The Bucks and Mirza Teletovic, in consultation with team doctors and other physicians, have been working together since December to evaluate and manage Mirza’s situation. As a result of the overall evaluation that we’ve gone through, at this time we are both moving on.”

This could be the start of a medical retirement from the NBA, something nobody ever wants to see.

Teletovic had averaged 7.1 points in 10 games this season while shooting 46 percent from 3-point range.

John Wall recovery continues with workout in Miami

Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — Washington still doesn’t know when John Wall will play again. The Wizards simply know that the All-Star is getting closer.

Wall worked out on the floor in Miami about a half-hour before the Wizards visited the Heat on Saturday night. He’s done some courtwork in the past as part of his ongoing recovery from knee surgery, and this session was a continuation of the process.

“This Wednesday will be six weeks and we said six to eight weeks,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “It won’t be six weeks.”

Wall took some jumpers and free throws, plus some layup drills that required him jumping off of both feet. Officially, he is still out indefinitely, though the Wizards seem convinced he will be back before the end of the regular season.

Wall had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Jan. 31, plus had surgeries on both knees after last season. The Wizards were 26-22 when Wall left the lineup; entering Saturday, they were 12-6 since he got hurt and have stayed very much in the mix for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tomas Satoransky has been starting since, and Brooks said several players should be credited with adjusting their games with this no-Wall lineup.

“We had to change a little bit how we play,” Brooks said. “He’s such a dynamic player, he can score, he can help us score in transition as fast as anybody in the league. We couldn’t expect Tomas to all of a sudden be that speedster up and down the court.”

Balanced Heat roll past Wizards, 129-102

Associated PressMar 11, 2018, 12:14 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — James Johnson scored 20 points, Wayne Ellington added 17 and the Miami Heat ran away in the third quarter to beat the Washington Wizards 129-102 on Saturday night.

Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder and Kelly Olynyk all scored 13 for the Heat, who never trailed and outscored Washington 43-28 in the third. That was Miami’s highest-scoring quarter in a regular-season contest since Oct. 30, 2013 – 394 games ago.

Dwyane Wade got the 8,000th field goal of his career in the first half, but left less than a minute into the fourth quarter with what was diagnosed as a mild left hamstring strain. The Heat have a six-hour flight to Portland on Sunday, in advance of a game there Monday.

Jodie Meeks scored 23 for the Wizards, whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Bradley Beal scored 14 for Washington, which was outscored 76-42 in the paint – even on a night where Heat center Hassan Whiteside couldn’t play because of hip pain and his replacement, Bam Adebayo, was limited with foul trouble.

Washington was within 46-44 with 3:51 left in the second quarter, and from there it was all Heat. Over the next 16 minutes, Miami outscored the Wizards 71-35.

It was Miami’s 11th consecutive game scoring at least 100 points, tying the third-longest such streak in team history.

Miami (36-31) carved out a split of the four-game season series with Washington, plus got within two games of the Wizards (38-29) in the Eastern Conference playoff race. A loss on Saturday and the Heat chances of catching the Wizards would have taken a serious hit – since they would have been four games down and with no hope of winning a tiebreaker.

 

Thunder show why they’re dangerous, Spurs show why they need Kawhi back in loss

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2018, 11:55 PM EDT
Last Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets exposed all the warts of Oklahoma City in a win that didn’t feel as close as the 122-112 score. The Rocket bench dominated the Thunder, and Houston got pretty much any shot it wanted by attacking Carmelo Anthony as a defender all night. Without Andre Roberson, the Thunder looked overmatched.

Saturday night the Thunder reminded everyone why they are a playoff threat.

And they showed everyone why the Spurs need Kawhi Leonard to come back next week to keep them in the playoffs.

The up-and-down this season Thunder looked like the team that has beaten the Warriors twice this season (and the Rockets and Raptors once each) in a 104-94 win at home.

OKC’s bench poured in 50 points and dominated the game — particlarly Nick Collison — while Russell Westbrook put together a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The loss drops the Spurs to the seven seed in the West, just one game from the nine seed and being out of the playoffs all together. With the win the Thunder move up to the five seed.

The Thunder have struggled against other playoff teams the past month, but in this game they came out attacking like they need to nightly — it showed in the free throws, the Thunder were 16-of-24 from the stripe while the Spurs were 4-of-7. What’s more Westbrook was leading with intensity on both ends — this was as good a defensive game as he probably has had all season (he’s not been consistent on that end at all). The Thunder also were much more aggressive doubling LaMarcus Aldridge from the start, which threw his game off.

Combine that defense with a Spurs offense that is leaning on Aldridge – who is banged up and went 5-of-16 from the field — and Pau Gasol to get most of their buckets, and an older Tony Parker to do the shot creation, and you get a stumped and slowed Spurs team. To a man they seemed to own it.

Leonard is expected to return to the Spurs next Thursday. It’s unknown how much rust is on Leonard, how healthy his knees really feel, and what kind of form the All-NBA level player can achieve, but the Spurs need whatever he can give. He’s not going to cover all the holes on a flawed team, but he can help. For much of the season Gregg Popovich found a way — mostly through defense — to get this team wins and keep it in the playoff chase. That defense isn’t the same right now and if not for Leonard’s return the Spurs might be the pick to fall out of the postseason all together.

OKC’s big game does not have Houston or Golden State nervous, but it’s the kind of confidence-boosting with they need in the final stretch of the season. The Thunder have been inconsistent, they need some building block wins like this to build their confidence, to get them executing good habits, before the intensity of the playoffs hit.

Report: Kawhi Leonard could return to Spurs next Thursday vs. Pelicans

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2018, 9:08 PM EDT
San Antonio headed into Saturday night’s nationally-televised showdown having lost 9-of-12, their defense has fallen back to pedestrian levels in that time (15th in the league in those dozen games), and not only is the Spurs 50-win season streak going to end, they are just 1.5 games from falling out of the playoffs completely. On top of that, San Antonio has the toughest schedule in the West the rest of the way.

One thing could change everything: Kawhi Leonard.

Out for all but nine games this season, the Spurs best player could be back on the court next Wednesday.

There are a lot of questions about rust, how many minutes he can play at first, and more.

So what. The Spurs and the NBA need Leonard back. San Antonio’s offense has lacked a consistent shot creator all season long and Leonard can do that with the best of them when healthy. He helps the Spurs make the postseason and makes them far more dangerous once there. The West playoffs just got even more dangerous.