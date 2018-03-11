Associated Press

Balanced Heat roll past Wizards, 129-102

MIAMI (AP) — James Johnson scored 20 points, Wayne Ellington added 17 and the Miami Heat ran away in the third quarter to beat the Washington Wizards 129-102 on Saturday night.

Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder and Kelly Olynyk all scored 13 for the Heat, who never trailed and outscored Washington 43-28 in the third. That was Miami’s highest-scoring quarter in a regular-season contest since Oct. 30, 2013 – 394 games ago.

Dwyane Wade got the 8,000th field goal of his career in the first half, but left less than a minute into the fourth quarter with what was diagnosed as a mild left hamstring strain. The Heat have a six-hour flight to Portland on Sunday, in advance of a game there Monday.

Jodie Meeks scored 23 for the Wizards, whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Bradley Beal scored 14 for Washington, which was outscored 76-42 in the paint – even on a night where Heat center Hassan Whiteside couldn’t play because of hip pain and his replacement, Bam Adebayo, was limited with foul trouble.

Washington was within 46-44 with 3:51 left in the second quarter, and from there it was all Heat. Over the next 16 minutes, Miami outscored the Wizards 71-35.

It was Miami’s 11th consecutive game scoring at least 100 points, tying the third-longest such streak in team history.

Miami (36-31) carved out a split of the four-game season series with Washington, plus got within two games of the Wizards (38-29) in the Eastern Conference playoff race. A loss on Saturday and the Heat chances of catching the Wizards would have taken a serious hit – since they would have been four games down and with no hope of winning a tiebreaker.

 

Thunder shows why they’re dangerous, Spurs show why they need Kawhi back in loss

Last Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets exposed all the warts of Oklahoma City in a win that didn’t feel as close as the 122-112 score. The Rocket bench dominated the Thunder, and Houston got pretty much any shot it wanted by attacking Carmelo Anthony as a defender all night. Without Andre Roberson, the Thunder looked overmatched.

Saturday night the Thunder reminded everyone why they are a playoff threat.

And they showed everyone why the Spurs need Kawhi Leonard to come back next week to keep them in the playoffs.

The up-and-down this season Thunder looked like the team that has beaten the Warriors twice this season (and the Rockets and Raptors once each) in a 104-94 win at home.

OKC’s bench poured in 50 points and dominated the game — particlarly Nick Collison — while Russell Westbrook put together a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The loss drops the Spurs to the seven seed in the West, just one game from the nine seed and being out of the playoffs all together. With the win the Thunder move up to the five seed.

The Thunder have struggled against other playoff teams the past month, but in this game they came out attacking like they need to nightly — it showed in the free throws, the Thunder were 16-of-24 from the stripe while the Spurs were 4-of-7. What’s more Westbrook was leading with intensity on both ends — this was as good a defensive game as he probably has had all season (he’s not been consistent on that end at all). The Thunder also were much more aggressive doubling LaMarcus Aldridge from the start, which threw his game off.

Combine that defense with a Spurs offense that is leaning on Aldridge – who is banged up and went 5-of-16 from the field — and Pau Gasol to get most of their buckets, and an older Tony Parker to do the shot creation, and you get a stumped and slowed Spurs team. To a man they seemed to own it.

Leonard is expected to return to the Spurs next Thursday. It’s unknown how much rust is on Leonard, how healthy his knees really feel, and what kind of form the All-NBA level player can achieve, but the Spurs need whatever he can give. He’s not going to cover all the holes on a flawed team, but he can help. For much of the season Gregg Popovich found a way — mostly through defense — to get this team wins and keep it in the playoff chase. That defense isn’t the same right now and if not for Leonard’s return the Spurs might be the pick to fall out of the postseason all together.

OKC’s big game does not have Houston or Golden State nervous, but it’s the kind of confidence-boosting with they need in the final stretch of the season. The Thunder have been inconsistent, they need some building block wins like this to build their confidence, to get them executing good habits, before the intensity of the playoffs hit.

Report: Kawhi Leonard could return to Spurs next Thursday vs. Pelicans

San Antonio headed into Saturday night’s nationally-televised showdown having lost 9-of-12, their defense has fallen back to pedestrian levels in that time (15th in the league in those dozen games), and not only is the Spurs 50-win season streak going to end, they are just 1.5 games from falling out of the playoffs completely. On top of that, San Antonio has the toughest schedule in the West the rest of the way.

One thing could change everything: Kawhi Leonard.

Out for all but nine games this season, the Spurs best player could be back on the court next Wednesday.

There are a lot of questions about rust, how many minutes he can play at first, and more.

So what. The Spurs and the NBA need Leonard back. San Antonio’s offense has lacked a consistent shot creator all season long and Leonard can do that with the best of them when healthy. He helps the Spurs make the postseason and makes them far more dangerous once there. The West playoffs just got even more dangerous.

Bucks bring back Brandon Jennings on 10-day contract

Back in 2009-10, Brandon Jennings was a rookie turning heads in Milwaukee — he dropped 55 on the Warriors in November. The Bucks and their fans thought they had something special.

He never lived up to that promise.

He bounced around to the Pistons, Magic, Knicks, and Wizards before bouncing out of the NBA. He started this season in China, then came back to the D-League, playing for the Wisconsin Herd and averaging 21.4 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Now the Bucks are bringing Jennings back on a 10-day contract, reports Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

G League Wisconsin Herd point guard Brandon Jennings is returning to his original NBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks, on a 10-day contract, he confirmed to ESPN’s The Undefeated….

“Blessed and grateful for a second chance coming from a franchise where I started,” Jennings told The Undefeated.

Milwaukee can sign him to two 10-day contracts before deciding whether to keep him through the rest of the season (and the playoffs) or let him go.

The Bucks start and lean heavily on Eric Bledsoe at the point, but behind him Malcolm Brogdon has been out with a torn left quadriceps tendon, and Matthew Dellavedova has battled a sprained ankle (and not impressed this season anyway). There is space for Jennings to carve out a role on this team. In his most recent NBA stops Jennings was a volume scorer, if he can be more efficient he can revive his NBA career back where it all started.

Derrick Rose to doubters: “I don’t need your f****** validation”

There were two consensus reactions to the Minnesota Timberwolves signing Derrick Rose:

1) We’ve been expecting it. It’s Tom Thibodeau and a former player, he can’t resist that urge.

2) It’s okay, as long as they don’t play Rose much.

Forget MVP-level Rose, we aren’t going to see him again (even Rose admits that). However, Rose sat on the free agent market for a month (after being traded to Utah then waived) for a reason — there are questions about how he can help a team in today’s NBA. The knocks are his defense and lack of a three-point shot (25 percent this season). In a league deep with quality point guards, the teams that could use one still were looking for young players to develop first.

Rose, however, speaking to the media for the first time after practice in Minnesota, fired back at his critics. Via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“I’m 29, they’re acting like I’m 39. I’m still able to push the ball up the floor, they’re acting like I’m in a wheelchair. All these injuries — like even coming here to take my physical [the Timberwolves medical staff] looked at my physical, they couldn’t believe how my body was in good shape. Little things like that push me to go out here and work even harder, because on the outside looking in, you probably think I walk with a limp, you probably think I’m wearing ice bags every day, this and that. Man, it’s totally opposite of that….

“This is how I feel about it, the whole perspective on it,” Rose said. “You could have your perspective on me, as far as I’m a bum, I can’t play, I can’t shoot, this and that, all right, cool, I have no hard feelings with that. I’m cool with that. [If] that’s how you feel, that’s how you feel, but at the same time, I don’t need your f—ing validation. I know who I am, I know what type of player I am. So you respect that and I respect that [point of view] and we should be good. That’s how I feel about it.”

Rose has found his motivation. We’ll see if that translates into much on the court.

Rose has a role in the NBA still as a backup point guard. In a situation where he can run some pick-and-roll, be asked to provide 15 minutes or so of scoring punch, and be covered for defensively, he could help a team. He’s better than some guys getting backup minutes this season. There are several teams out there who fit that bill and might consider reaching out to Rose this summer.

In Minnesota, he provides guard depth with Jimmy Butler sidelined. However, if Thibodeau starts giving Rose minutes that before went to Tyus Jones or Jamal Crawford off the bench, then it’s an issue.