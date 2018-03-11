Anthony Davis posts triple-double with 10 blocks vs. Jazz (VIDEO)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis has been playing out of his mind lately. The New Orleans Pelicans forward has stepped up in the absence of running mate DeMarcus Cousins, who is out for the year with an Achilles injury.

On Sunday against the Utah Jazz, Davis once again reiterated to the rest of the conference that with the University of Kentucky product playing at the top of his game, New Orleans is going to be a complete hassle in the playoffs.

As the Pelicans took on the Jazz in New Orleans, Davis recorded a triple-double that included 10 — yes, 10 — blocks, six of which came in the first half alone.

The best part? It was Davis’ first triple-double of his career and it came on his 25th birthday.

Via Twitter:

AD with the block, Jrue with the finish! #DoItBIG 6 blocks in the first half for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/rDEAhXwiPS — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 11, 2018

AD with SIX blocks in the first half! #AD4MVP The 2nd half is underway on @FOXSportsNOLA pic.twitter.com/LyikUJyKk0 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 11, 2018

Birthday Block! 🎂🎂🎂 AD with 5 BS already in the 1st half #DoItBig pic.twitter.com/3ghdy3mK9o — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2018

Anthony Davis is the first player ever with a triple-double with blocks on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/wnicYphRN5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 11, 2018

Anthony Davis (10 blocks) has set a new career-high and franchise record, and has recorded his first career triple-double. It is the first triple-double with blocks in the #NBA since Hassan Whiteside (2/5/16). #DoItBig — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 11, 2018

Davis finished the game by adding 25 points and 11 rebounds, although the Pelicans lost to Utah, 116-99.

New Orleans is now tied for third in the West with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.