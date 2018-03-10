Associated Press

Report: Kawhi Leonard could return to Spurs next Thursday vs. Pelicans

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2018, 9:08 PM EST
San Antonio headed into Saturday night’s nationally-televised showdown having lost 9-of-12, their defense has fallen back to pedestrian levels in that time (15th in the league in those dozen games), and not only is the Spurs 50-win season streak going to end, they are just 1.5 games from falling out of the playoffs completely. On top of that, San Antonio has the toughest schedule in the West the rest of the way.

One thing could change everything: Kawhi Leonard.

Out for all but nine games this season, the Spurs best player could be back on the court next Wednesday.

There are a lot of questions about rust, how many minutes he can play at first, and more.

So what. The Spurs and the NBA need Leonard back. San Antonio’s offense has lacked a consistent shot creator all season long and Leonard can do that with the best of them when healthy. He helps the Spurs make the postseason and makes them far more dangerous once there. The West playoffs just got even more dangerous.

Bucks bring back Brandon Jennings on 10-day contract

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2018, 7:52 PM EST
Back in 2009-10, Brandon Jennings was a rookie turning heads in Milwaukee — he dropped 55 on the Warriors in November. The Bucks and their fans thought they had something special.

He never lived up to that promise.

He bounced around to the Pistons, Magic, Knicks, and Wizards before bouncing out of the NBA. He started this season in China, then came back to the D-League, playing for the Wisconsin Herd and averaging 21.4 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Now the Bucks are bringing Jennings back on a 10-day contract, reports Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

G League Wisconsin Herd point guard Brandon Jennings is returning to his original NBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks, on a 10-day contract, he confirmed to ESPN’s The Undefeated….

“Blessed and grateful for a second chance coming from a franchise where I started,” Jennings told The Undefeated.

Milwaukee can sign him to two 10-day contracts before deciding whether to keep him through the rest of the season (and the playoffs) or let him go.

The Bucks start and lean heavily on Eric Bledsoe at the point, but behind him Malcolm Brogdon has been out with a torn left quadriceps tendon, and Matthew Dellavedova has battled a sprained ankle (and not impressed this season anyway). There is space for Jennings to carve out a role on this team. In his most recent NBA stops Jennings was a volume scorer, if he can be more efficient he can revive his NBA career back where it all started.

Derrick Rose to doubters: “I don’t need your f****** validation”

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2018, 7:33 PM EST
There were two consensus reactions to the Minnesota Timberwolves signing Derrick Rose:

1) We’ve been expecting it. It’s Tom Thibodeau and a former player, he can’t resist that urge.

2) It’s okay, as long as they don’t play Rose much.

Forget MVP-level Rose, we aren’t going to see him again (even Rose admits that). However, Rose sat on the free agent market for a month (after being traded to Utah then waived) for a reason — there are questions about how he can help a team in today’s NBA. The knocks are his defense and lack of a three-point shot (25 percent this season). In a league deep with quality point guards, the teams that could use one still were looking for young players to develop first.

Rose, however, speaking to the media for the first time after practice in Minnesota, fired back at his critics. Via Nick Friedell of ESPN:

“I’m 29, they’re acting like I’m 39. I’m still able to push the ball up the floor, they’re acting like I’m in a wheelchair. All these injuries — like even coming here to take my physical [the Timberwolves medical staff] looked at my physical, they couldn’t believe how my body was in good shape. Little things like that push me to go out here and work even harder, because on the outside looking in, you probably think I walk with a limp, you probably think I’m wearing ice bags every day, this and that. Man, it’s totally opposite of that….

“This is how I feel about it, the whole perspective on it,” Rose said. “You could have your perspective on me, as far as I’m a bum, I can’t play, I can’t shoot, this and that, all right, cool, I have no hard feelings with that. I’m cool with that. [If] that’s how you feel, that’s how you feel, but at the same time, I don’t need your f—ing validation. I know who I am, I know what type of player I am. So you respect that and I respect that [point of view] and we should be good. That’s how I feel about it.”

Rose has found his motivation. We’ll see if that translates into much on the court.

Rose has a role in the NBA still as a backup point guard. In a situation where he can run some pick-and-roll, be asked to provide 15 minutes or so of scoring punch, and be covered for defensively, he could help a team. He’s better than some guys getting backup minutes this season. There are several teams out there who fit that bill and might consider reaching out to Rose this summer.

In Minnesota, he provides guard depth with Jimmy Butler sidelined. However, if Thibodeau starts giving Rose minutes that before went to Tyus Jones or Jamal Crawford off the bench, then it’s an issue.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out indefinitely with concussion

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Considering how nasty this fall was, the Celtics and Jaylen Brown are fortunate there are no neck or back injuries to recover from as well.

After that fall vs. Minnesota, Jaylen Brown has been put in the league’s concussion protocol and is out indefinitely, the Celtics announced. He will not play vs. Indiana Saturday.

Brown will be missed — the Celtics are 7.1 points per 100 possessions better when Brown is on the court. That boost is on both ends, both the defense is stingier and the offense is more efficient.

Expect Marcus Smart to get the start with Brown out.

The Celtics are trying to track down Toronto for the top seed in the East — the Celtics are 2.5 games back, three in the loss column — and need to rack up wins. And for the Raptors to lose (Toronto has won seven in a row, including beating the Rockets).

Lakers once again ticked at Jamal Murray’s late-game antics

By Kurt HelinMar 10, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Back in December, the Lakers were pissed when, in the final seconds of a Nuggets win, Denver point guard Jamal Murray dribbled a circle around Lonzo Ball rather than dribble out the clock.

Friday night the Nuggets beat the Lakers again, and once again the Lakers were ticked at Murray.

This time it was what Murray was saying, which Lakers coach Luke Walton called “disrespectful,” reports Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I felt like for the second time we played here, Murray was being a little disrespectful at the end of the game,” said Walton, who would not go into specifics. “[It was] just some trash-talking toward our guys.”

“I don’t know, I don’t really worry about Jamal Murray,” Ball said when asked what Murray did at the end of this game on Friday night. “Like I said, ain’t nobody worried about him.”

The Lakers were dismissive of Murray (who certainly has a healthy ego), but Murray could not have cared less.

“I just like competing,” Murray said. “You know, we are playing for a playoff spot. We just came off two bad losses and we had to go out there and play with a little fire, and I guess the other team took it to heart. But I can’t do anything about that but just keep playing my game and accept the challenges. I can’t control what the other team’s gonna feel,” Murray added. “I’m just gonna go out there and hoop, and whoever takes it to heart and takes their losses salty, I can’t do anything about that.”

Lakers, want to shut Murray up? Play better. Beat him and the Nuggets.

Maybe what Murray said crossed a line (we don’t know what exactly went down), maybe he was disrespectful, but the way you shut him up is out playing him. The Lakers have not done that (Murray had 22 points on 12 shots, plus eight assists Friday). Ball has not done that. Actions speak louder than words. Right now, Murray has had the upper hand in both.