Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out indefinitely with concussion

Considering how nasty this fall was, the Celtics and Jaylen Brown are fortunate there are no neck or back injuries to recover from as well.
After that fall vs. Minnesota, Jaylen Brown has been put in the league’s concussion protocol and is out indefinitely, the Celtics announced. He will not play vs. Indiana Saturday.
Brown will be missed — the Celtics are 7.1 points per 100 possessions better when Brown is on the court. That boost is on both ends, both the defense is stingier and the offense is more efficient.
Expect Marcus Smart to get the start with Brown out.
The Celtics are trying to track down Toronto for the top seed in the East — the Celtics are 2.5 games back, three in the loss column — and need to rack up wins. And for the Raptors to lose (Toronto has won seven in a row, including beating the Rockets).
Back in December, the Lakers were pissed when, in the final seconds of a Nuggets win, Denver point guard Jamal Murray dribbled a circle around Lonzo Ball rather than dribble out the clock.
Friday night the Nuggets beat the Lakers again, and once again the Lakers were ticked at Murray.
This time it was what Murray was saying, which Lakers coach Luke Walton called “disrespectful,” reports Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
“I felt like for the second time we played here, Murray was being a little disrespectful at the end of the game,” said Walton, who would not go into specifics. “[It was] just some trash-talking toward our guys.”
“I don’t know, I don’t really worry about Jamal Murray,” Ball said when asked what Murray did at the end of this game on Friday night. “Like I said, ain’t nobody worried about him.”
The Lakers were dismissive of Murray (who certainly has a healthy ego), but Murray could not have cared less.
“I just like competing,” Murray said. “You know, we are playing for a playoff spot. We just came off two bad losses and we had to go out there and play with a little fire, and I guess the other team took it to heart. But I can’t do anything about that but just keep playing my game and accept the challenges. I can’t control what the other team’s gonna feel,” Murray added. “I’m just gonna go out there and hoop, and whoever takes it to heart and takes their losses salty, I can’t do anything about that.”
Lakers, want to shut Murray up? Play better. Beat him and the Nuggets.
Maybe what Murray said crossed a line (we don’t know what exactly went down), maybe he was disrespectful, but the way you shut him up is out playing him. The Lakers have not done that (Murray had 22 points on 12 shots, plus eight assists Friday). Ball has not done that. Actions speak louder than words. Right now, Murray has had the upper hand in both.
As late as 24 hours before the trade deadline, the Clippers and Cavaliers were reaching out to third teams to find a way to make a DeAndre Jordan to Cleveland trade happen (the Clippers didn’t want to take on long-term salary in the move). Sources with other teams thought the deal was likely to go through.
Then, within hours of the trade deadline, Cleveland went a wildly different direction, making a couple of trades that completely revamped their roster. DeAndre Jordan stayed with the Clippers.
Friday night, Jordan scored 2o points, grabbed 23 rebounds, dominated the paint and the Clippers easily beat the Cavaliers. After the game, LeBron was asked to reflect on what Jordan would have brought to Cleveland, as reported by Joe Varden of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
“I don’t play fantasy basketball,” James said. “I knew the conversations were going on from the outside. I seen it. If it would have happened it would have gave us a boost but it didn’t happen so you move on.”
Jordan is a better player than any single player the Cavaliers acquired in all their deadline moves, and he would have brought a presence in the paint on both ends Cleveland lacks. However, the Cavaliers were in need of more than just a single-player boost to the system after a horrendous January, and that’s what GM Koby Altman engineered — a mid-season upgrade to Cavaliers 2.0. That cumulative impact likely is better than bringing in Jordan, although we will never really know. What we do know is that Jordan is a free agent this summer and if the Cavaliers made that trade then they would have had to sign some big checks to keep him come July 1 (they couldn’t have gone down that road without a plan to keep him).
It’s a fun “what if” bar stool game, one that could get played a lot in Cleveland if the Cavaliers get bounced in the second round of the playoffs by Boston or Toronto.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeAndre Jordan had 20 points and 23 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-102 on Friday night.
LeBron James had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson added 21 points for the Cavaliers, whose five-game road winning streak ended.
James shot 11 of 20 from the field, was 3 of 7 from 3-point range and missed both of his free throws.
The Clippers led most of the game, coming out energized at the start and shooting 50 percent in the first quarter while taking an 18-point lead.
Montrezl Harrell also had 20 points for the Clippers, who controlled the boards 52-40. They owned advantages in the paint (58-42) and second-chance points (25-8).
Los Angeles got balanced scoring with six players in double figures, and plenty of help in containing James in the first half when he had just eight points.
Cleveland made a final stand in the fourth, as George Hill‘s 3-pointer got the Cavs to 110-102 before the Clippers scored the game’s final six points.
The Cavs cut a 16-point deficit to 85-77 heading into the fourth. James scored seven of their last 12 points of the third, missing two free throws at the end.
Jordan and James traded monster dunks over the final 3:49 of the third. Jordan began his move at the top of the arc and Hill was helpless to stop him on his own as Jordan thundered through the paint for a one-handed jam.
James was on the left wing, let the shot clock wind down against Jordan, faked him and drove baseline for a tomahawk slam that drew raucous cheers from the many Cavs fans in Staples Center.
The Rockets and Warriors are in.
That’s all we know for sure in a jumbled, tight and wild Western Conference playoff chase. Just four games separate the three-seed Trail Blazers from the 10 seed Jazz. So who gets in? Who will get to 44, maybe 45 wins and miss out still?
