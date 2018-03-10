Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out indefinitely with concussion

Considering how nasty this fall was, the Celtics and Jaylen Brown are fortunate there are no neck or back injuries to recover from as well.

Jaylen Brown still on the floor after this and they are bringing out the stretcher. Hoping this isn’t serious 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4loMX00oLP — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) March 9, 2018

After that fall vs. Minnesota, Jaylen Brown has been put in the league’s concussion protocol and is out indefinitely, the Celtics announced. He will not play vs. Indiana Saturday.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Jaylen Brown has been placed in to the NBA's concussion protocol after his fall during the third quarter of last night's game against Minnesota. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 9, 2018

Brown will be missed — the Celtics are 7.1 points per 100 possessions better when Brown is on the court. That boost is on both ends, both the defense is stingier and the offense is more efficient.

Expect Marcus Smart to get the start with Brown out.

The Celtics are trying to track down Toronto for the top seed in the East — the Celtics are 2.5 games back, three in the loss column — and need to rack up wins. And for the Raptors to lose (Toronto has won seven in a row, including beating the Rockets).