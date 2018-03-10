Bucks bring back Brandon Jennings on 10-day contract

Back in 2009-10, Brandon Jennings was a rookie turning heads in Milwaukee — he dropped 55 on the Warriors in November. The Bucks and their fans thought they had something special.

He never lived up to that promise.

He bounced around to the Pistons, Magic, Knicks, and Wizards before bouncing out of the NBA. He started this season in China, then came back to the D-League, playing for the Wisconsin Herd and averaging 21.4 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Now the Bucks are bringing Jennings back on a 10-day contract, reports Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

G League Wisconsin Herd point guard Brandon Jennings is returning to his original NBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks, on a 10-day contract, he confirmed to ESPN’s The Undefeated…. “Blessed and grateful for a second chance coming from a franchise where I started,” Jennings told The Undefeated.

Milwaukee can sign him to two 10-day contracts before deciding whether to keep him through the rest of the season (and the playoffs) or let him go.

The Bucks start and lean heavily on Eric Bledsoe at the point, but behind him Malcolm Brogdon has been out with a torn left quadriceps tendon, and Matthew Dellavedova has battled a sprained ankle (and not impressed this season anyway). There is space for Jennings to carve out a role on this team. In his most recent NBA stops Jennings was a volume scorer, if he can be more efficient he can revive his NBA career back where it all started.