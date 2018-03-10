Associated Press

Blazers beat Warriors 125-108 for 9th straight victory

Associated PressMar 10, 2018, 8:01 AM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The key to the Portland Trail Blazers’ nine-game winning streak starts behind the scenes.

“I think we’ve done a great job of being sharp in practices and when we go in the film room, we’ve been taking our game seriously – not that we haven’t all season, but I think lately it’s just a different level of focus. It’s more intense,” Damian Lillard said.

The ninth win came on Friday night with a 125-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors. CJ McCollum scored 30 points and Lillard added 28.

The Warriors had won seven in a row but didn’t have Stephen Curry, Jordan Bell and Andre Iguodala, who were all out with injuries. Kevin Durant led Golden State with 40 points.

Portland has its longest winning streak since also winning nine straight in 2014. The Blazers’ streak started when they beat Golden State 123-117 at the Moda Center on Feb. 14, the last game before the All-Star break.

The streak has propelled Portland into third place in the Western Conference, 11 1/2 games back of the Warriors, who are a half-game back of the first-place Houston Rockets.

“What streak?” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We’re just playing games, we’re just trying to get wins.”

McCollum hit a 3-pointer to give the Blazers a 101-93 lead with 7:20 left. He added another 3 before Durant got one. Klay Thompson made a layup but Lillard answered with another 3 to make it 107-98.

Another 3-pointer by Lillard extended Portland’s lead to 115-103 with 2:40 to go and the Warriors could not catch up. There were seven Blazers in double figures.

“We fought hard. I really liked our fight and our competitive spirit but we’ve got to be smarter. We just did not play a smart, focused game tonight and it cost us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Curry rolled his right ankle in the first quarter of the Warriors’ 110-107 victory at home over San Antonio on Thursday night.

He missed 11 games in December with the sprained right ankle and injured it again last Friday at Atlanta. He did not travel to Portland and Quinn Cook started in his place.

Bell, who sprained his right ankle Tuesday against Brooklyn, will be out through the weekend and re-evaluated Tuesday. Iguodala was out with a left wrist sprain for the second straight game.

Portland saw the return of Maurice Harkless, who missed three games with a left knee injury.

Portland led 33-27 at the end of the first quarter, after Draymond Green‘s dunk didn’t quite make it by the buzzer.

Portland went on an 8-0 run to push the lead to 41-27, but Golden State got within 52-50 on Kevon Looney‘s follow shot. Portland led 61-52 at the half. Durant led all players with 22 points while Lillard had 15.

Durant’s 3-pointer and a jumper gave Golden State a 77-73 lead with 4:01 left in the third. Portland re-took the lead on Ed Davis‘ tip-in and a trio of free throws from Lillard to make it 87-83 going into the final period.

“They hit shots,” Durant said. “They’ve been making shots on this run they’re on for a while. I thought we did a good job making them take some tough ones, but they made them.”

OUTTA HERE

Security at the Moda Center ejected a fan in a courtside seat who exchanged words with Durant late in the second quarter.

“When you’re sitting courtside you kind of think you’re Teflon – you can say or do whatever – but the ref caught him,” Durant said. “Before I could even get over there the ref said he was throwing him out of the game.”

 

Lowry scores 30, Raptors end Rockets’ win streak at 17 games

Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 11:55 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) – Kyle Lowry scored 30 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 and the Toronto Raptors beat Houston 108-105 on Friday night, snapping the Rockets’ 17-game winning streak.

James Harden scored 40 points but the Rockets lost for the first time since Jan. 26 at New Orleans.

Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors won their seventh straight in a matchup between the respective conference leaders.

The Rockets shot 9 for 27 from 3-point range, matching their fewest made 3-pointers of the season.

Clint Capela had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets. Chris Paul and Eric Gordon each scored 14 points, and Trevor Ariza had 13 as Houston’s road winning streak ended at 10.

Houston tied it at 102 on Harden’s 3 with 2:10 remaining, but DeRozan restored Toronto’s lead with a jump shot with 1:49 left.

Paul missed a go-ahead 3 with 14 seconds to play, then fouled Lowry in the scramble for the rebound. Lowry made both, giving the Raptors a 106-102 lead with 10 seconds to go.

Gordon answered with a 3, making it a one-point game. Houston fouled Valanciunas, who made a pair to put Toronto up by 3 with 5.4 seconds to go.

Harden got the final shot but his deep 3 from the edge of the center court circle went short, giving the Raptors the win.

Lowry connected on his first five shots and scored 13 points in the opening quarter as Toronto led 32-16. The Rockets missed eight of their first 10 field goal attempts and shot 6 for 21 in the first, missing all five 3-point attempts. It was Houston’s lowest-scoring first quarter of the season and just the second time they’ve failed to score at least 20 points in the first.

Harden scored nine points in the second but the Rockets continued to struggle from long range, making one of four 3-point shots. DeRozan had seven points for the Raptors, who led 58-43 at halftime.

Houston’s only lower-scoring first half this season was a 39-point effort in a Feb. 26 win at Utah.

The Rockets were 1 for 12 from 3-point range before Harden drained back-to-back shots with 2:48 left in the third. Harden scored 14 in the third, overcoming nine points from Lowry, as Houston cut the deficit to 83-75 after three.

TIP-INS

Rockets: F Ryan Anderson (left hip) missed his sixth straight game. … Joe Johnson returned after missing the previous two games because of an illness. … The Rockets had 62 points in the paint.

Raptors: Forward OG Anunoby (sprained right ankle) missed his fourth straight game. … G Delon Wright (sprained right big toe) was unavailable after leaving Wednesday’s win at Detroit. Wright initially suffered the injury in Tuesday’s home win over Atlanta.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Visit Dallas on Sunday. Houston has won seven straight in the series, its third-longest streak all-time.

Raptors: Visit New York on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hikes ball to Eric Bledsoe, who does push up

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
This is the strangest game-opening tip sequence I have ever seen.

Milwaukee’s John Henson wins the game’s opening tip at center court to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who then hikes the ball to Eric Bledsoe, who does a pushup then brings it up court.

Because they can, that’s why.

Gordon Hayward keeps dream alive he could play this season: “The hope is still there”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
“I don’t believe that Gordon thinks he’s going to play [this season]. I don’t think so, no.”Celtics GM Danny Ainge

“He’s not playing this year.”Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

Celtics’ brass has been consistent and clear since early in the season, working to squash the “Gordon Hayward will return as our savior” talk. Yet the dream will not die… because of Hayward. He posts videos, then said this Friday, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

“My thoughts are that I take it day by day. And I said that from the very beginning, that’s what I would do, not putting a timetable on it,” Hayward said Friday while unveiling a new gym for students at the Timilty Middle School in Roxbury. “The recovery is going well. I’m progressing well. I was in the facility this morning, will be in the facility tomorrow. And that’s kinda my goal — just really focusing day by day….

“The hope is still there,” Hayward said. “It’s something where I’m really honestly not even thinking about it. I know we’re getting toward the end of the year. It’s something that I’m still working toward, but if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

It’s all a matter of perspective. Players are often the worst judges of their return times — they see themselves as invincible, it’s part of how they got to where they are. But they all think they can return faster than doctors predict. They are rarely right.

In this case, the Celtics as an organization continue to think long-term. They are about being next after whatever LeBron James decides in July. They are about dominating the East for years, not just the 2018 playoffs. The Celtics are the two seed in the East right and have a shot to make the Finals this season as is, there is no reason to rush Hayward back.

But Hayward is never going to see it that way. He’s a competitor. He wants to play sooner rather than later. He sees his teammates out there, he sees the success and failures they are having, and he sees how he can help. He wants to play.

But the man’s ankle was still slightly purple and swollen All-Star Weekend. That’s not a guy near ready to be back, making NBA cuts and moves. Let alone during the playoffs, when the opponent is going to attack him in a pick-and-roll or isolation every time down the court to test that ankle.

Hayward and the Celtics fans have the same dream. But to use the title of the best Winona Ryder movie ever as truth:

“Reality Bites.”

Conference leaders Rockets, Raptors collide

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 7:59 PM EST
TORONTO — One winning streak will end Friday night in a meeting between conference leaders at the Air Canada Centre.

The Houston Rockets (51-13), who are first in the Western Conference, have a more impressive winning streak at 17 games on the line after defeating the Bucks 110-99 on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors (47-17) have quietly built a six-game winning streak that includes a 121-119 overtime win over the Pistons on Wednesday in Detroit. The Raptors clinched a postseason spot with the victory in which guard DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points.

The Raptors look forward to challenging the Rockets on their home court after defeating the Rockets 129-113 on Nov. 14 in Houston.

“We know they are one of the best teams in the league,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “We feel like we’re one of the top teams. It’ll be a good test for us. I’m hoping we have a hot gym, (the fans) get so excited that they make it a hostile situation for Houston.”

The Raptors were supported by a strong Canadian contingent for their game in Detroit.

“I loved it,” Casey said. “It felt like we were at home. My hats off to the fans. They presented themselves and they helped us when times were tough.”

The Rockets have a devastating guard combination in Chris Paul and James Harden. They become particularly tough when the game is on the line as they showed again Wednesday when the Bucks cut the lead to five points.

“We somewhat simplify it,” Paul said. “We know where different guys like the ball and most of the time it’s me or James doing the same thing we’ve been doing the rest of the game. We make the right play. If a guy helps, we kick it to the corner or wherever it may be. But we play the way that we play.”

Said Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni: “A lot of times it takes two, three years of learning how to close teams out best and all that. But these players, they want to get it done now.

They’re talking all the time: ‘What’s the best way to do this? What’s the best way to guard that?’ They’ve kind of figured out offensively who they can pick on and who they want to try to go to, who has the hot hand.”

The Rockets also have depth.

“You want to have some consistency,” Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute said. “It prepares you for when stuff happens. I think at the end of the day, you want consistency to know how you play, who you play with.

“So far, this season has been kind of hectic. There is always someone out. At the beginning, Chris (Paul) was out. We’ve been able to fill in with other guys. I want to say it prepares us better. It’s good for us in general. I like to have more consistency, but I guys you can say it prepares us if something happens.”

Rockets swingman Joe Johnson missed his second straight game because of illness Wednesday.

The Raptors also showed their depth Wednesday.

Forward OG Anunoby missed his fourth straight game with a sprained ankle.

Forward Serge Ibaka was ejected from the game in the second quarter and guard Delon Wright left during the first half with a sprained right toe that was sustained in the home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Both are considered questionable to play Friday.

Raptors struggling swingman Norman Powell, who started at small forward for the second time in four games, came up with one of his strongest games of the season with 17 points. Powell had totaled 16 points in his previous 10 games.

“I control the effort I put in, how hard I work,” Powell said. “Just leave the rest on the floor and see what happens. If it doesn’t go that way, you just keep fighting, keep looking at the big picture, and plugging away at it. Long season, long career, you know?”

In the first meeting, DeRozan scored 27 points and the Raptors built a big first-half lead. Harden had 38 points and made 19 of 19 foul shots for the Rockets, whose six-game winning stopped with that loss.