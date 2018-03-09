Associated Press

Three Things to Know: Stephen Curry rolls ankle and sits, Warriors roll on to win anyway

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2018, 8:14 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Stephen Curry rolls ankle, will miss a couple of games, Warriors roll on to beat Spurs anyway. Stephen Curry’s ankles have been an issue this season — he sprained one back on Dec. 4 and missed much of that month getting healthy. Now that concern is back — though not as severe.

Curry rolled his ankle after landing and taking a step on a contested layup less than three minutes into Thursday night’s game against the Warriors.

This is not as severe as the December injury, but he’s going to miss time. Curry did not get on the plane postgame with the Warriors to fly up to Portland for Friday night’s contest, nor will he join the team in Minnesota for a weekend game against the Timberwolves. With the playoffs looming, the Warriors are going to be cautious bringing him back, that said, he’s not expected to miss an extended period of time.

Back in December when he was out, the Warriors tightened up their defense, Kevin Durant took over on offense, and Golden State won seven in a row.

That model played out again Thursday. Durant scored 15 of his 37 points in the final 6:30 of the fourth quarter — including 14 straight.

However, the game really changed when coach Steve Kerr assigned Draymond Green to cover LaMarcus Aldridge — he had 28 points through the first 38 minutes of the game, but his only points after the defensive switch were two free throws with 3.1 seconds play. The Warriors got the win 110-107 — their seventh in a row.

Golden State remains just half-a-game back of the Rockets for the best record in the NBA heading into a tough one Friday vs. the Trail Blazers (winners of eight in a row, and sitting at home rested for this one).

The Spurs have now lost 9-of-12 and while technically the five seed in the West they are tied with the Thunder and Timberwolves in that spot, just two games ahead of falling out of the playoffs entirely. The Spurs’ next two games are at Oklahoma City and at Houston, and they have 10-of-12 against teams currently in the playoffs coming up. It’s strange to say this, but the Spurs are in a battle for their playoff lives.

2) Boston’s Jaylen Brown okay after nasty fall. You can tell how scary this was by how quiet the Target Center in Minnesota instantly got after Jaylen Brown’s fall from the rim following a third-quarter dunk.

Brown did not return to the game after that but Tweeted this after.

He was on the team plane back to Boston, and the Celtics said he would be monitored for concussion symptoms — the headache (and that dazed look after he landed) suggests he may have one. Which is not good, he will miss time with it, but considering how he landed on his head/neck things could have been much worse.

3) Kyrie Irving returns, leads Celtics past Timberwolves without Brown in fourth. Brown’s nasty fall put a cloud over the fourth quarter for Boston, but by that point the Celtics had a relatively comfortable lead that they never surrendered on their way to a 117-109 victory.

This was not a game with much defense from either side, but Boston had the better offense on the night with the return of Kyrie Irving from injury to lead the Celtics with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, plus eight assists and seven rebounds.

Boston’s Al Horford had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and their most important player on the night may well have been Marcus Morris with his 17 points off the bench.

Minnesota, searching for consistency without Jimmy Butler and fighting to make sure they stay in the playoffs (the Wolves are just two games ahead of the 9/10 seed Nuggets and Jazz), got a big night from Nemanja Bjelica with 30 points on 16 shots, plus 12 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds — but his 12 shots were tied for fourth on the team with Jeff Teague, this is one of the best offensive big men in the game and he’s got to get more touches and shots. Andrew Wiggins had played well since Butler’s injury, until Thursday — with Terry Rozier hounding him for stretches, Wiggins shot 6-of-21 overall including 1-of-8 from deep. He was missing from all over the court, and on open shots at that — Wiggins was 3-of-13 on uncontested looks (via NBA.com).

Minnesota is in a fight to stay in the playoffs the rest of the way, and with Butler out the team needs to defend better and play to its strengths more.

Dominant Damian Lillard leads Portland on late-season surge

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard says the Portland Trail Blazers reach out to him before he reaches team milestones, just to give him a heads up.

The only problem? Lillard doesn’t read his emails.

Lillard joked about it after his latest achievement: He surpassed Clifford Robinson on the Blazers’ all-time scoring list, moving into fourth, in Portland’s victory over the Knicks on Tuesday. Lillard, in his sixth NBA season, has 10,433 points.

“The team, I think they send me emails when something’s coming up, but I never check my email,” he said. “I never know unless I happen to see it on Twitter or until after I do it and somebody mentions it.”

Robinson was sure to get Lillard’s attention, sending his sentiments over Twitter.

“Congrats (at)Dame-Lillard! Trust, I know what it takes to put yourself in that position. Keep putting that work in young fella!” Robinson tweeted.

Lillard has certainly been putting in the work over the Blazers’ current winning streak, which has stretched to a season-best eight games. Portland hasn’t won as many consecutive games since 2014 when the team won nine.

The streak has pushed Portland into third place in the Western Conference, a half-game up on New Orleans in a cluster of teams scrambling for playoff position.

Over the course of the streak, which started when the Blazers beat Golden State 123-117 in Portland just before the All-Star break, Lillard has averaged 33.1 points per game.

Lillard had 44 points in that first game against the Warriors, who return to the Moda Center on Friday for a rematch.

“We’ve been on a good run, just playing good basketball on both ends of the floor. Our team has been on a streak, we’ve been really connected,” Lillard said. “It was even before the Golden State game when we got back from that trip and we lost one in Detroit. We had a good stretch and then we lost at home to Utah but then right after that we knocked off Golden State and picked it up.”

Lillard had 37 points in the 111-87 victory Tuesday over the Knicks, including eight 3-pointers.

At that game, and at a few more recently at the Moda Center, fans have taken to chanting “MVP!” when Lillard gets to the free-throw line.

Although Houston’s James Harden is clearly the front-runner for the award, New York coach Jeff Hornacek said Lillard is making a case for himself.

“The guy is playing fantastic. He might be one of those guys you’ve got to start talking about that MVP, too, with the way he’s playing,” Hornacek said.

Lillard has been averaging 26.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. He made the All-Star team for the third time, scoring 21 points in the annual showcase.

The Lillard-led late-season surge has become something of a trademark for the Blazers. In 2015-16, Portland was 27-27 at the All-Star break but finished the regular season 44-38 and in fifth place in the West. They got past the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Warriors in the conference semifinals.

Last season, Portland lost three straight games to go into the break at 23-33. Shortly thereafter, an overtime loss at Detroit put the Blazers 11 games under .500.

But the Blazers went 13-3 in March, best in the NBA. Lillard was named the conference’s Player of the Month, averaging 29.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Portland made the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but fell in the opening round to the Warriors.

After the Warriors on Friday, the Blazers have 16 games left in this season.

Lillard, known for pointing at his wrist and signaling “Lillard Time” when he hits tough shots late in games, said he feels he’s playing the best stretch of his career. And it’s coming at a good time for the Blazers.

“Damian Lillard is special,” Portland head coach Terry Stotts said. “If it’s not obvious, I’ll say it.”

 

LaMarcus Aldridge says given chance he would have handled Damain Lillard relationship differently

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 8, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
LaMarcus Aldridge is an enigma wrapped in a mystery cloaked in a shooting sleeve. The 12-year veteran appears at the same time aloof and mercurial, something highlighted not only during his career with the Portland Trail Blazers but as stories surfaced of his unhappiness with the best organization in the NBA in the San Antonio Spurs.

Aldridge infamously asked the Spurs to trade him, but things have settled down now. Gregg Popovich admitted he may have tried to over-coach Aldridge, and now the 32-year-old Texas native is having one of his best seasons. Without Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs still remain in fifth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

Still, Aldridge’s character remains a bit of a mystery even as we’ve seen cracks in the veneer leak through in recent years. During his exit from Portland, it was rumored that Aldridge’s relationship with star Damian Lillard wasn’t the kind of partnership most would expect from two franchise pillars. Now, Aldridge has taken responsibility for his side of things and admitted that if he had another chance, he might have done things differently with the All-Star point guard.

In an excellent feature from Vice and Michael Pina, Aldridge gave in part some of his thoughts on his time in Rip City with Lillard.

Via Vice:

“It’s always tough for me to find that balance where I want to tell [Damian] not to do this or this is better,” Aldridge says. “But I don’t want him to feel like I’m trying to hold him back from being who he wants to be. I do regret not talking to him at times, but also I feel like he was trying to find himself.

“I would say him and I have learned more about each other since I left that would’ve helped us when I was there, so I’ve learned from that and I’m trying to be better and not worry if I come off a certain way, because I feel like when people know who I am as a person, they know I have no ill will. I’m more reserved, so I didn’t want to come off as trying to stifle his shine. I just got back in the corner and let him do his thing…I feel like if him and I communicated as much then as we do now, then things would’ve been totally different.”

Aldridge continues to be one of the most subtly interesting figures in league history. Everything from his draft history (traded for Tyrus Thomas), to his pairing with Brandon Roy, to his relationship with Lillard has so many complexities it’s hard to keep track of them from afar.

In Portland, Aldridge certainly seemed to want to be more respected than he was. He alluded to it in the Vice piece saying, “I don’t want this to come off like I’m whining, but if someone else had done the things that I’ve done, it would be talked about more.”

The problem with Aldridge was that despite fluctuating between being the best and second-best player on his Blazers teams, he was never a vocal leader. Coaches tried to encourage him to step up, especially as he flourished post-Roy. But Aldridge was disadvantaged by the fact that he wanted superstar recognition despite lacking superstardom. Both Roy and Lillard were more vocal — or at least charismatic — leaders who also craved national recognition for their play. Both guards at times overshadowed Aldridge with their game.

Aldridge’s Blazers years were always this odd whirlwind of wanting respect but also wanting distance, which is something we rarely (if ever) see from the best stars on playoff-contending NBA teams in the modern era. That he wanted to be the No. 1 guy but shied away from the interpersonal responsibility that comes with that wasn’t helped by Roy and Lillard being so good in a guard-dominant league.

This isn’t to say anything against Aldridge as a person. He’s his own personality and part of what makes him so interesting is the fact that he’s dominant offensively despite being one of the quietest veterans we’ve seen. We made jokes about his external image to our heart’s content, but even former Spurs teammate Tim Duncan was vocal behind the scenes in a way Aldridge has never been.

Aldridge does seem to have sorted himself out now, even if only very recently and with the guidance of perhaps the best coach to ever grace the league. Everyone is hoping Leonard is back for the playoffs, but if he isn’t it will be another chapter in Aldridge’s long narrative as he tries to lead the Spurs past the first round.

Stephen Curry leaves game vs. Spurs with tweaked right ankle (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughMar 8, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
Stephen Curry has dinged up his ankle yet again. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Early in Thursday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors star found himself going 2-on-1 against a couple San Antonio defenders. Curry, driving down the left side of the lane, was blocked at the rim.

After landing, Curry took a step then appeared to twist his right ankle as he and Dejounte Murray came together underneath the stanchion.

Curry stood in the walkway for a moment, trying to gather himself. He then limped off the floor and to the locker room, where he was re-taped and evaluated.

Via Twitter:

After giving things a go, the team announced that Curry would not return.

Curry has already missed double-digit games this season thanks to his right ankle. It’s the same one that was surgically repaired in the spring of 2011, causing him to miss multiple games. The former Davidson star has been battling his right ankle since at least 2009, and has injured it on and off over the years.

We’ve seen the Warriors machine continue to grind away without one or more of its stars, but Golden State will now need to decide how they want to handle the management of Curry’s minutes. It may come down to a situation where they decide to ease off the gas, let Curry rest, and give the Houston Rockets the right of way to the No. 1 seed in the West.

They’re going to want him for a Western Conference Finals and potential NBA Finals run, and the teams below Golden State aren’t going to catch them. We’ll need to keep a close eye on Curry’s minutes and recovery schedule from here on out.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown leaves game after hard landing (VIDEO)

Twitter
Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Boston small forward Jaylen Brown left the Celtics’ game Thursday night at Minnesota after landing hard on his back following a dunk late in the third quarter.

Brown lost his grip on the rim as he finished the play, falling awkwardly to the court with 1:31 remaining in the period.

He stayed down for several minutes, and a stretcher was rushed out. But Brown was eventually able to walk slowly to the locker room on his own, and the crowd at Target Center gave him a standing ovation. Brown had 14 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes for the Celtics, who led 86-74 after three quarters.

LeBron James of the rival Cleveland Cavaliers tweeted he was praying for Brown .

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball