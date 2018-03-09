Nick Laham/Getty Images

Royce White: ‘It’s strange to see people take the credit for something that you pioneered’

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 2:07 PM EST
3 Comments

Mental health in the NBA is having its moment.

The Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan, Cavaliers’ Kevin Love and Wizards’ Kelly Oubre have all spoken out about their struggles, and all three have been widely praised and supported.

That wasn’t the case a half decade ago with Royce White.

The Rockets drafted White No. 16 in 2012, knowing he had an anxiety disorder. Despite advocating for protocols to handle his issues, White and Houston never got on the same page. He said the NBA preferred the easier route of not having to deal with him. He quickly fell out of the league, though he had a short stint with the Kings in 2014.

White:

I empathize with White. We’ve made good strides societally with mental heal, but probably too late for his NBA career.

We can still give him his just due for trailblazing this movement, though.

As far as accusing others of staying silent in the midst of White’s struggles, I’m not sure that’s fair. Everyone should be entitled to reveal these types of personal issues publicly as they see fit. DeRozan and Love might not have been ready then. (Oubre wasn’t yet in the league.)

In many ways, DeRozan was the perfect player to ignite this movement. His mentality was never previously questioned, so nobody is used this as an excuse to corroborate preconceived notions about him. And DeRozan is a very good player who’s clearly managing his issues well enough to still thrive on the court.

That’s a key differentiation from White. The All-Star gets more credit than the player who can’t even get on the court. That’s not necessarily fair, but that’s how it is.

Perhaps White would’ve become a successful NBA player if he received the same level of support DeRozan, Love and Oubre are getting now. It’s a shame we won’t know. But it’s also good we’re making progress in handling these issues.

Hornets’ Michael Carter-Williams undergoing season-ending surgery

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 3:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

If Kemba Walker is so good, why are the Hornets just 28-38?

The simple answer: They’re good when he plays and a train wreck whenever he sits.

That’s in part due to backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams‘ underwhelming production. Now, his poor year has taken a turn for the even worse.

Hornets release:

Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams has suffered a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder. The injury was confirmed after Carter-Williams underwent an MRI and was examined by Hornets team orthopedist Dr. Marc Cook of Novant Health. The injury occurred with 4:05 left in the second quarter of Charlotte’s game at Toronto on March 4. Carter-Williams will undergo surgery to address the injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

Carter-Williams will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Obviously, getting healthy will help his stock. But this is a lost opportunity to show improvement. He looks like a minimum-salary player – if that.

It’s stunning to think a former Rookie of the Year could fall out of the NBA at age 26. But this just continues him trending in the wrong direction.

The Hornets are already out of the playoff race, so this could actually help them. As bad as Carter-Williams has been, Malik Monk has been worse – understandable, considering Monk is just a rookie. Riding out Monk’s growing pains could improve Charlotte’s draft position and help Monk develop.

That said, the Hornets – with the NBA’s 10th-worst record – are 3.5 games ahead of the ninth-worst Knicks. That’s a lot of ground to make up this late. This at least reduces the possibility the freefalling 11th-place Pistons (1.5 games ahead) slip below Charlotte, though.

Rumor: J.R. Smith’s soup throw stemmed from him not sharing Damon Jones’ joking mood

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
1 Comment

The big question of J.R. Smith‘s soup throw has already been answered: chicken tortilla.

But other questions remain, like why would Smith throw a bowl of soup at Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones?

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

I don’t know the whole story. The version of what I had heard with J.R. was he and Damon have sort of a playful, joking, make-fun-of-each-other relationship.

I wasn’t there, so I don’t want to say this is totally accurate. But this is the version I’ve heard, is that sometimes a joke isn’t so funny if you’re not in the right mood for it, right? When someone is messing with you, you’re just not in the place to take that or do that, and it doesn’t go over right. And I think that’s what kind of led to this soup-gate thing.

He’s got a young baby at home. He’s dealing with a lot of stuff personally. Obviously, there’s frustration from shooting whatever he’s shooting at this point. It’s right around 30% from the field, not so great. There’s a lot of that.

This would be relatively benign on the scale of soup-throw motives. Smith is understandably frustrated. If he and Jones have a good relationship overall, it might have been an isolated case of Jones misreading Smith’s mood.

But because this version of the story is so harmless, it makes sense the Cavaliers would push it – whether or not it’s true.

Either way, Cleveland needs Smith in a different headspace entering the playoffs, one where he makes more 3-pointers and throws less soup.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle irresponsibly calls Mark Cuban sexual-assault report ‘most insidious form’ of ‘fake news’

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Sports Illustrated detailed a predatory environment – including sexual harassment and domestic violence – in the Mavericks’ business office.

Outspoken and hands-on Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has rightfully come under the microscope for allowing it. He has already accepted responsibility for mishandling one situation. There’s still more information to gather about Cuban’s handling of incidents and just generally his outlook on these things.

To that effect, Willamette Week recently published a story detailing a not-previously reported accusation that Cuban sexually assaulted a woman in 2011. She said he reached down the back of her pants and inserted his fingers into her vagina while they posed for a photo in a Portland bar and stands by her claim. He denies it. Police investigated and didn’t press charges, citing (among other things) that no interviewed bar employees saw the alleged incident. However, a not-interviewed bar employee has since said he saw the woman jump after the photo and get angry with Cuban, whom the bar employee called “gropey” while posing with women throughout the night.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, via Edie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:

“Very sad,” Carlisle said after practice. “And I view that situation as a baseless and journalistically unethical rehashing of a proven non-event. That’s what that is.

“Have you ever heard the term fake news? This is the most insidious form.”

Carlisle can say he believes Cuban. He can explain why he doesn’t believe the accuser.

But just calling it a “proven non-event” and “fake news” without further explanation is terribly irresponsible.

It is not a proven non-event. What was reported is not fake news.

Read the Willamette Week report. Read The Oregonian’s follow-up reporting. Neither outlet takes a side. Both responsibly lay out the facts – the accusation, the denial, the investigation, the finding. This is information worthy of public consideration.

Nobody reporting on the situation is saying Cuban did it.

Sexual assault is often difficult to prove. Our country – wisely – requires a high burden of proof to convict someone of a crime. Many sexual-assault cases come down to he-said, she-said, making it tough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

That’s why the prosecution didn’t file charges.

To be fair, the prosecutor went a step further and wrote in his memo: “A fact finder could conclude the allegation of the complainant is unfounded.” But even that doesn’t make it a “proven non-event.” And perhaps the prosecutor wouldn’t have written that if the other bar employee had been interviewed at the time.

I get that Carlisle is in a tough spot. NBA coaches are the most frequent faces of a franchise, and he’s answering for the conduct of people he didn’t necessarily work with regularly and his boss. That’s not fair to Carlisle.

But if Carlisle is going to address these questions, it’s also unfair of him to answer this way.

It’s unfair to the accuser, who deserves to have her side of the story heard just like Cuban does. It’s unfair to sexual-assault victims, who are given yet another chilling effect for coming forward. And it’s unfair to the outlets reporting on the story, who have seemingly done so responsibly.

Joel Embiid: Hassan Whiteside dirtily tried to hit me in back, but he hits too soft (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
4 Comments

76ers center Joel Embiid and Heat center Hassan Whiteside have a personal rivalry brewing.

It flared up during the Heat’s win over the 76ers last night.

The centers tangled running up the court in the third quarter. Officials called a technical foul on Whiteside and a personal foul on Embiid.

Embiid, via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“Looking at the replay, it looked like I didn’t touch him,” Embiid said. “Then they called a double foul. [He] tried hit me in the back, which is kind of dirty because of the fact that I’ve had back problems. So we’re going to see about that. I won’t forget about that.

“But I didn’t think I touched him. But then they called a technical foul on him because obviously he’s the one that made a dirty play.”

“He hits really soft, so I didn’t feel anything,” Embiid said. “But just the action of him trying to do that I think is pretty messed up. I don’t care what we have outside of basketball but at the same time, you’ve got to respect the rules of basketball and play basketball and have fun doing it. But I’m not worried about it. We lost the game. Right now I’m worried about are we going to get better.”

You’re dirty for hitting me in the back AND you hit too soft for me to feel it? That’s a diss in every direction. Embiid is really good at trash-talking.

Philadelphia and Miami aren’t scheduled to play again this season, though I wouldn’t be surprised if Whiteside collects himself and responds on Twitter.

These are two proud players battling for supremacy in their conference at their position. I doubt either backs down.