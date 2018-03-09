Getty Images

Report: People close to LeBron James could see him playing until age 40

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 4:22 PM EST
LeBron James spoke about retirement earlier this year. He’s still playing at a high level and expects to remain there for a while. But he also said he misses time with his children.

So, how much longer will LeBron, 33, remain in the NBA?

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

Sources close to James say they can see him playing until he’s 40 years old.

LeBron is in his 15th season. Seven more seasons would give him 22 and break the record for seasons played (21, by Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish and Kevin Willis).

Could LeBron do it? Maybe. His durability has been incredible. He’s physically unlike everyone we’ve seen before.

But there are already signs of slippage, particularly in the regular season. Players become more injury-prone as they get older. Father Time is undefeated.

It’s hard to forecast anyone playing to age 40. Some players do it, but the odds are stacked against it.

There’s also the issue of whether LeBron will actually keep pushing that long, even if his body holds up. People close to LeBron don’t feel those missed moments with his children the same way he does. They just can’t.

But playing until 40 could give LeBron an opportunity to play in the NBA with his son, LeBron James Jr, who’s now 13. Obviously, it’s far from guaranteed LeBron Jr. makes it that far (though he looks promising so far). But that’s be a cool opportunity – with one of the children LeBron is basing his retirement decision on.

The Toronto Raptors are having the franchise’s best regular season ever — they are likely going to finish with the No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history, and maybe reach 60 wins (fivethirtyeight.com projects them at 60, and Boston at 56).

However, we’ve all seen this movie before, right? DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry come back to earth, their isolation-heavy ball is more defendable in the postseason, and the Raptors disappoint.

Not this year. This is Toronto’s year.

Maybe.

In this PBT Extra I get into the two questions hanging over a Toronto run to the Finals (and only one is about them directly). I think they can do it, but the questions remain.

This much is certain: This is the Raptors best chance ever. If they have a year to do it, this is it.

LeBron James says there’s no free agency list, he’s only focused on this season

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2018, 5:15 PM EST
LeBron James‘ inner circle — the people he trusts to help him make decisions, the people privy to his thinking — is small and tight-lipped. Even when they have things in the works (say a return to Cleveland from Miami) they play their cards close to the vest and the people talking about his plans are either a level or two removed from that inner circle, or they are speculating.

I don’t know the source of the report that LeBron had narrowed his summer choices to the Cavaliers, Rockets, Lakers, or Sixers. (Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer, who had that report, is smart and well connected, he isn’t just throwing speculation out there.) Those are the four teams most discussed around the league as possible destinations, but I’d be shocked if it were LeBron and his team actually tipping their hand.

As expected, LeBron himself — in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers Friday and Lakers Sunday — shot down the idea of a list when speaking to the media at shootaround. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I’ve still got too much work to do here,” James said, speaking about the Cavaliers’ season, which has 18 games left before the playoffs. “One thing about me and my career, you probably don’t know, you haven’t been around me, that I handle my business accordingly, and when that time comes, I’ll take care of that. But right now, my job right now is to get these guys prepared for the Clippers tonight and then how we can continue to get better going down the stretch….

“I understand that I’m a free agent at the end of the summer, so I understand the frenzy that comes with it,” James said. “It’s not my first rodeo, but I don’t, it doesn’t bother me. I don’t talk about it too much. Like I said, I’ll handle that whenever it comes, but it’s, I understand that the conversation happens here because, first of all, they have cap space. And this league is much better when the Lakers, the Knicks and the Celtics are all good at the same time. That’s just how it is. So that’s what also creates the frenzy.”

It’s impossible to say with any certainty what LeBron is going to do this summer because LeBron himself does not know right now.

To start with, we don’t know how good this remodeled Cavaliers roster is. Since the All-Star break, they are 4-4 with an improved but still averaged defense, and a slightly better than average offense. Cleveland will get Kevin Love back in the coming week or two, which will help. However, LeBron clearly has yet to trust these teammates in the clutch the way he trusted Kyrie Irving (LeBron was not looking to pass at the end of the Denver game), and if the Cavaliers don’t build that trust they are even more vulnerable. There are questions about the Lakers, Rockets, and Sixers as landing spots, too. (For example, does LeBron want to bet a couple of years on Joel Embiid staying healthy?)

LeBron is going to get through the playoffs, however far he and the Cavaliers get, then step back and assess the landscape. Then he makes his call. You can be sure that LeBron and his inner circle have had some conversations about fit, where’s the best spot to chase rings, and more. Whether any of that is actually leaked is a different question entirely.

 

Hornets’ Michael Carter-Williams undergoing season-ending surgery

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 3:24 PM EST
If Kemba Walker is so good, why are the Hornets just 28-38?

The simple answer: They’re good when he plays and a train wreck whenever he sits.

That’s in part due to backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams‘ underwhelming production. Now, his poor year has taken a turn for the even worse.

Hornets release:

Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams has suffered a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder. The injury was confirmed after Carter-Williams underwent an MRI and was examined by Hornets team orthopedist Dr. Marc Cook of Novant Health. The injury occurred with 4:05 left in the second quarter of Charlotte’s game at Toronto on March 4. Carter-Williams will undergo surgery to address the injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

Carter-Williams will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Obviously, getting healthy will help his stock. But this is a lost opportunity to show improvement. He looks like a minimum-salary player – if that.

It’s stunning to think a former Rookie of the Year could fall out of the NBA at age 26. But this just continues him trending in the wrong direction.

The Hornets are already out of the playoff race, so this could actually help them. As bad as Carter-Williams has been, Malik Monk has been worse – understandable, considering Monk is just a rookie. Riding out Monk’s growing pains could improve Charlotte’s draft position and help Monk develop.

That said, the Hornets – with the NBA’s 10th-worst record – are 3.5 games ahead of the ninth-worst Knicks. That’s a lot of ground to make up this late. This at least reduces the possibility the freefalling 11th-place Pistons (1.5 games ahead) slip below Charlotte, though.

Royce White: ‘It’s strange to see people take the credit for something that you pioneered’

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 2:07 PM EST
Mental health in the NBA is having its moment.

The Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan, Cavaliers’ Kevin Love and Wizards’ Kelly Oubre have all spoken out about their struggles, and all three have been widely praised and supported.

That wasn’t the case a half decade ago with Royce White.

The Rockets drafted White No. 16 in 2012, knowing he had an anxiety disorder. Despite advocating for protocols to handle his issues, White and Houston never got on the same page. He said the NBA preferred the easier route of not having to deal with him. He quickly fell out of the league, though he had a short stint with the Kings in 2014.

White:

I empathize with White. We’ve made good strides societally with mental heal, but probably too late for his NBA career.

We can still give him his just due for trailblazing this movement, though.

As far as accusing others of staying silent in the midst of White’s struggles, I’m not sure that’s fair. Everyone should be entitled to reveal these types of personal issues publicly as they see fit. DeRozan and Love might not have been ready then. (Oubre wasn’t yet in the league.)

In many ways, DeRozan was the perfect player to ignite this movement. His mentality was never previously questioned, so nobody is used this as an excuse to corroborate preconceived notions about him. And DeRozan is a very good player who’s clearly managing his issues well enough to still thrive on the court.

That’s a key differentiation from White. The All-Star gets more credit than the player who can’t even get on the court. That’s not necessarily fair, but that’s how it is.

Perhaps White would’ve become a successful NBA player if he received the same level of support DeRozan, Love and Oubre are getting now. It’s a shame we won’t know. But it’s also good we’re making progress in handling these issues.