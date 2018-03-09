Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle irresponsibly calls Mark Cuban sexual-assault report ‘most insidious form’ of ‘fake news’

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Sports Illustrated detailed a predatory environment – including sexual harassment and domestic violence – in the Mavericks’ business office.

Outspoken and hands-on Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has rightfully come under the microscope for allowing it. He has already accepted responsibility for mishandling one situation. There’s still more information to gather about Cuban’s handling of incidents and just generally his outlook on these things.

To that effect, Willamette Week recently published a story detailing a not-previously reported accusation that Cuban sexually assaulted a woman in 2011. She said he reached down the back of her pants and inserted his fingers into her vagina while they posed for a photo in a Portland bar and stands by her claim. He denies it. Police investigated and didn’t press charges, citing (among other things) that no interviewed bar employees saw the alleged incident. However, a not-interviewed bar employee has since said he saw the woman jump after the photo and get angry with Cuban, whom the bar employee called “gropey” while posing with women throughout the night.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, via Edie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:

“Very sad,” Carlisle said after practice. “And I view that situation as a baseless and journalistically unethical rehashing of a proven non-event. That’s what that is.

“Have you ever heard the term fake news? This is the most insidious form.”

Carlisle can say he believes Cuban. He can explain why he doesn’t believe the accuser.

But just calling it a “proven non-event” and “fake news” without further explanation is terribly irresponsible.

It is not a proven non-event. What was reported is not fake news.

Read the Willamette Week report. Read The Oregonian’s follow-up reporting. Neither outlet takes a side. Both responsibly lay out the facts – the accusation, the denial, the investigation, the finding. This is information worthy of public consideration.

Nobody reporting on the situation is saying Cuban did it.

Sexual assault is often difficult to prove. Our country – wisely – requires a high burden of proof to convict someone of a crime. Many sexual-assault cases come down to he-said, she-said, making it tough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

That’s why the prosecution didn’t file charges.

To be fair, the prosecutor went a step further and wrote in his memo: “A fact finder could conclude the allegation of the complainant is unfounded.” But even that doesn’t make it a “proven non-event.” And perhaps the prosecutor wouldn’t have written that if the other bar employee had been interviewed at the time.

I get that Carlisle is in a tough spot. NBA coaches are the most frequent faces of a franchise, and he’s answering for the conduct of people he didn’t necessarily work with regularly and his boss. That’s not fair to Carlisle.

But if Carlisle is going to address these questions, it’s also unfair of him to answer this way.

It’s unfair to the accuser, who deserves to have her side of the story heard just like Cuban does. It’s unfair to sexual-assault victims, who are given yet another chilling effect for coming forward. And it’s unfair to the outlets reporting on the story, who have seemingly done so responsibly.

Rumor: J.R. Smith’s soup throw stemmed from him not sharing Damon Jones’ joking mood

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
The big question of J.R. Smith‘s soup throw has already been answered: chicken tortilla.

But other questions remain, like why would Smith throw a bowl of soup at Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones?

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

I don’t know the whole story. The version of what I had heard with J.R. was he and Damon have sort of a playful, joking, make-fun-of-each-other relationship.

I wasn’t there, so I don’t want to say this is totally accurate. But this is the version I’ve heard, is that sometimes a joke isn’t so funny if you’re not in the right mood for it, right? When someone is messing with you, you’re just not in the place to take that or do that, and it doesn’t go over right. And I think that’s what kind of led to this soup-gate thing.

He’s got a young baby at home. He’s dealing with a lot of stuff personally. Obviously, there’s frustration from shooting whatever he’s shooting at this point. It’s right around 30% from the field, not so great. There’s a lot of that.

This would be relatively benign on the scale of soup-throw motives. Smith is understandably frustrated. If he and Jones have a good relationship overall, it might have been an isolated case of Jones misreading Smith’s mood.

But because this version of the story is so harmless, it makes sense the Cavaliers would push it – whether or not it’s true.

Either way, Cleveland needs Smith in a different headspace entering the playoffs, one where he makes more 3-pointers and throws less soup.

Joel Embiid: Hassan Whiteside dirtily tried to hit me in back, but he hits too soft (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
76ers center Joel Embiid and Heat center Hassan Whiteside have a personal rivalry brewing.

It flared up during the Heat’s win over the 76ers last night.

The centers tangled running up the court in the third quarter. Officials called a technical foul on Whiteside and a personal foul on Embiid.

Embiid, via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“Looking at the replay, it looked like I didn’t touch him,” Embiid said. “Then they called a double foul. [He] tried hit me in the back, which is kind of dirty because of the fact that I’ve had back problems. So we’re going to see about that. I won’t forget about that.

“But I didn’t think I touched him. But then they called a technical foul on him because obviously he’s the one that made a dirty play.”

“He hits really soft, so I didn’t feel anything,” Embiid said. “But just the action of him trying to do that I think is pretty messed up. I don’t care what we have outside of basketball but at the same time, you’ve got to respect the rules of basketball and play basketball and have fun doing it. But I’m not worried about it. We lost the game. Right now I’m worried about are we going to get better.”

You’re dirty for hitting me in the back AND you hit too soft for me to feel it? That’s a diss in every direction. Embiid is really good at trash-talking.

Philadelphia and Miami aren’t scheduled to play again this season, though I wouldn’t be surprised if Whiteside collects himself and responds on Twitter.

These are two proud players battling for supremacy in their conference at their position. I doubt either backs down.

Karl-Anthony Towns simultaneously dunks on, gets taken out by Aron Baynes (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2018, 10:00 AM EST
Aron Baynes has been on the wrong end of a few big dunks this season.

At least the Celtics center exacted some revenge by knocking down Karl-Anthony Towns during this dunk attempt – which made the fact that Towns still threw it down even more impressive.

Dominant Damian Lillard leads Portland on late-season surge

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 8:55 AM EST
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard says the Portland Trail Blazers reach out to him before he reaches team milestones, just to give him a heads up.

The only problem? Lillard doesn’t read his emails.

Lillard joked about it after his latest achievement: He surpassed Clifford Robinson on the Blazers’ all-time scoring list, moving into fourth, in Portland’s victory over the Knicks on Tuesday. Lillard, in his sixth NBA season, has 10,433 points.

“The team, I think they send me emails when something’s coming up, but I never check my email,” he said. “I never know unless I happen to see it on Twitter or until after I do it and somebody mentions it.”

Robinson was sure to get Lillard’s attention, sending his sentiments over Twitter.

“Congrats (at)Dame-Lillard! Trust, I know what it takes to put yourself in that position. Keep putting that work in young fella!” Robinson tweeted.

Lillard has certainly been putting in the work over the Blazers’ current winning streak, which has stretched to a season-best eight games. Portland hasn’t won as many consecutive games since 2014 when the team won nine.

The streak has pushed Portland into third place in the Western Conference, a half-game up on New Orleans in a cluster of teams scrambling for playoff position.

Over the course of the streak, which started when the Blazers beat Golden State 123-117 in Portland just before the All-Star break, Lillard has averaged 33.1 points per game.

Lillard had 44 points in that first game against the Warriors, who return to the Moda Center on Friday for a rematch.

“We’ve been on a good run, just playing good basketball on both ends of the floor. Our team has been on a streak, we’ve been really connected,” Lillard said. “It was even before the Golden State game when we got back from that trip and we lost one in Detroit. We had a good stretch and then we lost at home to Utah but then right after that we knocked off Golden State and picked it up.”

Lillard had 37 points in the 111-87 victory Tuesday over the Knicks, including eight 3-pointers.

At that game, and at a few more recently at the Moda Center, fans have taken to chanting “MVP!” when Lillard gets to the free-throw line.

Although Houston’s James Harden is clearly the front-runner for the award, New York coach Jeff Hornacek said Lillard is making a case for himself.

“The guy is playing fantastic. He might be one of those guys you’ve got to start talking about that MVP, too, with the way he’s playing,” Hornacek said.

Lillard has been averaging 26.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. He made the All-Star team for the third time, scoring 21 points in the annual showcase.

The Lillard-led late-season surge has become something of a trademark for the Blazers. In 2015-16, Portland was 27-27 at the All-Star break but finished the regular season 44-38 and in fifth place in the West. They got past the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Warriors in the conference semifinals.

Last season, Portland lost three straight games to go into the break at 23-33. Shortly thereafter, an overtime loss at Detroit put the Blazers 11 games under .500.

But the Blazers went 13-3 in March, best in the NBA. Lillard was named the conference’s Player of the Month, averaging 29.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Portland made the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but fell in the opening round to the Warriors.

After the Warriors on Friday, the Blazers have 16 games left in this season.

Lillard, known for pointing at his wrist and signaling “Lillard Time” when he hits tough shots late in games, said he feels he’s playing the best stretch of his career. And it’s coming at a good time for the Blazers.

“Damian Lillard is special,” Portland head coach Terry Stotts said. “If it’s not obvious, I’ll say it.”

 