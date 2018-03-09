Hornets’ Michael Carter-Williams undergoing season-ending surgery

If Kemba Walker is so good, why are the Hornets just 28-38?
The simple answer: They’re good when he plays and a train wreck whenever he sits.
That’s in part due to backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams‘ underwhelming production. Now, his poor year has taken a turn for the even worse.
Hornets release:
Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams has suffered a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder. The injury was confirmed after Carter-Williams underwent an MRI and was examined by Hornets team orthopedist Dr. Marc Cook of Novant Health. The injury occurred with 4:05 left in the second quarter of Charlotte’s game at Toronto on March 4. Carter-Williams will undergo surgery to address the injury and will miss the remainder of the season.
Carter-Williams will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Obviously, getting healthy will help his stock. But this is a lost opportunity to show improvement. He looks like a minimum-salary player – if that.
It’s stunning to think a former Rookie of the Year could fall out of the NBA at age 26. But this just continues him trending in the wrong direction.
The Hornets are already out of the playoff race, so this could actually help them. As bad as Carter-Williams has been, Malik Monk has been worse – understandable, considering Monk is just a rookie. Riding out Monk’s growing pains could improve Charlotte’s draft position and help Monk develop.
That said, the Hornets – with the NBA’s 10th-worst record – are 3.5 games ahead of the ninth-worst Knicks. That’s a lot of ground to make up this late. This at least reduces the possibility the freefalling 11th-place Pistons (1.5 games ahead) slip below Charlotte, though.