Giannis Antetokounmpo hikes ball to Eric Bledsoe, who does push up

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
1 Comment

This is the strangest game-opening tip sequence I have ever seen.

Milwaukee’s John Henson wins the game’s opening tip at center court to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who then hikes the ball to Eric Bledsoe, who does a pushup then brings it up court.

Because they can, that’s why.

Gordon Hayward keeps dream alive he could play this season: “The hope is still there”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2018, 9:07 PM EST
3 Comments

“I don’t believe that Gordon thinks he’s going to play [this season]. I don’t think so, no.”Celtics GM Danny Ainge

“He’s not playing this year.”Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

Celtics’ brass has been consistent and clear since early in the season, working to squash the “Gordon Hayward will return as our savior” talk. Yet the dream will not die… because of Hayward. He posts videos, then said this Friday, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN:

“My thoughts are that I take it day by day. And I said that from the very beginning, that’s what I would do, not putting a timetable on it,” Hayward said Friday while unveiling a new gym for students at the Timilty Middle School in Roxbury. “The recovery is going well. I’m progressing well. I was in the facility this morning, will be in the facility tomorrow. And that’s kinda my goal — just really focusing day by day….

“The hope is still there,” Hayward said. “It’s something where I’m really honestly not even thinking about it. I know we’re getting toward the end of the year. It’s something that I’m still working toward, but if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

It’s all a matter of perspective. Players are often the worst judges of their return times — they see themselves as invincible, it’s part of how they got to where they are. But they all think they can return faster than doctors predict. They are rarely right.

In this case, the Celtics as an organization continue to think long-term. They are about being next after whatever LeBron James decides in July. They are about dominating the East for years, not just the 2018 playoffs. The Celtics are the two seed in the East right and have a shot to make the Finals this season as is, there is no reason to rush Hayward back.

But Hayward is never going to see it that way. He’s a competitor. He wants to play sooner rather than later. He sees his teammates out there, he sees the success and failures they are having, and he sees how he can help. He wants to play.

But the man’s ankle was still slightly purple and swollen All-Star Weekend. That’s not a guy near ready to be back, making NBA cuts and moves. Let alone during the playoffs, when the opponent is going to attack him in a pick-and-roll or isolation every time down the court to test that ankle.

Hayward and the Celtics fans have the same dream. But to use the title of the best Winona Ryder movie ever as truth:

“Reality Bites.”

Conference leaders Rockets, Raptors collide

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 9, 2018, 7:59 PM EST
1 Comment

TORONTO — One winning streak will end Friday night in a meeting between conference leaders at the Air Canada Centre.

The Houston Rockets (51-13), who are first in the Western Conference, have a more impressive winning streak at 17 games on the line after defeating the Bucks 110-99 on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors (47-17) have quietly built a six-game winning streak that includes a 121-119 overtime win over the Pistons on Wednesday in Detroit. The Raptors clinched a postseason spot with the victory in which guard DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points.

The Raptors look forward to challenging the Rockets on their home court after defeating the Rockets 129-113 on Nov. 14 in Houston.

“We know they are one of the best teams in the league,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “We feel like we’re one of the top teams. It’ll be a good test for us. I’m hoping we have a hot gym, (the fans) get so excited that they make it a hostile situation for Houston.”

The Raptors were supported by a strong Canadian contingent for their game in Detroit.

“I loved it,” Casey said. “It felt like we were at home. My hats off to the fans. They presented themselves and they helped us when times were tough.”

The Rockets have a devastating guard combination in Chris Paul and James Harden. They become particularly tough when the game is on the line as they showed again Wednesday when the Bucks cut the lead to five points.

“We somewhat simplify it,” Paul said. “We know where different guys like the ball and most of the time it’s me or James doing the same thing we’ve been doing the rest of the game. We make the right play. If a guy helps, we kick it to the corner or wherever it may be. But we play the way that we play.”

Said Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni: “A lot of times it takes two, three years of learning how to close teams out best and all that. But these players, they want to get it done now.

They’re talking all the time: ‘What’s the best way to do this? What’s the best way to guard that?’ They’ve kind of figured out offensively who they can pick on and who they want to try to go to, who has the hot hand.”

The Rockets also have depth.

“You want to have some consistency,” Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute said. “It prepares you for when stuff happens. I think at the end of the day, you want consistency to know how you play, who you play with.

“So far, this season has been kind of hectic. There is always someone out. At the beginning, Chris (Paul) was out. We’ve been able to fill in with other guys. I want to say it prepares us better. It’s good for us in general. I like to have more consistency, but I guys you can say it prepares us if something happens.”

Rockets swingman Joe Johnson missed his second straight game because of illness Wednesday.

The Raptors also showed their depth Wednesday.

Forward OG Anunoby missed his fourth straight game with a sprained ankle.

Forward Serge Ibaka was ejected from the game in the second quarter and guard Delon Wright left during the first half with a sprained right toe that was sustained in the home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Both are considered questionable to play Friday.

Raptors struggling swingman Norman Powell, who started at small forward for the second time in four games, came up with one of his strongest games of the season with 17 points. Powell had totaled 16 points in his previous 10 games.

“I control the effort I put in, how hard I work,” Powell said. “Just leave the rest on the floor and see what happens. If it doesn’t go that way, you just keep fighting, keep looking at the big picture, and plugging away at it. Long season, long career, you know?”

In the first meeting, DeRozan scored 27 points and the Raptors built a big first-half lead. Harden had 38 points and made 19 of 19 foul shots for the Rockets, whose six-game winning stopped with that loss.

DeMar DeRozan on James Harden for MVP: “I think he’s a lock for it”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2018, 7:06 PM EST
1 Comment

Barring a major collapse, James Harden is going to be the NBA MVP.

A few guys are making a late push — most notably Anthony Davis, and LeBron James is back to being elite after a rather horrid January — but anyone pitching anything other than Harden winning is trying to create a narrative. It was Harden clear and away last time the Washington Posts’ Tim Bontemps polled the media and speaking to other voters nothing has changed.

One of those players making a late push (and who could get some bottom of the ballot votes) is Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan. But he is good with Harden winning it, as he told Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“He earned it,” DeRozan said after Friday’s shootaround, hours before the Raptors and Rockets will meet in a clash of the first-place teams from each conference. “The things that he’s been doing all year are incredible. I think he’s a lock for it. He deserves it.”

Harden is the best player on the team with the best record in the NBA, he leads the NBA in points per game (30.9) and he’s done it efficiently — he leads the league in PER and Win Shares, and is near the top in nearly every advanced statistical category.

If you’re about to make the “but he doesn’t play defense” argument, watch some more Rockets games first. Harden, when focused as he has been this season, is a respectable defender. He plays well within their system.

Harden is going to win his first MVP (and get that rumored massive bump in his Adidas contract). The real interesting part of the MVP ballot is the rest of it. LeBron, Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, and a handful of others are in the mix for a spot, and the final weeks could well determine the order.

PBT Extra: Can Toronto Raptors come out of the East?

By Kurt HelinMar 9, 2018, 6:04 PM EST
1 Comment

The Toronto Raptors are having the franchise’s best regular season ever — they are likely going to finish with the No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history, and maybe reach 60 wins (fivethirtyeight.com projects them at 60, and Boston at 56).

However, we’ve all seen this movie before, right? DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry come back to earth, their isolation-heavy ball is more defendable in the postseason, and the Raptors disappoint.

Not this year. This is Toronto’s year.

Maybe.

In this PBT Extra I get into the two questions hanging over a Toronto run to the Finals (and only one is about them directly). I think they can do it, but the questions remain.

This much is certain: This is the Raptors best chance ever. If they have a year to do it, this is it.