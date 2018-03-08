Wizards’ Kelly Oubre opens up about depression, anxiety (video)

“I can definitely relate to it all… I’m really good at keeping a poker face because when I was growing up my dad always told me ‘don’t let anybody see you weak.’ Nobody sees that I’m weak, but deep down inside I am going through a lot. Hell is turning over.”
“That s— is serious,” he said. “I just go into a quiet place and breath, man. Just being mindful is the only way I know how to get through any anxiety, any depression or anything like that.”
Oubre says his issues are partly rooted in his quest to be great. He sets high expectations for himself and has difficulties dealing with falling short.
He is a young player prone to mental mistakes due to inexperience and admits he’s harder on himself than he should be. The internal struggle “can get overwhelming,” he says.
This is courageous by Oubre. Though mental health is becoming more acceptable to discuss openly, there are still too many people who will criticize those dealing with these issues. Oubre is setting an example that could serve others dealing with depression and anxiety.
This is also a good reminder that these issues can affect anyone. DeRozan and Love come across as moremellow. Oubre, while he can sound carefree, dials up a feistiness on the court. But those outward presentations don’t necessarily tell us how a person feels inside, an acknowledgment that should serve all of us.
The Timberwolves were reportedly hot on Derrick Rose’s tail after the trade deadline, when the Cavaliers traded and Jazz waived him. But there was enough delay that questions emerged whether Rose was finished in the NBA entirely.
Alas, Minnesota went through with it.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Free agent guard Derrick Rose is signing with Minnesota for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN.
This signing is clearly happening because Timberwolves president-coach Tom Thibodeau previously coached Rose in Chicago.
The opportunity cost of using a roster spot on Rose is bad enough. Minnesota needs help on the wing. But the biggest problem comes if Thibodeau actually plays Rose over Jones.
There’s always a chance Thibodeau taps into Rose’s potential. Gibson is having a resurgent year, after all. But Rose looks finished in ways Gibson never did, and Teague and Jones already provide a formidable 1-2 at at point guard.
The Timberwolves (38-28) have just a 2.5-game buffer over the Nuggets and Jazz for playoff position. Minnesota is trying to end a 13-season postseason drought. The stakes are high there.
The best-case scenario of this signing might be it ending up harmless. The downside is Rose getting a rotation spot and costing the Timberwolves wins that would have gotten them into the playoffs.
1) It’s good to be the King: LeBron James owns final minutes, lifts Cavaliers past Nuggets. There’s not a lot more the Denver Nuggets could have done. Nicola Jokic went off for 36 points of 14 shots, plus had 13 rebounds and six assists. Gary Harris gave them a boost going 4-of-6 from three on his way to 18 points. The Nuggets played hard on both ends, something they have not done consistently enough all season.
The Cavaliers have LeBron James. Ballgame.
LeBron had 39 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, but that doesn’t tell the story. He imposed his will on this game, and in the final two minutes of the game single-handedly outscored the Nuggets 9 to 6, securing the 113-108 win.
After the game, in his walk-off interview on ESPN, LeBron said is game is “Probably (at) an all-time high. Just because of my body, my mind, the way I go out and approach the game.”
It’s hard to argue. At age 33 in his 15th NBA season, LeBron is averaging 27 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting, with 9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per night, with a PER of 28.1. He’s playing at an MVP level (although his rough and disinterested at points January likely costs him the award to James Harden). Energized with a younger, more athletic roster around him — one that will add Kevin Love to the mix in the coming weeks, a big boost for this team — this is still the team to beat in the East. Toronto and Boston will have a shot, but they have to dethrone the King. And he is not just giving that crown away.
On the other side, with the loss, Denver fell out of the playoffs in the West by percentage points to the Clippers. In reality, the Nuggets, Clippers and Jazz are all in a virtual tie for the final playoff slot, just 1.5 games back of Oklahoma City and 2.5 back of stumbling Minnesota (without Jimmy Butler). The Jazz have the easiest schedule of all of them the rest of the way, but the Nuggets are close. Every game matters, and Denver needs to play more like from Jokic and others, and a couple more stops. But some nights, LeBron happens and there’s nothing you can do.
2) What an ending — Raptors beat Pistons in one of the most entertaining games of the year (and Toronto clinched a playoff berth). Detroit finally played a game with the desperation of a team that needs a lot of wins (and a little help) to climb back into the playoffs. They just picked the team with the best record in the East to do it against. And on a night DeMar DeRozan decided to make his case for All-NBA team consideration with 48 points on 28 shots, just going to work on Detroit in the midrange with a combination of footwork and confidence that looked like his boyhood idol Kobe Bryant.
The final couple minutes of this game were as entertaining as any all season. DeRozan — who had 9 points in the final two minutes of regulation — and Blake Griffin went back-and-forth to force overtime.
First, DeRozan hit one of those midrange shots that even good defense could not stop to make it 111-109.
Griffin answered with an and-1 bucket in the lane — he was too big and too strong for Toronto defenders all night. The Pistons were up 112-111 after Griffin’s free throw, but DeRozan then answered with the play of the game, an and-1 of his own.
The Raptors clinched a playoff berth with the win (and they likely will be the No. 1 seed), and this loss may have sealed the fate of the Pistons. It’s going to be an interesting off-season in Detroit.
3) Anthony Davis goes down with sprained ankle, X-rays are negative, and Pelicans win 10th straight anyway. Anthony Davis has inserted himself into the MVP conversation with his play since DeMarcus Cousins went down (he’s not in front of Harden, or shouldn’t be, but he’s on the ballot), leading the Pelicans to nine straight wins coming into Wednesday night against the Kings.
Then this happened, and all of New Orleans held its breath.
That said, X-rays don’t tell a lot on sprained ankles. How much it swells up overnight — and what they find on the MRI that will certainly be done Thursday — will tell us a lot more. Hopefully Davis is not out for long.
Even without him, the Pelicans were able to hold on and beat the tanking “playing their young players to develop them” Sacramento Kings 114-101. Nikola Mirotic had 26 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans in the win. The Pelicans are currently the four seed in the West, but just 3.5 games ahead of the Denver/Utah/L.A. Clippers trio where two teams will be out of the playoffs. New Orleans has the Wizards, Jazz, Rockets, and Celtics as four of their next five games, they can’t afford to be without Davis for too long.
Clock malfunction costs Magic chance to take game winner vs. Lakers
It was a strange ending in Los Angeles. The referees followed the rule book — and that screwed the Orlando Magic out of a chance at a game-winner to beat the Lakers.
Here’s what happened. After a driving Aaron Gordon bucket had the Magic up by one with 5 seconds left in the game, the Lakers had their final chance of the night and got the ball down low to Brook Lopez, who was fouled on his shot attempt with just 0.6 seconds remaining. Lopez hit both free throws, and the Lakers were up 108-107. Orlando called a timeout to set up one last play, and to advance the ball to half court.
On the inbound pass (Orlando attempted an alley-oop) the clock started the second the ball left the hand of the sideline passer — not when it was touched inbounds, as is the rule. The clock expired while the ball was in midair, untouched.
However, the rule there is that if the clock expires while the ball is in the air due to a clock malfunction (meaning nobody has possession of the ball), then time is put back on the clock and the ball is jumped at center court. The Magic didn’t get another chance at an inbound play, it had to be a jump ball at center court.
Aaron Gordon: "It was just a terrible end of a game of basketball. It didn't even give us a chance to win, and that's the last time we see 'em [the Lakers]. We wait a year to play 'em again. They've got to change that rule and I think they will."