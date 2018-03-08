Whew! MRI shows only ankle sprain for Anthony Davis, he’s day-to-day

Pelicans fans, you can exhale now.
When this happened to Anthony Davis Wednesday night, Pelican fans held their breath.
The MRI results are in and it’s just an ankle sprain, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Davis is day-to-day and officially listed as doubtful for Friday night when the Pelicans host the Wizards.
New Orleans is on a 10-game winning streak that has vaulted them up to the four seed in the West, just half-a-game behind third-seeded Portland (but only 3.5 games from falling out of the playoffs still in the brutal Western Conference). The Pelicans have 9-of-11 at home coming up, a chance to solidify their spot in the postseason — which is why they need Davis back.
During the 10-game winning streak, Davis is averaging 35.6 points on 53.7 percent shooting overall and 44.1 percent from three, plus 13.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. Davis’ play since the injury to DeMarcus Cousins has vaulted AD into the MVP conversation (although anyone saying he should overtake James Harden is just looking to troll people).
Anthony Davis has been on an absolute tear lately.
It’s not a complete coincidence this is happening since DeMarcus Cousins‘ season-ending injury. On the simplest level, the Pelicans need more from Davis without Cousins. But Davis is also spending more time at his optimal position (at least in the micro) of center, and the floor is better-spaced better for him – important for his playing style.
But New Orleans’ ceiling is far higher with Cousins, as Davis said.
Will Davis and the Pelicans get another chance to explore that potential with Cousins, who’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer?
Davis, via Marc Stein of The New York Times:
“I hope so. That’s a decision he has to make. I’m pretty confident that he’ll stay. From what I hear, he plans on it. But I’m going to keep selling the dream here. I’ll be very involved — I want him here.”
Cousins re-signing in New Orleans long seemed likely, though far from inevitable.
Capped out, the Pelicans wouldn’t have a mechanism to adequately replace him. And Cousins’ attitude could narrow his market.
But the 28-year-old’s torn ACL could throw a wrench in those plans. Will New Orleans still offer him a max contract (which projects to be worth about $176 million over five years)? If not that, could open the door for other teams.
Davis is positioned to know Cousins’ plan, and that makes this quote so intriguing. But it’s also possible Davis doesn’t have the most up-to-date information. And, of course, even if Davis does, Cousins’ plan could change between now and July.
This is the confidence that comes with NBA championship rings and multiple Finals appearances.
For Toronto, landing the first No. 1 seed in franchise history and having every Eastern Conference playoff series they are in start at home is a huge boost. Out West, having home court in a possible Game 7 against the Warriors in the Conference Finals is something the Rockets want. Badly.
On the other hand, LeBron James and Draymond Green said Thursday the Cavaliers and Warriors, respectively, could not care less about seeding.
LeBron has been to the Finals seven straight years and reached that peak from a bunch of different seeds, and he’s won critical games in hostile arenas. Having to win a game in Toronto or Boston in May is not going to shake his confidence, as he said Thursday.
LeBron is a bad-ass, and he knows it. So does everyone else.
Golden State’s Green also essentially said “seedings, we’re talking about seedings?” when he was asked about the Rockets’ 17-game win streak and the Warriors trying to chase them down for the top seed.
“I guess you always want the No. 1 seed. It is what it is. You know we’re not gonna spend the rest of the year trying to fight for the No. 1 seed. If that happens it happens, our goal is to get better each and every day. If we’re getting better each and every day and we’re at the top of our game at the right time I don’t care where we playing. We’ll be just fine so our goal is just to get better.”
Steve Kerr and the Warriors care far, far more about being rested and healthy when the postseason starts than seedings.
Despite the upstart challengers in both conferences, the road to the NBA Finals goes through Oakland and Cleveland. Even if the road doesn’t start there in either conference. If you want the title holder’s belt, you’re going to have to knock him out.
The Cavaliers (38-26) are third in the Eastern Conference – closer to eighth place than second. Barring a highly unlikely run, they’ll enter the playoffs with LeBron James‘ lowest seed in a decade. The only times he was below a No. 2 seed were 2006 and 2008, when the Cavs were No. 4 seeds, and his first two seasons, when he missed the postseason entirely.
LeBron, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
“Listen, it doesn’t matter to me if I’m a six seed or a three seed or a two seed, eight seed,” James said. “If I come into your building for a Game 1, I can be very challenging.”
LeBron has played 13 series without home-court advantage. His teams are an impressive 7-6 in them. The full record:
- Cavaliers lost to Warriors in 2017 NBA Finals
- Cavaliers beat Celtics in 2017 conference finals
- Cavaliers beat Warriors in 2016 NBA Finals
- Cavaliers lost to Warriors in 2015 NBA Finals
- Cavaliers beat Hawks in 2015 conference finals
- Heat lost to Spurs in 2014 NBA Finals
- Heat beat Pacers in 2014 conference finals
- Heat beat Thunder in 2012 NBA Finals
- Heat beat Bulls in 2011 conference finals
- Cavaliers lost to Celtics in 2008 second round
- Cavaliers lost to Spurs in 2007 NBA Finals
- Cavaliers beat Pistons in 2007 conference finals
- Cavaliers lost to Pistons in 2006 second round
LeBron emphasized that it matters far more how the Cavaliers are playing than where they’re seeded. That’s especially true given LeBron’s ability to dial it up in the playoffs and his experience winning without home-court advantage.
But a team’s record is a good indicator of how it’s playing. It’s far from a be-all, end-all. Teams can play well and lose (and vice versa). But if the Cavs don’t finish top four in the East, that’d be quite the negative indicator.
At times, LeBron looks – as he said – better than ever. But the 33-year-old has also gone through long stretches of defensive indifference. There are signs he’s wearing down.
LeBron is still confident, and he should be. It seems foolish to doubt him, especially in early rounds. LeBron has won the East seven straight years.
But if Cleveland enters the postseason without home-court advantage in the first round, that should raise even more questions. However, if the Cavaliers close the regular season playing how LeBron wants, they’ll probably be the No. 3 seed, anyway.
I believe LeBron James has not yet decided where he’ll play next year.
But I also believe he’s already considering his options.
That could mean steering his current team’s course, visiting schools with his wife, talking to friends on other teams and setting up legacy-impacting narratives. All that provides opportunities for his planning to leak.
Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:
I’ve consistently heard from multiple league sources that LeBron currently has only four teams on his list: the Cavaliers, Lakers, Rockets, and 76ers.
Notably absent from that list: Warriors, Spurs and Clippers – teams all linked to LeBron at one point.
But it’s important to remember LeBron’s list can change. He doesn’t need to lock in a final four at any point. There’s so much left to play out, especially the postseason. That’ll affect how LeBron views things.
And just because O’Connor hasn’t heard about LeBron considering a team doesn’t mean LeBron isn’t considering that team. LeBron isn’t clearly revealing his intentions. This stuff comes at least second-hand.
But this is a logical list that fits what we already (think we) know. Bayesian reasoning dictates bumping up the odds of the Cavaliers, Lakers, Rockets or 76ers signing LeBron this summer.