Twitter

Stephen Curry leaves game vs. Spurs with tweaked right ankle (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 8, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry has dinged up his ankle yet again. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Early in Thursday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors star found himself going 2-on-1 against a couple San Antonio defenders. Curry, driving down the left side of the lane, was blocked at the rim.

After landing, Curry took a step then appeared to twist his right ankle as he and Dejounte Murray came together underneath the stanchion.

Curry stood in the walkway for a moment, trying to gather himself. He then limped off the floor and to the locker room, where he was re-taped and evaluated.

Via Twitter:

After giving things a go, the team announced that Curry would not return.

Curry has already missed double-digit games this season thanks to his right ankle. It’s the same one that was surgically repaired in the spring of 2011, causing him to miss multiple games. The former Davidson star has been battling his right ankle since at least 2009, and has injured it on and off over the years.

We’ve seen the Warriors machine continue to grind away without one or more of its stars, but Golden State will now need to decide how they want to handle the management of Curry’s minutes. It may come down to a situation where they decide to ease off the gas, let Curry rest, and give the Houston Rockets the right of way to the No. 1 seed in the West.

They’re going to want him for a Western Conference Finals and potential NBA Finals run, and the teams below Golden State aren’t going to catch them. We’ll need to keep a close eye on Curry’s minutes and recovery schedule from here on out.

LaMarcus Aldridge says given chance he would have handled Damain Lillard relationship differently

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 8, 2018, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

LaMarcus Aldridge is an enigma wrapped in a mystery cloaked in a shooting sleeve. The 12-year veteran appears at the same time aloof and mercurial, something highlighted not only during his career with the Portland Trail Blazers but as stories surfaced of his unhappiness with the best organization in the NBA in the San Antonio Spurs.

Aldridge infamously asked the Spurs to trade him, but things have settled down now. Gregg Popovich admitted he may have tried to over-coach Aldridge, and now the 32-year-old Texas native is having one of his best seasons. Without Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs still remain in fifth place in the Western Conference playoff race.

Still, Aldridge’s character remains a bit of a mystery even as we’ve seen cracks in the veneer leak through in recent years. During his exit from Portland, it was rumored that Aldridge’s relationship with star Damian Lillard wasn’t the kind of partnership most would expect from two franchise pillars. Now, Aldridge has taken responsibility for his side of things and admitted that if he had another chance, he might have done things differently with the All-Star point guard.

In an excellent feature from Vice and Michael Pina, Aldridge gave in part some of his thoughts on his time in Rip City with Lillard.

Via Vice:

“It’s always tough for me to find that balance where I want to tell [Damian] not to do this or this is better,” Aldridge says. “But I don’t want him to feel like I’m trying to hold him back from being who he wants to be. I do regret not talking to him at times, but also I feel like he was trying to find himself.

“I would say him and I have learned more about each other since I left that would’ve helped us when I was there, so I’ve learned from that and I’m trying to be better and not worry if I come off a certain way, because I feel like when people know who I am as a person, they know I have no ill will. I’m more reserved, so I didn’t want to come off as trying to stifle his shine. I just got back in the corner and let him do his thing…I feel like if him and I communicated as much then as we do now, then things would’ve been totally different.”

Aldridge continues to be one of the most subtly interesting figures in league history. Everything from his draft history (traded for Tyrus Thomas), to his pairing with Brandon Roy, to his relationship with Lillard has so many complexities it’s hard to keep track of them from afar.

In Portland, Aldridge certainly seemed to want to be more respected than he was. He alluded to it in the Vice piece saying, “I don’t want this to come off like I’m whining, but if someone else had done the things that I’ve done, it would be talked about more.”

The problem with Aldridge was that despite fluctuating between being the best and second-best player on his Blazers teams, he was never a vocal leader. Coaches tried to encourage him to step up, especially as he flourished post-Roy. But Aldridge was disadvantaged by the fact that he wanted superstar recognition despite lacking superstardom. Both Roy and Lillard were more vocal — or at least charismatic — leaders who also craved national recognition for their play. Both guards at times overshadowed Aldridge with their play.

Aldridge’s Blazers years were always this odd whirlwind of wanting respect but also wanting distance, which is something we rarely (if ever) see from the best stars on playoff-contending NBA teams in the modern era. That he wanted to be the No. 1 guy but shied away from the interpersonal responsibility that comes with that wasn’t helped by Roy and Lillard being so good in a guard-dominant league.

This isn’t to say anything against Aldridge as a person. He’s his own personality and part of what makes him so interesting is the fact that he’s dominant offensively despite being one of the quietest veterans we’ve seen. We made jokes about his external image to our heart’s desire, but former Spurs teammate Tim Duncan was vocal behind the scenes in a way Aldridge has never been.

Aldridge does seem to have sorted himself out now, even if only very recently and with the guidance of perhaps the best coach to ever grace the league. Everyone is hoping Leonard is back for the playoffs, but if he isn’t it will be another chapter in Aldridge’s long narrative as he tries to lead the Spurs past the first round.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown leaves game after hard landing (VIDEO)

Twitter
Associated PressMar 8, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Boston small forward Jaylen Brown left the Celtics’ game Thursday night at Minnesota after landing hard on his back following a dunk late in the third quarter.

Brown lost his grip on the rim as he finished the play, falling awkwardly to the court with 1:31 remaining in the period.

He stayed down for several minutes, and a stretcher was rushed out. But Brown was eventually able to walk slowly to the locker room on his own, and the crowd at Target Center gave him a standing ovation. Brown had 14 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes for the Celtics, who led 86-74 after three quarters.

LeBron James of the rival Cleveland Cavaliers tweeted he was praying for Brown .

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

NBA admits Magic should have retained possession in late call vs. Lakers

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 8, 2018, 10:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wednesday night had quite the controversy in the NBA. In a close game in the fourth quarter with less than a second left, a clock issue in the game between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers triggered a jump ball.

The only problem? The NBA says the Magic were correct in assuming they should have retained possession of the basketball.

The situation came with 0.6 seconds left on the clock and the Magic inbounding. Orlando put the ball in play, but action was stopped due to the clock issue. Officials then determined that the clock did need to be reset, and that rules dictated a jump ball was necessary.

In the Last 2 Minute Report released on Thursday, the NBA said that since the ball was still in the air and not technically out of Orlando’s possession the Magic should have been given the ball at the sideline a second time.

Via NBA:

On the inbound pass, referees were reasonably certain that there was a clock malfunction and triggered an Instant Replay under Rule 13.1.a.5. After review, it is confirmed that the game clock was inadvertently started by the referee crew and that time expired before the ball was touched. The clock is correctly reset to 0:00.6. However, since the pass was still in the air when the clock expired, the ball was still in ORL’s possession and thus ORL should have retained possession on the sideline at the nearest spot. Had the ball been touched by LAL prior to the expiration of the clock, it would have been considered a loose ball and the jump ball ruling would have been correct

The real impact of the Magic scoring and winning Wednesday is next to nil — Orlando is second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference and the Lakers aren’t making the playoffs out West.

Still, fair is fair and the misinterpretation in a year in which referees and players have been at constant odds with each other is another thing to add to the list as the league examines its quality control in game management this summer.

Steve Francis looks back on his career: “I was the most electric player to ever do it”

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 8, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Steve Francis is almost an NBA legend at this point, a judder on the journey to the modern-day NBA. In 2018, there’s no doubt that many basketball fans do not remember just how big a deal “Stevie Franchise” was at the dawning of Allen Iverson’s NBA. Now, Francis is 41 years old and hasn’t played a game in the Association since December of 2007.

Today, he’s back.

In a captivating feature posted to The Players’ Tribune, Francis detailed the story of his life and his journey from working the block as a crack dealer in Washington D.C. to getting drafted into the NBA without any D1 offers, and despite playing what he says was only two games of high school basketball.

Francis titled his article “I Got a Story to Tell” and in it he recounts some pretty heavy-hitting and incredible plot twists, the kind you might not even believe were real in a movie.

In a story apparently untold in full to the public before, Francis said that he went from helping to deal drugs on the corner, to playing AAU ball, then quitting completely after his mother died. Francis was then convinced by his AAU coach to keep on going. Franics was eventually picked up by a junior college, finally transferring to Maryland before making it to the NBA.

The classic Francis bluster is there — he talks about schooling everyone from Gary Payton to Shawn Marion — and he even mentions that he thinks he was, “the most electric player to ever do it.”

Here’s Francis on finally heading to JUCO:

But my grandma convinced me that it’s what my mother wanted for me, and I just gave in. I got my GED, and my grandma gave me $400 and a plane ticket to Houston. The San Jacinto coaches picked me up at the same airport that the coaches at Houston had picked up Dream at when he came over from Nigeria. And honestly, I was probably just as shell-shocked as he was. It was 30,000 white people and your boy Steve. Total culture shock. But I finally had some stability. I had a bed. I had a roster spot. And with that in the bag, I’m telling you, I went out there and killed it.

Ask Shawn Marion. Go ahead and ask him. He was playing for Vincennes University at the time, and he was a juco All-American. He was supposed to be the guy. And we went up there to Indiana and I murdered him. I got a quadruple double on his ass. I remember when we both got to the NBA, we were laughing about it during some shootaround, and he told me that he’s actually got the VHS tape of the game somewhere at his house. The tape exists. For 20 years I’ve been asking Shawn where the hell that tape is, and he’s been ducking me.

SHAWN, WHERE’S THE TAPE?!

SHOW THE WORLD THE TAPE, SHAWN.

The whole article is worth a read, and it’s a stunning and heartbreaking one at that.

My real takeaway is how much influence an outlet like The Players’ Tribune has in allowing players of Francis’ age to tell us his unfiltered story. No doubt we’ll learn things about this era of the NBA some 10 or 20 years down the line from stars similar to Francis.