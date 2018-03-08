LeBron James, Draymond Green say Cavaliers, Warriors, not concerned about playoff seed

This is the confidence that comes with NBA championship rings and multiple Finals appearances.
For Toronto, landing the first No. 1 seed in franchise history and having every Eastern Conference playoff series they are in start at home is a huge boost. Out West, having home court in a possible Game 7 against the Warriors in the Conference Finals is something the Rockets want. Badly.
On the other hand, LeBron James and Draymond Green said Thursday the Cavaliers and Warriors, respectively, could not care less about seeding.
LeBron has been to the Finals seven straight years and reached that peak from a bunch of different seeds, and he’s won critical games in hostile arenas. Having to win a game in Toronto or Boston in May is not going to shake his confidence, as he said Thursday.
LeBron is a bad-ass, and he knows it. So does everyone else.
Golden State’s Green also essentially said “seedings, we’re talking about seedings?” when he was asked about the Rockets’ 17-game win streak and the Warriors trying to chase them down for the top seed.
“I guess you always want the No. 1 seed. It is what it is. You know we’re not gonna spend the rest of the year trying to fight for the No. 1 seed. If that happens it happens, our goal is to get better each and every day. If we’re getting better each and every day and we’re at the top of our game at the right time I don’t care where we playing. We’ll be just fine so our goal is just to get better.”
Steve Kerr and the Warriors care far, far more about being rested and healthy when the postseason starts than seedings.
Despite the upstart challengers in both conferences, the road to the NBA Finals goes through Oakland and Cleveland. Even if the road doesn’t start there in either conference. If you want the title holder’s belt, you’re going to have to knock him out.
The Cavaliers (38-26) are third in the Eastern Conference – closer to eighth place than second. Barring a highly unlikely run, they’ll enter the playoffs with LeBron James‘ lowest seed in a decade. The only times he was below a No. 2 seed were 2006 and 2008, when the Cavs were No. 4 seeds, and his first two seasons, when he missed the postseason entirely.
LeBron, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
“Listen, it doesn’t matter to me if I’m a six seed or a three seed or a two seed, eight seed,” James said. “If I come into your building for a Game 1, I can be very challenging.”
LeBron has played 13 series without home-court advantage. His teams are an impressive 7-6 in them. The full record:
- Cavaliers lost to Warriors in 2017 NBA Finals
- Cavaliers beat Celtics in 2017 conference finals
- Cavaliers beat Warriors in 2016 NBA Finals
- Cavaliers lost to Warriors in 2015 NBA Finals
- Cavaliers beat Hawks in 2015 conference finals
- Heat lost to Spurs in 2014 NBA Finals
- Heat beat Pacers in 2014 conference finals
- Heat beat Thunder in 2012 NBA Finals
- Heat beat Bulls in 2011 conference finals
- Cavaliers lost to Celtics in 2008 second round
- Cavaliers lost to Spurs in 2007 NBA Finals
- Cavaliers beat Pistons in 2007 conference finals
- Cavaliers lost to Pistons in 2006 second round
LeBron emphasized that it matters far more how the Cavaliers are playing than where they’re seeded. That’s especially true given LeBron’s ability to dial it up in the playoffs and his experience winning without home-court advantage.
But a team’s record is a good indicator of how it’s playing. It’s far from a be-all, end-all. Teams can play well and lose (and vice versa). But if the Cavs don’t finish top four in the East, that’d be quite the negative indicator.
At times, LeBron looks – as he said – better than ever. But the 33-year-old has also gone through long stretches of defensive indifference. There are signs he’s wearing down.
LeBron is still confident, and he should be. It seems foolish to doubt him, especially in early rounds. LeBron has won the East seven straight years.
But if Cleveland enters the postseason without home-court advantage in the first round, that should raise even more questions. However, if the Cavaliers close the regular season playing how LeBron wants, they’ll probably be the No. 3 seed, anyway.
I believe LeBron James has not yet decided where he’ll play next year.
But I also believe he’s already considering his options.
That could mean steering his current team’s course, visiting schools with his wife, talking to friends on other teams and setting up legacy-impacting narratives. All that provides opportunities for his planning to leak.
Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:
I’ve consistently heard from multiple league sources that LeBron currently has only four teams on his list: the Cavaliers, Lakers, Rockets, and 76ers.
Notably absent from that list: Warriors, Spurs and Clippers – teams all linked to LeBron at one point.
But it’s important to remember LeBron’s list can change. He doesn’t need to lock in a final four at any point. There’s so much left to play out, especially the postseason. That’ll affect how LeBron views things.
And just because O’Connor hasn’t heard about LeBron considering a team doesn’t mean LeBron isn’t considering that team. LeBron isn’t clearly revealing his intentions. This stuff comes at least second-hand.
But this is a logical list that fits what we already (think we) know. Bayesian reasoning dictates bumping up the odds of the Cavaliers, Lakers, Rockets or 76ers signing LeBron this summer.
Lakers president Magic Johnson has made no secret of his desire to chase star free agents.
The team’s current players sometimes struggled with the resulting trade rumors and uncertainty about their own situations.
One player in particular caught their attention – LeBron James, according to Jordan Clarkson, whom the Lakers traded to the Cavaliers on deadline day.
Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
Clarkson said when he was a player for the Lakers, his teammates used to talk about James coming there as a free agent, which he could be free to do this summer if he opts out of his contract with the Cavs.
“I wouldn’t say like management and the coaches or nobody, but in the locker room people talk when they see what’s going on,” Clarkson said, after the Cavs beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108. “That’s probably the only thing, people talk in the locker room.”
I said all along LeBron-Lakers rumors were driven in part by people enjoying analyzing the possibility. It’s tantalizing.
Of course, Lakers players couldn’t resist the discussion. There must have been mixed emotions – the excitement of possibly playing with LeBron and the understanding you might be cast aside to make room for him.
Clarkson surely felt some of that when he got sent from sunny and bigger Los Angeles to cold and smaller Cleveland to play with LeBron. Maybe when the Cavs visit the Lakers on Sunday, he can relay to his former teammates what it has been like.
Chris Bosh was an All-Star his final 11 seasons. His skills – jump shooting, defensive mobility – made him an ideal small-ball center at a time the NBA was embracing that playing style. He just signed a five-year max contract with the Heat a couple years prior.
But his career ended more than two years ago at age 31 due to blood-clotting issues.
Bosh, via Jack MacMullan of ESPN:
“It’s pretty much like cruising along, going 150 miles an hour in your Porsche — and then you fall into a hole,” Bosh says.
“You go from being with the guys all the time, in the locker room, in practice, having a militarized brain in terms of this schedule, and then all of a sudden you are on your own,” he says. “You lose a sense of purpose, you lose a sense of yourself. And you lose confidence. You find yourself saying, ‘I was the best at this and now I’m not the best.’ You have to deal with not being very good. You have to deal with people no longer catering to you.
“You start feeling forgotten. You don’t get as many phone calls. You don’t stay at the forefront of people’s minds. It’s natural, it’s life, you have to understand what’s happening, but I definitely see why the divorce rate is so high, and why players go broke.
“Guys spend all their money trying to capture that feeling again. You can’t eat at Prime 112 (Restaurant) every night anymore. There’s this never-ending search for that feeling that you once had, and it can cost you.”
Bosh has had a hard time letting go, repeatedly talking about coming back. It’s nearly impossible to see that happening. Medical consensus deems it unsafe for him to play, and the Heat’s decision to shut him down set a precedent against experimental methods of handling his condition.
I wish Bosh accepted that, but moving on is easier said than done. It’s surely harder for him to be logical about this situation that it is for me from afar.
His comments to MacMullan – read them all, including how he leans on his wife for support – are illuminating and sad. Unlike many NBA players, Bosh seemed like an intellectual with many interests outside basketball. It appeared he could transition out of playing better than most. But it’s hard, especially because he didn’t leave the game on his own terms.
Hopefully, Bosh eventually finds peace. He’s clearly not there yet.