Associated Press

Clock malfunction costs Magic chance to take game winner vs. Lakers

By Kurt HelinMar 8, 2018, 2:49 AM EST
Leave a comment

It was a strange ending in Los Angeles. The referees followed the rule book — and that screwed the Orlando Magic out of a chance at a game-winner to beat the Lakers.

Here’s what happened. After a driving Aaron Gordon bucket had the Magic up by one with 5 seconds left in the game, the Lakers had their final chance of the night and got the ball down low to Brook Lopez, who was fouled on his shot attempt with just 0.6 seconds remaining. Lopez hit both free throws, and the Lakers were up 108-107. Orlando called a timeout to set up one last play, and to advance the ball to half court.

On the inbound pass (Orlando attempted an alley-oop) the clock started the second the ball left the hand of the sideline passer — not when it was touched inbounds, as is the rule. The clock expired while the ball was in midair, untouched.

However, the rule there is that if the clock expires while the ball is in the air due to a clock malfunction (meaning nobody has possession of the ball), then time is put back on the clock and the ball is jumped at center court. The Magic didn’t get another chance at an inbound play, it had to be a jump ball at center court.

To be clear, both a scorekeeper on the sidelines can start the clock, as can any of the referees on the court. It’s unclear who made the mistake this time.

Orlando coach Frank Vogel was understandably hot after this — logic dictates the Magic get a do-over on the out of bounds play. However, that’s not the rule — it does state if there’s no possession then the ball will be jumped at center court.

The rules committee should look at this. It’s unlikely the Magic score on that last play, but they should have had another chance.

Anthony Davis leaves game with ankle injury, X-rays negative (video)

AP
By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2018, 11:49 PM EST
1 Comment

Update: Pelicans:

I doubt Davis returns tonight, but the fact that it’s even deemed possible is encouraging.

 

Anthony Davis has put the Pelicans on his back (with some help) since DeMarcus Cousins‘ injury.

Davis led New Orleans to nine-straight wins and a 20-point lead over the Kings tonight.

Then, potential disaster struck.

NBC Sports California

Hopefully, Davis is OK. Him leaving the game could be as much about precaution – especially considering the score and opponent – as serious concern about his injury.

The Pelicans are fourth in the West, but they have just a three-game buffer for reaching the playoffs in the eight-teams-for-six-spots race. Davis has bought New Orleans a little margin for error – but not much.

DeMar DeRozan drives and kicks to Fred VanVleet, who hits game-winning jumper (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

DeMar DeRozan drove straight to the rim late in the fourth quarter and dunked on Anthony Tolliver, helping the Raptors get to overtime.

The Pistons were more prepared in the extra period. But DeRozan was ready.

When DeRozan drove, Detroit’s defense collapsed near the basket. So, DeRozan kicked the ball to Fred VanVleet, who hit the game-winner in Toronto’s 121-119 win.

DeMar DeRozan’s and-one dunk on Anthony Tolliver not a game-winner, but it was awesome (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2018, 10:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

With the Raptors trailing the Pistons by one in the final seconds, DeMar DeRozan drove right through Detroit’s defense and dunked on Anthony Tolliver with 4.6 seconds left. DeRozan made the ensuing free throw to put Toronto up two.

This was an incredible play deserving of game-winner status.

But Blake Griffin hit a game-tying shot on the other end, and – after exchanging throwing the ball out of bounds three times in the final second – the Raptors and Pistons are headed to overtime.

DeRozan scored 39 points in regulation.