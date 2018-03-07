Serge Ibaka gets quick ejection from Raptors-Pistons game (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

DeMar DeRozan drove straight to the rim late in the fourth quarter and dunked on Anthony Tolliver, helping the Raptors get to overtime.

The Pistons were more prepared in the extra period. But DeRozan was ready.

When DeRozan drove, Detroit’s defense collapsed near the basket. So, DeRozan kicked the ball to Fred VanVleet, who hit the game-winner in Toronto’s 121-119 win.