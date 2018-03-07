Elsa/Getty Images

Once a kid ‘flipping in the hood,’ Marcus Smart surprised by bounce-up reaction (video)

The last time Marcus Smart did an in-game flip… it didn’t go so well.

This has been much more enjoyable.

The Celtics guard was lying on his back during a win over the Bulls on Monday. Then, he suddenly sprung to his feet – a moment that garnered widespread delight and awe.
A fun quote for a fun moment.

Report: Mavericks suspend gaming general manager for tweet with racial slur

Last month, Sports Illustrated published an article detailing the predatory culture of the Mavericks business office. This week, a 2011 accusation of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban of sexual assault came to light. (No charges were filed, and Cuban denies the allegation.)

The Mavericks’ front-office problems continued to grow on Wednesday when they suspended their general manager of Mavs Gaming, Roger Caneda, after a racist tweet from 2016 was uncovered, a source said.

There were further unconfirmed reports of more controversial comments on Twitter in 2017, although the source said it was uncertain whether Caneda’s account had been hacked at that point.

He did not work for the Mavericks in 2016, but the source said there was enough evidence in the current environment to merit an investigation.

The NBA is lending its credibility to a gaming league in order to increase revenue. The league must accept both the positives and negatives of that association.

Caneda will have to answer personally for these tweets, but this will spark even more questions about the Mavericks’ culture.

Pistons’ president-coach Stan Van Gundy on job rumors: Nobody has told me anything

The Pistons hired super agent Arn Tellem as a business-side executive in 2015, and his primary responsibility became the stadium situation. He resolved that by overseeing a move to a new downtown arena.

What’s next for Tellem?

Rumors have swirled about him taking over basketball operations, supplanting president-coach Stan Van Gundy in the front-office. With Detroit (29-35) freefalling out of playoff contention, rumors have even emerged about Van Gundy’s status as coach.

“Nothing has been said, so I won’t even comment on that,” Van Gundy told The Detroit News Friday. “I don’t have any idea. It’s Tom’s team and he’ll make whatever decisions he wants to make and we’ll go from there.

“Nothing has been broached with me, so I’m not even going to comment on it.”

File this under: What else is he supposed to say? Even if owner Tom Gores informed him he’d lose his presidency, Van Gundy probably wouldn’t address it now.

Van Gundy appeared to be in charge of the Blake Griffin trade. The results have been underwhelming, but Van Gundy might argue it’s unfair to assess him with Reggie Jackson injured and Griffin still learning the playbook.

That’s more likely to fly for coaching, where Van Gundy has a lengthy track record of success with the Magic and Heat. His front-office record, which began in Detroit, is far less impressive.

It’s far too soon to close the book on any of his first-round picks – Stanley Johnson, Henry Ellenson and Luke Kennard – but none have made a mark. Van Gundy has also handed out too many expensive contracts to borderline rotation players – Jon Leuer, Langston Galloway and Boban Marjanovic.

All that squeezes a team trying to put a supporting cast around Griffin and Andre Drummond. Those mistakes might eventually squeeze out Van Gundy.

The Griffin trade particularly looked desperate, and it’s hard to separate Van Gundy’s job security – in the fourth year of a five-year contract – from the deal.

Maybe it’ll buy him more time. I’d guess Van Gundy will return to the Pistons next season, though I’m far more confident about as coach than as president, and I’m not that certain on coaching.

But, even if he won’t publicly respond to it, Van Gundy is facing increasing scrutiny.

Lance Stephenson trips John Henson, who’s steamed about no-call (video)

Jason Terry (maybe) blowing into Lance Stephenson‘s ear drew the most attention in the Pacers’ win over the Bucks on Monday.

But that distracted from a far dirtier trick.

Stephenson tripped John Henson, and it went uncalled. I can’t know Stephenson’s intent, but Henson was understandably steamed.

Rumor: Spurs assistant Becky Hammon could be first female coach of Div. 1 men’s team

Becky Hammon can flat-out coach.

Gregg Popovich brought her on as a Spurs assistant after the six-time WNBA All-Star in San Antonio was around the facilities after an injury and just asked to sit in on coaches meetings. She ended up being so impressive she got a job, and has been part of the Spurs bench since 2014 (she was the first female assistant coach in the NBA). She coached the Spurs’ Summer League team to a title a couple of seasons back. Ask a player or anyone with the Spurs about her (on or off the record) and there is nothing but praise.

Now she may land the head coaching job at Colorado State, becoming the first female coach of a men’s Div. 1 team. From Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Athletic director Joe Parker has been quoted publicly saying that he’d considered hiring San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon as the men’s basketball coach. She was a three-time All-American at Colorado State, has her jersey retired there and has since emerged as a star assistant coach in the NBA. “It’s the most frequently asked question I get, and recommended candidate,” Parker told Coloradoan.com. “I’m not closing the door on any thought.”

A source with knowledge of Colorado State’s search process told Yahoo Sports that Hammon is considered one of the top candidates by the administration. And by opening the door to a groundbreaking hire, the possibility looms for Hammon to be the first woman to work as a head Division I men’s basketball coach in history. Perhaps the best way to sum up how qualified Hammon is as a Colorado State candidate is that those who know her best don’t consider the move at all anomalous or unusual.

I don’t have a doubt she could do the job. Granted, college coaching is different from life in the NBA. First, recruiting is the lifeblood of college hoops and how good Hammon is at that remains to be seen (although there are assistant coaches who specialize in that she could hire). Also, unlike the NBA, time coaches are allowed with players in practice or the film room is limited.

This would be a great hire for Colorado State, and a groundbreaking move for the already groundbreaking Hammon. The question is, will she want to leave the Spurs and step into a brighter spotlight (San Antonio shields its assistant coaches from media largely)? We may find out. This is something to watch.