Lance Stephenson trips John Henson, who’s steamed about no-call (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2018, 5:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jason Terry (maybe) blowing into Lance Stephenson‘s ear drew the most attention in the Pacers’ win over the Bucks on Monday.

But that distracted from a far dirtier trick.

Stephenson tripped John Henson, and it went uncalled. I can’t know Stephenson’s intent, but Henson was understandably steamed.

Rumor: Spurs assistant Becky Hammon could be first female coach of Div. 1 men’s team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2018, 4:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Becky Hammon can flat-out coach.

Gregg Popovich brought her on as a Spurs assistant after the six-time WNBA All-Star in San Antonio was around the facilities after an injury and just asked to sit in on coaches meetings. She ended up being so impressive she got a job, and has been part of the Spurs bench since 2014 (she was the first female assistant coach in the NBA). She coached the Spurs’ Summer League team to a title a couple of seasons back. Ask a player or anyone with the Spurs about her (on or off the record) and there is nothing but praise.

Now she may land the head coaching job at Colorado State, becoming the first female coach of a men’s Div. 1 team. From Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Athletic director Joe Parker has been quoted publicly saying that he’d considered hiring San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon as the men’s basketball coach. She was a three-time All-American at Colorado State, has her jersey retired there and has since emerged as a star assistant coach in the NBA. “It’s the most frequently asked question I get, and recommended candidate,” Parker told Coloradoan.com. “I’m not closing the door on any thought.”

A source with knowledge of Colorado State’s search process told Yahoo Sports that Hammon is considered one of the top candidates by the administration. And by opening the door to a groundbreaking hire, the possibility looms for Hammon to be the first woman to work as a head Division I men’s basketball coach in history. Perhaps the best way to sum up how qualified Hammon is as a Colorado State candidate is that those who know her best don’t consider the move at all anomalous or unusual.

I don’t have a doubt she could do the job. Granted, college coaching is different from life in the NBA. First, recruiting is the lifeblood of college hoops and how good Hammon is at that remains to be seen (although there are assistant coaches who specialize in that she could hire). Also, unlike the NBA, time coaches are allowed with players in practice or the film room is limited.

This would be a great hire for Colorado State, and a groundbreaking move for the already groundbreaking Hammon. The question is, will she want to leave the Spurs and step into a brighter spotlight (San Antonio shields its assistant coaches from media largely)? We may find out. This is something to watch.

Billboard wars comes to Los Angeles: Fan’s billboard woos LeBron, takes shot at Sixers

via Twitter
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2018, 3:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Forget social media, the best way to recruit a player now is apparently billboards. Big, urban visual blight billboards.

First, a Philadelphia business posted three outside Cleveland (a  nod to the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) telling LeBron to come to the Sixers. Then a Cleveland business took out a billboard in downtown Cleveland to respond.

Now a Lakers’ fan (and lawyer promoting his firm) has stepped into the fray.

“Forget the process, we win banners.”

Well, except for 1983, when the Sixers swept the Lakers. But forget that.

I keep hearing from sources around the league the Lakers are a longshot to land LeBron, because even despite the recent run of play he’s not convinced this young L.A. core is ready to win titles with him (or even him and Paul George). If LeBron leaves Cleveland (and that is far from a sure thing, more and more people think he stays) then Houston is the name I hear most, with Philadelphia gaining some level of traction. LeBron is going to go through the playoffs, survey the NBA landscape and where the Cavaliers and other teams are in it, then make his call.

The billboards are not going to play a role.

 

Kawhi Leonard says he’ll return “soon,” no friction between him and team

By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2018, 2:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Part of the reason for all the rumors and speculation around Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs — when he would play again, about tension between him and management — was the lack of real information. Leonard doesn’t say much, the Spurs are not a leaky organization, and the Internet abhors a vacuum. Without real information, speculation and rumor will fill in the space.

Wednesday, Leonard spoke to the media and tried to quash all those rumors (video above, courtesy ESPN).

First, he said his pain level with his quadriceps tendon issue is “diminishing” he plans to return “soon” but left it open.

“Soon. I don’t have a set date right now. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing. The progression that I am making has been great. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing.”

He also tried to quash the idea that there is a lot of tension in his relations with the Spurs, saying he wants to stay a Spur for his entire career. The reports of tension between him and management while he sought second opinions were not true, Leonard said.

“Everything was done as a group. I don’t feel like nothing was friction. I talk to Pop (Gregg Popovich) every day. He knows what the progression were. He knew what I was doing the whole entire time, as well as the front office. We made a group decision, so it was me just going out and saying, ‘I am going to go out and do this thing.’ “
Spurs general manager RC Buford admitted previously that Leonard’s injury and slower-than-anticipated recovery has been “difficult for everyone” but everyone involved said there was no real tension. It’s just some frustration at a slow process that has changed the Spurs season.

San Antonio has a decision to make this summer: Leonard is eligible for a Designated Veteran contract extension, which would lock him up with the Spurs for six seasons at around $200 million (maybe just a little short of that, depending upon the final salary cap numbers, but it would be the one guaranteed year remaining on his current deal at $20.1 million, plus five years after that at 35 percent of the salary cap).

If he returns and looks like vintage Leonard during the playoffs, there’s not much of a call, the Spurs make the offer. He’s a top-five, franchise cornerstone player who already has won a Finals MVP. But if he’s not all the way back, do the Spurs wait? It’s going to be an interesting process to watch.

But first, he just needs to get back on the court because the NBA is more entertaining with him.

Dwyane Wade surprises students, drops by Stoneman Douglas High School

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 7, 2018, 1:32 PM EST
3 Comments

Like many of us (frankly anyone with a heart), Dwyane Wade was moved by the plight of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. No student should ever have to go through losing classmates and friends to a school shooter.

One of those students was buried in a Wade #3 jersey, because he was such a big fan, and Wade met with their family.

Wednesday, Wade paid a surprise visit to Stoneman Douglas, it was caught by a student with a phone (via WSVN 7 News).

Wade’s words to the students:

“I just wanted to stop by, to come to the school. First of all, I’m just so excited to be back in this city and back in the state. I just wanted to come by here and for a moment, for a second, bring a little of this (waving his arm at the crowd), a little excitement. What you guys have been going through, how resilient you have been, has been amazing from afar, and I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you. As someone out here in the public eye, I’m proud to say I’m from this state because of you guys, and because of the future of this world with you guys, so I just say thank you, man.”

Nothing but class. Well done, Wade.