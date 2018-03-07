DeMar DeRozan’s and-one dunk on Anthony Tolliver not a game-winner, but it was awesome (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With the Raptors trailing the Pistons by one in the final seconds, DeMar DeRozan drove right through Detroit’s defense and dunked on Anthony Tolliver with 4.6 seconds left. DeRozan made the ensuing free throw to put Toronto up two.

This was an incredible play deserving of game-winner status.

But Blake Griffin hit a game-tying shot on the other end, and – after exchanging throwing the ball out of bounds three times in the final second – the Raptors and Pistons are headed to overtime.

DeRozan scored 39 points in regulation.