AP

Bradley Beal scores 30, Wizards edge Heat 117-113 in OT

Associated PressMar 7, 2018, 12:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting and the Washington Wizards had their best 3-point shooting night of the season in a 117-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Beal went 6 of 7 from beyond the arc, leading a Washington team that finished 14 for 24 there while snapping its first three-game losing streak of the season.

Tomas Satoransky added 19 points and Markieff Morris had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Morris’ baseline 3-pointer off Beal’s feed made it 113-109 with 1:06 left in overtime.

The fifth-place Wizards improved to 11-6 in their extended stretch without All-Star point guard John Wall as he recovers from knee surgery. They moved within a half-game of Indiana and maintained a one-game lead on Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference.

Dwyane Wade scored 22 points but missed on a potential game-tying jumper with 4.1 seconds left in overtime for Miami.

Tyler Johnson added 21 points for the Heat, who lost for the second time in six games to fall back into eighth place, a half-game behind Milwaukee.

Wade brought Miami within one with 12.9 seconds remaining after he lured Kelly Oubre into a foul on a 3-point attempt, then sank three free throws to make it 114-113.

Satoransky hit one of his two foul shots on the other end, but Wade couldn’t sink a 10-footer after pump faking a pair of Wizards defenders. Oubre then hit a pair of free throws to seal it.

Miami led only once all game, but stayed close throughout the second half. Wade tied it for the third time with 22 seconds left in regulation, driving by Morris, absorbing Beal’s foul, hitting a leaning layup and then converting a three-point play to tie it at 105-all.

Beal’s jumper at the buzzer on the ensuing possession fell short.

TIP-INS

Heat: G Wayne Ellington (thigh bruise) was out for a fourth consecutive game but went through a pregame workout. “We’re going to push him in this workout a little bit more and see how he responds tomorrow,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. . Wade scored in double digits in the second game of a back-to-back set for the first time since his return to Miami from Cleveland.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks said Wall worked out on Monday afternoon. “He actually moved around more than light shooting. Moved around pretty good. Not a lot of reps, but got a good sweat, a good workout. That’s another step in the progress of his return.” . F Oubre returned after missing Sunday’s game with a sore left foot . F Otto Porter left the game with 8:29 remaining in regulation after colliding with Wade trying to reach a loose ball.

QUOTABLE

“There’s something so special and different when Dwyane Wade puts on that Miami Heat jersey. It transcends sport. And the impact reverberates all throughout South Florida. There’s only a few players who have that type of impact.” – Spoelstra. Wade is back in Miami after spending his first 13 NBA seasons with the Heat.

UP NEXT

Heat: Return home to face Philadelphia on Thursday.

Wizards: Visit New Orleans on Friday.

Steve Kerr says undrafted NCAA players should get to return to school

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 6, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
1 Comment

Steve Kerr is never one to keep his opinions to himself, including when it comes to the subject of the NCAA. In February, Kerr said he felt that NCAA students should be able to profit off their likeness, much like athletes do in the Olympics.

Now, Kerr is proposing another change to the NCAA eligibility rules. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kerr said that he felt players who declared but did not get drafted should be able to return to school.

That would be a huge departure for the strawman argument the NCAA puts up in favor of “amateurism”. This year a college football player for UCF was famously declared ineligible after he refused to shut down a YouTube channel he ran detailing his life, including what it was like to be on a D1 team.

Via ESPN:

“One of the things the NCAA needs to look at is, if a kid signs with an agent and he doesn’t get drafted, welcome him back,” Kerr said. “Why not? What’s the harm? We talk about amateurism and all this stuff, but if you’re truly trying to do what’s right for the kid, and the kid declares for the draft and doesn’t get drafted, you know what? Welcome him back. Do something good for the kids.”

Kerr appeared to criticize the relationship between the NCAA and NBA as we reach what feels like the precipice for the one-and-done rule. Kerr said that something had to be worked out between the two sides, and that, “I think it’s entirely doable if you people just open their eyes.”

Pretty much everyone has been calling for a change to the NCAA rules — heck, even former President Barack Obama has made his voice heard.

Players aren’t being paid their worth, the scandals are hurting programs, and with the latest from college basketball some folks are even in actual legal trouble on money laundering charges. A lot of these issues could be quelled by the NCAA changing their rules, but it will likely be hard to convince them to do so given how much they stand to profit each year off of free labor.

Pro sports will be a driver for if and when these rules change, and guys like Kerr speaking up in favor of a new system will nudge things in the right direction.

Report: Woman filed sexual assault complaint against Mark Cuban in 2011

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 6, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
1 Comment

In February, Sports Illustrated published their story detailing alleged sexual misconduct by former Mavericks president Terdema Ussery as well as domestic violence by Mavs.com writer Earl K. Sneed. The fallout following the reported predatory work environment inside the Dallas Mavericks organization has been far reaching.

Star Dirk Nowitzki has said he is extremely disappointed with what went on in the Mavericks’ business side. Meanwhile, the team has launched an investigation and the league has set up a confidential hotline for team employees to report misconduct.

As we’ve seen with the recent #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, one person coming forward to tell their story often inspires another to do the same. Meanwhile, journalists are digging deeper than ever to uncover potential stories related to sexual harassment and discrimination. We now have one such example coming to us from Portland, Oregon, where in 2011 a woman reportedly filed a police complaint against Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for inappropriate actions. Cuban was never prosecuted and his attorney denies this ever happened.

WARNING: Graphic sexual content ahead.

In a story published Tuesday by Willamette Week, Cuban was accused by a woman of inappropriate sexual touching at a bar in April of 2011. The woman alleged that around closing time in early in the morning hours at the bar, Cuban posed with her for a photo. While he posed, the woman alleged that Cuban forced his hand down the back of her pants and penetrated her.

The WW reports they have the entire 50-page police document, including transcripts of interviews between Cuban and the Portland Police Bureau. In it, the woman’s friend said that Cuban was, “Very drunk” and that “His eyes were half closed, he was unstable on his feet, and he was slurring his words.”

The police apparently interviewed other people present at the bar at the time, including then-Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Love and former Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Lindsay McCormick.

Cuban hired a local defense attorney in Oregon, but was never charged.

The weekly paper was also able to get in touch with the woman, who said that although Cuban was not charged that she still maintains the incident happened.

“I filed the report because what he did was wrong,” said the woman. “I stand behind that report 1,000 percent.”

The WW story includes a transcript of the conversation between Cuban and Portland Police Detective Brendan McGuire in which Cuban is clearly shaken given the accusation.

Meanwhile Cuban’s attorney, Stephen Houze, said in a statement to the WW that, “According to the detailed prosecution decline memo, investigators interviewed the complainant’s boyfriend and female friend, as well as employees and patrons of the bar, and other persons with Mr. Cuban and no one observed any inappropriate behavior by Mr. Cuban.”

Houza added that, “This incident never happened and her accusations are false.”

At this juncture, the question is how many more of these types of stories are going to surface, and who they are going to affect in NBA circles.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist ejected after two technical fouls six seconds apart (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 6, 2018, 9:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

As the Charlotte Hornets took on the Philadelphia 76ers in North Carolina, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist found his way to the lane among Philly’s big men during a play late in the second quarter. Kidd-Gilchrist got bumped pretty hard on the drive by Robert Covington, who blocked Kidd-Gilchrist’s attempt with 3:59 on the clock.

Covington’s follow through on his block led him to topple over Kidd-Gilchrist, who found himself laying on the floor as the play continued on around him. Charlotte got another shot up, but while that was going on Kidd-Gilchrist walked over to the baseline official, yelling at him presumably for missing what he felt was an obvious foul.

The official gave Kidd-Gilchrist a quick technical foul, and as the Hornets player followed that referee back toward the middle of the floor, a second official gave Kidd-Gilchrist his final tech.

Via Twitter:

It’s hard to tell from this angle whether Kidd-Gilchrist had a legitimate complaint. We’ll certainly be waiting for the pool report with the referees, who no doubt will shed light on whether Kidd-Gilchrist said some magic words.

Report: Bulls warned by league to stop resting healthy players

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
4 Comments

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent out a memo to all 30 teams recently saying that while developing younger players is a legitimate way to improve a team (especially late in the season for those out of the playoff chase) he would not tolerate tanking. That led to plenty of questions around the league about where that line is, especially for the franchises in the eight-team tankapaloza going on at the bottom of the NBA standings right now.

Chicago has rested veteran center Robin Lopez for six straight games and wing Justin Holiday five of the past six, instead starting David Nwaba (and playing heavy minutes for their young guys such as Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen who could be part of their future). That has crossed the line and the NBA league office warned the Bulls, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

After the NBA issued a warning to the Chicago Bulls this week about resting healthy players, the franchise now plans to play veteran starters Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday more extensively the remainder of the season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Bulls have lost 14 of their past 17 games and publicly stated in mid-February that they would begin sitting Lopez and Holiday….

The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver formally informed team owners about resting healthy players – perhaps an effort to diminish the league-wide verbiage of “tanking” – after the league moved up the start of this season to spread games out for coaches and players. The Bulls changed course on their plans to continue sitting Lopez and Holiday in the past day, league sources said.

Bulls president John Paxson discussed the issue with Nick Friedel of ESPN.

What exactly is “adhere to their recommendations” in practice? Do the Bulls start Lopez and Holiday, but play them 15 minutes or so a night and then get the young guys in? Exactly how much do they have to play them, because the Bulls currently would head into the lottery in eighth, giving them a 9.9 percent chance at a top-three pick. You can be sure they would like to “improve” those odds.

The Bulls didn’t go the full Mark Cuban and tell everyone tanking would be good for them, but their front office did say at the All-Star break they had instructed coach Fred Hoiberg to prioritize playing the young guys.