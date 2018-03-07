Billboard wars comes to Los Angeles: Fan’s billboard woos LeBron, takes shot at Sixers

Part of the reason for all the rumors and speculation around Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs — when he would play again, about tension between him and management — was the lack of real information. Leonard doesn’t say much, the Spurs are not a leaky organization, and the Internet abhors a vacuum. Without real information, speculation and rumor will fill in the space.

Wednesday, Leonard spoke to the media and tried to quash all those rumors (video above, courtesy ESPN).

First, he said his pain level with his quadriceps tendon issue is “diminishing” he plans to return “soon” but left it open.

“Soon. I don’t have a set date right now. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing. The progression that I am making has been great. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing.”

He also tried to quash the idea that there is a lot of tension in his relations with the Spurs, saying he wants to stay a Spur for his entire career. The reports of tension between him and management while he sought second opinions were not true, Leonard said.

“Everything was done as a group. I don’t feel like nothing was friction. I talk to Pop (Gregg Popovich) every day. He knows what the progression were. He knew what I was doing the whole entire time, as well as the front office. We made a group decision, so it was me just going out and saying, ‘I am going to go out and do this thing.’ “

Spurs general manager RC Buford admitted previously that Leonard’s injury and slower-than-anticipated recovery has been “difficult for everyone” but everyone involved said there was no real tension. It’s just some frustration at a slow process that has changed the Spurs season.

San Antonio has a decision to make this summer: Leonard is eligible for a Designated Veteran contract extension, which would lock him up with the Spurs for six seasons at around $200 million (maybe just a little short of that, depending upon the final salary cap numbers, but it would be the one guaranteed year remaining on his current deal at $20.1 million, plus five years after that at 35 percent of the salary cap).

If he returns and looks like vintage Leonard during the playoffs, there’s not much of a call, the Spurs make the offer. He’s a top-five, franchise cornerstone player who already has won a Finals MVP. But if he’s not all the way back, do the Spurs wait? It’s going to be an interesting process to watch.

But first, he just needs to get back on the court because the NBA is more entertaining with him.