Anthony Davis leaves game with ankle injury, X-rays negative (video)

Update: Pelicans:

Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return tonight at Sacramento. X-rays were negative. — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 8, 2018

I doubt Davis returns tonight, but the fact that it’s even deemed possible is encouraging.

Anthony Davis has put the Pelicans on his back (with some help) since DeMarcus Cousins‘ injury.

Davis led New Orleans to nine-straight wins and a 20-point lead over the Kings tonight.

Then, potential disaster struck.

NBC Sports California

Anthony Davis has left the game after turning his ankle. pic.twitter.com/JQqhNiIQNA — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 8, 2018

Hopefully, Davis is OK. Him leaving the game could be as much about precaution – especially considering the score and opponent – as serious concern about his injury.

The Pelicans are fourth in the West, but they have just a three-game buffer for reaching the playoffs in the eight-teams-for-six-spots race. Davis has bought New Orleans a little margin for error – but not much.