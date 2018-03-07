Anthony Davis leaves game with ankle injury, X-rays negative (video)

Update: Pelicans:
I doubt Davis returns tonight, but the fact that it’s even deemed possible is encouraging.
Anthony Davis has put the Pelicans on his back (with some help) since DeMarcus Cousins‘ injury.
Davis led New Orleans to nine-straight wins and a 20-point lead over the Kings tonight.
Then, potential disaster struck.
NBC Sports California
Hopefully, Davis is OK. Him leaving the game could be as much about precaution – especially considering the score and opponent – as serious concern about his injury.
The Pelicans are fourth in the West, but they have just a three-game buffer for reaching the playoffs in the eight-teams-for-six-spots race. Davis has bought New Orleans a little margin for error – but not much.
DeMar DeRozan drove straight to the rim late in the fourth quarter and dunked on Anthony Tolliver, helping the Raptors get to overtime.
The Pistons were more prepared in the extra period. But DeRozan was ready.
When DeRozan drove, Detroit’s defense collapsed near the basket. So, DeRozan kicked the ball to Fred VanVleet, who hit the game-winner in Toronto’s 121-119 win.
With the Raptors trailing the Pistons by one in the final seconds, DeMar DeRozan drove right through Detroit’s defense and dunked on Anthony Tolliver with 4.6 seconds left. DeRozan made the ensuing free throw to put Toronto up two.
This was an incredible play deserving of game-winner status.
But Blake Griffin hit a game-tying shot on the other end, and – after exchanging throwing the ball out of bounds three times in the final second – the Raptors and Pistons are headed to overtime.
DeRozan scored 39 points in regulation.
What could Serge Ibaka have said to warrant such a quick ejection?
Last month, Sports Illustrated published an article detailing the predatory culture of the Mavericks business office. This week, a 2011 accusation of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban of sexual assault came to light. (No charges were filed, and Cuban denies the allegation.)
Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:
The Mavericks’ front-office problems continued to grow on Wednesday when they suspended their general manager of Mavs Gaming, Roger Caneda, after a racist tweet from 2016 was uncovered, a source said.
There were further unconfirmed reports of more controversial comments on Twitter in 2017, although the source said it was uncertain whether Caneda’s account had been hacked at that point.
He did not work for the Mavericks in 2016, but the source said there was enough evidence in the current environment to merit an investigation.
Brian Mazique of Forbes has screenshots of the 2016 tweet:
And alleged 2017 tweets:
The NBA is lending its credibility to a gaming league in order to increase revenue. The league must accept both the positives and negatives of that association.
Caneda will have to answer personally for these tweets, but this will spark even more questions about the Mavericks’ culture.