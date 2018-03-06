Report: Bulls warned by league to stop resting healthy players

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent out a memo to all 30 teams recently saying that while developing younger players is a legitimate way to improve a team (especially late in the season for those out of the playoff chase) he would not tolerate tanking. That led to plenty of questions around the league about where that line is, especially for the franchises in the eight-team tankapaloza going on at the bottom of the NBA standings right now.
Chicago has rested veteran center Robin Lopez for six straight games and wing Justin Holiday five of the past six, instead starting David Nwaba (and playing heavy minutes for their young guys such as Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen who could be part of their future). That has crossed the line and the NBA league office warned the Bulls, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
After the NBA issued a warning to the Chicago Bulls this week about resting healthy players, the franchise now plans to play veteran starters Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday more extensively the remainder of the season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
The Bulls have lost 14 of their past 17 games and publicly stated in mid-February that they would begin sitting Lopez and Holiday….
The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver formally informed team owners about resting healthy players – perhaps an effort to diminish the league-wide verbiage of “tanking” – after the league moved up the start of this season to spread games out for coaches and players. The Bulls changed course on their plans to continue sitting Lopez and Holiday in the past day, league sources said.
Do the Bulls start Lopez and Holiday, but play them 15 minutes or so a night and then get the young guys in? Exactly how much do they have to play them, because the Bulls currently would head into the lottery in eighth, giving them a 9.9 percent chance at a top-three pick. You can be sure they would like to “improve” those odds.
The Bulls didn’t go the full Mark Cuban and tell everyone tanking would be good for them, but their front office did say at the All-Star break they had instructed coach Fred Hoiberg to prioritize playing the young guys.
The Clippers have become the 20th NBA team to put an ad on their jersey — and it will start tonight (Tuesday) vs. the Pelicans.
Los Angeles had reached a deal with Bumble, the dating and social networking app where (in heterosexual matchups) the women have to contact the men first. The deal is reportedly for three years at about $20 million total.
It was the diversity of Steve Ballmer’s workforce — the Clippers have Gillian Zucker as President of Business Operations, the only woman in the NBA with that job and title — that helped drive the deal with female-led Bumble.
“Never before has a major professional sports team partnered in this way with a female-driven brand like Bumble,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to partner with an organization as progressive and compassionate as the Clippers. Like us, they know generating awareness for diversity and gender equality is critical to business success.”
“Through Steve Ballmer’s leadership, the Clippers have a clear commitment to diversity and equal opportunity,” said Zucker. “From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence. Bumble’s message and technology provide a platform for women in new and non-traditional spaces and it’s important to the Clippers that we innovate and reach our fans wherever our fans are.”
A few app companies have chosen NBA jerseys as a good way to reach out — “Wish” with the Lakers, for example — but most of the business partnerships have been more regional: Harley Davidson with Milwaukee, Disney with Orlando, Goodyear with Cleveland, for example.
The Golden State Warriors are 5-0 since the All-Star break, outscoring teams by 17.1 points per 100 possessions. So much for that malaise they had before the break. The Warriors defense is back to being elite (allowing 100.3 points per 100 possessions in the five games), and their offense is off the charts. They are back to being the championship favorite Warriors, no matter how many games the Rockets win.
Last week, Klay Thompson said he wanted to see the Warriors win every game the rest of the way. Tuesday he reiterated Tuesday he wants the Warriors to run the table and win the rest of their games this season, as reported by Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.
The Warriors have 19 games left and they are not going to win them all. For one, there are some tough ones coming, including this week when they play the Spurs at home Thursday then have to fly up to play red-hot Portland on Friday. Plus, Steve Kerr will start dialing it back and really resting guys the last 10 games of the season or so — he is far more concerned with health and rest than being the No. 1 seed. The Warriors will lose some focus.
Golden State could luck into a 24-game win streak to end the season, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
Cavaliers star Kevin Love was widely praised today for publishing an article detailing his panic attacks and evolving views on mental health.
A previous time Love explained a panic attack, it wasn’t as well-received.
Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:
Love told Cavs teammates the reason he left The Q before the end of a loss to Oklahoma City Thunder in January — in which he left the game after three minutes for what the team said at the time was migraines — was because of his panic attacks.
That was the infamous team meeting, where Dwyane Wade and Isaiah Thomas reportedly lashed into Love for leaving the arena early.
Perhaps, everyone’s stance softened when they heard the reason. There was clearly an initial distrust that led to finger-pointing at Love, but the animosity didn’t necessarily linger.
On the other hand, not everyone is completely understanding of mental-health issues – especially in professional sports, which Love examines in his article.
Either way, Wade and Thomas have since been traded. And the person everyone in the Cavs’ locker room gets behind has taken a public stance behind Love.
LeBron James:
In the Rockets’ win over the Celtics on Saturday, Marcus Smart did well to foul James Harden only twice while guarding the MVP favorite.
Smart, via Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:
“When you’re playing a guy like that who gets those types of calls, it’s pretty much like you’re playing in foul trouble,” Smart told the Globe after the game. “You’ve got to play really certain. You have to be really solid. You can’t really play the defense that you want, because you know nine times out of 10 he’s going to get those calls. It doesn’t matter whether your hands are up or not. He still gets them. We saw that here tonight a few times, and we’ve seen that every other game. He has a way of using his hands, grabbing us, pulling us into him and drawing those fouls. He’s been doing it for a long time. He gets the benefit of the doubt.”
“It happens all around the league,” Smart said. “You get certain players who get calls that other guys just wouldn’t get. We all know the rule. We all understand it. Superstars are going to be superstars. We get it. It is what it is. We’ve just got to play.”
NBA release:
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
The comments were made following the Celtics’ 123-120 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 3
This is such a weak fine.
Smart is taking the exact approach I’d want a player to take. He’s acknowledging the difficulty of guarding Harden, who is good at drawing fouls. That’s a skill, and Harden’s defenders must account for it. Smart doesn’t even sounds like he’s complaining. (OK, maybe a little.) This could be read as him complimenting Harden for his foul-drawing skills and saying that’s part of what makes him a superstar, just as Harden’s 3-point shooting is part of what makes him a superstar. It doesn’t have to be about the refs handing Harden anything.