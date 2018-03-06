AP

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist ejected after two technical fouls six seconds apart (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 6, 2018, 9:15 PM EST
As the Charlotte Hornets took on the Philadelphia 76ers in North Carolina, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist found his way to the lane among Philly’s big men during a play late in the second quarter. Kidd-Gilchrist got bumped pretty hard on the drive by Robert Covington, who blocked Kidd-Gilchrist’s attempt with 3:59 on the clock.

Covington’s follow through on his block led him to topple over Kidd-Gilchrist, who found himself laying on the floor as the play continued on around him. Charlotte got another shot up, but while that was going on Kidd-Gilchrist walked over to the baseline official, yelling at him presumably for missing what he felt was an obvious foul.

The official gave Kidd-Gilchrist a quick technical foul, and as the Hornets player followed that referee back toward the middle of the floor, a second official gave Kidd-Gilchrist his final tech.

It’s hard to tell from this angle whether Kidd-Gilchrist had a legitimate complaint. We’ll certainly be waiting for the pool report with the referees, who no doubt will shed light on whether Kidd-Gilchrist said some magic words.

Report: Woman filed sexual assault complaint against Mark Cuban in 2011

By Dane CarbaughMar 6, 2018, 10:30 PM EST
In February, Sports Illustrated published their story detailing alleged sexual misconduct by former Mavericks president Terdema Ussery as well as domestic violence by Mavs.com writer Earl K. Sneed. The fallout following the reported predatory work environment inside the Dallas Mavericks organization has been far reaching.

Star Dirk Nowitzki has said he is extremely disappointed with what went on in the Mavericks’ business side. Meanwhile, the team has launched an investigation and the league has set up a confidential hotline for team employees to report misconduct.

As we’ve seen with the recent #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, one person coming forward to tell their story often inspires another to do the same. Meanwhile, journalists are digging deeper than ever to uncover potential stories related to sexual harassment and discrimination. We now have one such example coming to us from Portland, Oregon, where in 2011 a woman reportedly filed a police complaint against Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for inappropriate actions. Cuban was never prosecuted and his attorney denies this ever happened.

WARNING: Graphic sexual content ahead.

In a story published Tuesday by Willamette Week, Cuban was accused by a woman of inappropriate sexual touching at a bar in April of 2011. The woman alleged that around closing time in early in the morning hours at the bar, Cuban posed with her for a photo. While he posed, the woman alleged that Cuban forced his hand down the back of her pants and penetrated her.

The WW reports they have the entire 50-page police document, including transcripts of interviews between Cuban and the Portland Police Bureau. In it, the woman’s friend said that Cuban was, “Very drunk” and that “His eyes were half closed, he was unstable on his feet, and he was slurring his words.”

The police apparently interviewed other people present at the bar at the time, including then-Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Love and former Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Lindsay McCormick.

Cuban hired a local defense attorney in Oregon, but was never charged.

The weekly paper was also able to get in touch with the woman, who said that although Cuban was not charged that she still maintains the incident happened.

“I filed the report because what he did was wrong,” said the woman. “I stand behind that report 1,000 percent.”

The WW story includes a transcript of the conversation between Cuban and Portland Police Detective Brendan McGuire in which Cuban is clearly shaken given the accusation.

Meanwhile Cuban’s attorney, Stephen Houze, said in a statement to the WW that, “According to the detailed prosecution decline memo, investigators interviewed the complainant’s boyfriend and female friend, as well as employees and patrons of the bar, and other persons with Mr. Cuban and no one observed any inappropriate behavior by Mr. Cuban.”

Houza added that, “This incident never happened and her accusations are false.”

At this juncture, the question is how many more of these types of stories are going to surface, and who they are going to affect in NBA circles.

Report: Bulls warned by league to stop resting healthy players

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent out a memo to all 30 teams recently saying that while developing younger players is a legitimate way to improve a team (especially late in the season for those out of the playoff chase) he would not tolerate tanking. That led to plenty of questions around the league about where that line is, especially for the franchises in the eight-team tankapaloza going on at the bottom of the NBA standings right now.

Chicago has rested veteran center Robin Lopez for six straight games and wing Justin Holiday five of the past six, instead starting David Nwaba (and playing heavy minutes for their young guys such as Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and Lauri Markkanen who could be part of their future). That has crossed the line and the NBA league office warned the Bulls, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

After the NBA issued a warning to the Chicago Bulls this week about resting healthy players, the franchise now plans to play veteran starters Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday more extensively the remainder of the season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Bulls have lost 14 of their past 17 games and publicly stated in mid-February that they would begin sitting Lopez and Holiday….

The NBA and commissioner Adam Silver formally informed team owners about resting healthy players – perhaps an effort to diminish the league-wide verbiage of “tanking” – after the league moved up the start of this season to spread games out for coaches and players. The Bulls changed course on their plans to continue sitting Lopez and Holiday in the past day, league sources said.

Bulls president John Paxson discussed the issue with Nick Friedel of ESPN.

What exactly is “adhere to their recommendations” in practice? Do the Bulls start Lopez and Holiday, but play them 15 minutes or so a night and then get the young guys in? Exactly how much do they have to play them, because the Bulls currently would head into the lottery in eighth, giving them a 9.9 percent chance at a top-three pick. You can be sure they would like to “improve” those odds.

The Bulls didn’t go the full Mark Cuban and tell everyone tanking would be good for them, but their front office did say at the All-Star break they had instructed coach Fred Hoiberg to prioritize playing the young guys.

Clippers strike jersey ad deal with dating app Bumble

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2018, 6:58 PM EST
The Clippers have become the 20th NBA team to put an ad on their jersey — and it will start tonight (Tuesday) vs. the Pelicans.

Los Angeles had reached a deal with Bumble, the dating and social networking app where (in heterosexual matchups) the women have to contact the men first. The deal is reportedly for three years at about $20 million total.

It was the diversity of Steve Ballmer’s workforce — the Clippers have Gillian Zucker as President of Business Operations, the only woman in the NBA with that job and title — that helped drive the deal with female-led Bumble.

“Never before has a major professional sports team partnered in this way with a female-driven brand like Bumble,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to partner with an organization as progressive and compassionate as the Clippers. Like us, they know generating awareness for diversity and gender equality is critical to business success.”

“Through Steve Ballmer’s leadership, the Clippers have a clear commitment to diversity and equal opportunity,” said Zucker. “From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence. Bumble’s message and technology provide a platform for women in new and non-traditional spaces and it’s important to the Clippers that we innovate and reach our fans wherever our fans are.”

A few app companies have chosen NBA jerseys as a good way to reach out — “Wish” with the Lakers, for example — but most of the business partnerships have been more regional: Harley Davidson with Milwaukee, Disney with Orlando, Goodyear with Cleveland, for example.

 

Klay Thompson wants Warriors to run the table the rest of the regular season

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
3 Comments

The Golden State Warriors are 5-0 since the All-Star break, outscoring teams by 17.1 points per 100 possessions. So much for that malaise they had before the break. The Warriors defense is back to being elite (allowing 100.3 points per 100 possessions in the five games), and their offense is off the charts. They are back to being the championship favorite Warriors, no matter how many games the Rockets win.

Last week, Klay Thompson said he wanted to see the Warriors win every game the rest of the way. Tuesday he reiterated Tuesday he wants the Warriors to run the table and win the rest of their games this season, as reported by Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.

The Warriors have 19 games left and they are not going to win them all. For one, there are some tough ones coming, including this week when they play the Spurs at home Thursday then have to fly up to play red-hot Portland on Friday. Plus, Steve Kerr will start dialing it back and really resting guys the last 10 games of the season or so — he is far more concerned with health and rest than being the No. 1 seed. The Warriors will lose some focus.

Golden State could luck into a 24-game win streak to end the season, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

 