Justise Winslow dunks on Marquese Chriss and Alec Peters, stares down Chriss (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
Give the Suns this: They didn’t lay down in the final moments of their loss to the Heat last night.

Marquese Chriss and Alec Peters both rotated to protect the rim against a hard-driving Justise Winslow. Peters mostly jumped out of the way – though Winslow, when elevating for this huge slam, didn’t know Peters would – but Chriss went up to contest.

Unfortunately for Chriss, that earned him little more than being on the receiving end of this colorful Winslow stare-down.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder ejected, pushed off court by players, assistants (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2018, 1:11 PM EST
The Jazz were nearly finished with their win over the Magic last night.

So, Utah coach Quin Snyder took the opportunity to make a point. Loudly and angrily.

Notice the first person to push him away was Donovan Mitchell. That’s even more veteran savvy by the rookie.

Kevin Love opens up about panic attack during game, seeing therapist afterward

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
Raptors star DeMar DeRozan opened up about his mental health.

And that got Cavaliers star Kevin Love doing the same.

Love in The Players’ Tribune:

Then came the panic attack.

It happened during a game.

It was November 5th, two months and three days after I turned 29. We were at home against the Hawks — 10th game of the season. A perfect storm of things was about to collide. I was stressed about issues I’d been having with my family. I wasn’t sleeping well. On the court, I think the expectations for the season, combined with our 4–5 start, were weighing on me.

I knew something was wrong almost right after tip-off.

I was winded within the first few possessions. That was strange. And my game was just off. I played 15 minutes of the first half and made one basket and two free throws.

After halftime, it all hit the fan. Coach Lue called a timeout in the third quarter. When I got to the bench, I felt my heart racing faster than usual. Then I was having trouble catching my breath. It’s hard to describe, but everything was spinning, like my brain was trying to climb out of my head. The air felt thick and heavy. My mouth was like chalk. I remember our assistant coach yelling something about a defensive set. I nodded, but I didn’t hear much of what he said. By that point, I was freaking out. When I got up to walk out of the huddle, I knew I couldn’t reenter the game — like, literally couldn’t do it physically.

Coach Lue came up to me. I think he could sense something was wrong. I blurted something like, “I’ll be right back,” and I ran back to the locker room. I was running from room to room, like I was looking for something I couldn’t find. Really I was just hoping my heart would stop racing. It was like my body was trying to say to me, You’re about to die. I ended up on the floor in the training room, lying on my back, trying to get enough air to breathe.

The next part was a blur. Someone from the Cavs accompanied me to the Cleveland Clinic. They ran a bunch of tests. Everything seemed to check out, which was a relief. But I remember leaving the hospital thinking, Wait … then what the hell just happened?

I was back for our next game against the Bucks two days later. We won, and I had 32. I remember how relieved I was to be back on the court and feeling more like myself. But I distinctly remember being more relieved than anything that nobody had found out why I had left the game against Atlanta. A few people in the organization knew, sure, but most people didn’t and no one had written about it.

A few more days passed. Things were going great on the court, but something was weighing on me.

Why was I so concerned with people finding out?

It was a wake-up call, that moment. I’d thought the hardest part was over after I had the panic attack. It was the opposite. Now I was left wondering why it happened — and why I didn’t want to talk about it.

Call it a stigma or call it fear or insecurity — you can call it a number of things — but what I was worried about wasn’t just my own inner struggles but how difficult it was to talk about them. I didn’t want people to perceive me as somehow less reliable as a teammate, and it all went back to the playbook I’d learned growing up.

The Cavs helped me find a therapist, and I set up an appointment. I gotta stop right here and just say: I’m the last person who’d have thought I’d be seeing a therapist. I remember when I was two or three years into the league, a friend asked me why NBA players didn’t see therapists. I scoffed at the idea. No way any of us is gonna talk to someone. I was 20 or 21 years old, and I’d grown up around basketball. And on basketball teams? Nobody talked about what they were struggling with on the inside.

Read the rest of the piece for more on what Love is learning about himself in therapy.

Especially given his prior outlook on mental health, I can’t imagine how terrifying writing and publishing this was for Love. This was courageous.

Attitudes on mental health are shifting, but there is still a stigma around it in some corners. Love takes a lot of flack, a recent team meeting the most recent prominent example. This opens him for even more criticism. It shouldn’t, but it does.

Hopefully, he finds this exercise therapeutic. And hopefully, it helps others

Kyle Anderson saves ball/throws alley-oop in one sweeping motion (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 6, 2018, 10:11 AM EST
I’m not sure how much of what Kyle Anderson does here – including the alley-oop to Davis Bertans – is intentional.

But the result was fun.

Dolan vs. Ballmer: L.A. Forum owner sues Inglewood over new Clipper building

By Kurt HelinMar 6, 2018, 8:56 AM EST
Steve Ballmer wants to get his Los Angeles Clippers out of the dominating shadow of the Lakers. The Clippers play in the Staples Center, a building built thanks to the Kobe/Shaq era Lakers that has become synonymous with purple and gold. The Clippers can cover up the Lakers’ championship banners with images of their players, it still doesn’t change the perception in Los Angles and around the nation.

So owner Ballmer wants to build a new arena to house his Clippers, in Inglewood — just a couple blocks from The Forum where the Showtime Lakers played.

Problem is the Forum is owned by — and was not long ago completely renovated by — the Madison Square Garden company. MSG is owned by Knicks owner James Dolan. The Forum has become a popular concert and event destination in the city again, and MSG does not want competition in the form of a shiny new building a couple of blocks away. It contracts with the city was supposed to keep direct competition nearby away.

That has led to MSG suing the City of Inglewood over alleged secret negotiations. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN doubled as a court reporter on this one.

The owner of the Inglewood Forum filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court on Monday against the City of Inglewood and its mayor, James T. Butts, alleging that they held secret negotiations with the LA Clippers about building a new arena adjacent to the Forum and the site of the Los Angeles Rams’ future home.

The Forum has been owned and operated by Madison Square Garden since 2011. The company invested some $100 million in redeveloping the property in cooperation with the city, with a contractual agreement that the city would not attempt to attract another concert venue that would damage the Forum’s core business.

The suit alleges that Inglewood and its mayor breached their contract with the Forum when it entered into secret negotiations with the Clippers regarding 15 acres of property — which had been leased by the Forum for overflow parking — in January 2017.

The Clippers and Inglewood are moving fast down the path to build on those 15 acres. The city has already released the Environmental Impact Report on the proposed Clippers, and votes for its approval are coming soon. MSG says in the suit it was told the city was going to build an office part there, not a direct competitor to its business. MSG has also tried to stoke local opposition to the project from residents (there are always grassroots groups opposed to development in Southern California, some with legitimate complaints and some just NIMBY issues).

The lawsuit is not Dolan vs. Ballmer directly, but their business interests collide on this one. We’ll see how messy it gets.