Bojan Bogdanovic leads Pacers over Bucks 92-89

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic tied his season high with 29 points and grabbed a key jump ball late to lift the Indiana Pacers over the Milwaukee Bucks 92-89 on Monday night.
Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton stole Victor Oladipo‘s pass with 10 seconds left and Indiana leading 90-89. He rushed to the basket, but Cory Joseph chased him down and got a hand on the basketball before Middleton could attempt a shot. The ball rolled out of bounds, and referees called a jump ball after video replay. Bogdanovic came down with the tip off the jump ball and added a pair of free throws with six seconds left.
Thaddeus Young had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Oladipo finished with 14 points, five assists and five rebounds along with 10 turnovers.
After Bogdanovic’s free throws, Milwaukee had a chance to tie it, but Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s 3-pointer from the wing hit the front of the rim as time expired.
The Pacers and Bucks got off to a slow, sloppy start. Indiana led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams were playing on the second night of a back-to-back.
Milwaukee took a 46-44 lead into halftime, and then both teams came alive in the second half. The Pacers opened up the third quarter with a 19-5 run that gave them a 65-50 run. The 15-point lead was Indiana’s largest of the game. But Milwaukee wasn’t done. The Bucks put together a 19-5 scoring run to pull within four points at the end of the third quarter, setting up a back-and-forth fourth quarter.
Antetokounmpo finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe led the Bucks with 26 points.
After going scoreless in a win over Charlotte on Jan. 29, Bogdanovic has scored in double figures in 13 straight games. In six of those contests, Bogdanovic has scored 20 points or more. The 13-game streak is the longest of Bogdanovic’s career.
Rodney Hood moved into the Cavaliers’ starting lineup on Monday night against the Pistons, with Cleveland starting Larry Nance Jr. at center due to Tristan Thompson‘s ankle injury. It worked, the Cavaliers won 112-90 (albeit against a struggling Detroit squad).
Get used to it, the Cavaliers are going to have this rotation for a couple of weeks.
The Cavaliers now head out on a six-game road trip without Thompson where they will face three teams fighting for the playoffs (Nuggets, Clippers, Trail Blazers) plus a Lakers team playing well. It’s going to put this roster configuration to a real test.
This is savage… if it is what it looks like.
Lance Stephenson is remembered in part for being the guy who blew in LeBron James‘ ear during the 2014 playoffs.
Monday night after a made three for the Bucks, Jason Terry looks like he returns the favor.
From that camera angle, it is possible Terry was just talking smack, but I want to believe in the ear blowing.
The Pacers went on to win a dramatic game 92-89 when Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a game-tying three at the buzzer. The win keeps the Pacers as the four seed, just half a game back of the Cavaliers for the three slot (Cleveland also won Monday) while the Bucks fall to the seven seed (and they will be tied with the Heat for the eight seed after Miami finishes off beating Phoenix Monday).
The most likely outcome remains the Charlotte Hornets hire Mitch Kupchak as their GM. Kupchak has been around, has the resume (even if he was pushed out in Los Angeles for good reason), was a good soldier in Los Angeles for years standing up for the organization, and has the old boys’ network connection with owner Michael Jordan through North Carolina.
However, the Hornets are branching out to look at three up-and-coming GMs — a couple out of teams that lean more on analytics than Kupchak — according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Charlotte has received permission to speak with Philadelphia 76ers VP of Player Personnel Marc Eversley, Houston Rockets Vice President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, league sources told ESPN.
For some background, Eversley has been with the Sixers for a couple of seasons, and was with the Wizards and Raptors before that. Rosas has been with the Rockets since 2000, helping build the Rockets’ current contending roster alongside Daryl Morey (he also spent three months as the Mavericks GM in there but did agree on a defined role that worked for everyone). Simon has been with the Heat for 23 seasons learning with and under Pat Riley, and he has been the GM of their D-League team in Sioux Falls for a few years.
Whoever gets the job will work with Buzz Peterson, who is running day-to-day operations with the Hornets right now.
This is all a good thing — Jordan needs to consider hires outside his organization and outside his comfort zone. The Hornets are team about to miss the playoffs who are capped out, never a good sign. Keeping things comfortable may not be the best option to turn the franchise’s fortunes around.
It’s not coming anytime soon — both the NBA as an organization and Adam Silver as a commissioner tend to be detailed and methodical with big decisions — but the end of the one-and-done era seems to be coming. Probably not for a couple of years (at least), but the writing is on the wall between the NCAA scandal and the NBA looking for ways to have better relationships with high school players.
Kevin Durant was a one-and-done player at Texas, and when asked about the possible change by Logan Murdock of The Mercury News, he thought this was a good thing — but it came with a word of caution.
Durant gets into the most challenging issue of the NBA adopting something like the rule used in college baseball (teams can draft a player directly out of high school, but if they go to college they must stay at least three years, the NBA would likely go with two):
Some guys are going to declare but are not near ready. Maybe the youth is getting bad advice from those close to him, maybe he sees himself as far better than the rest of the world. But there are going to be players declaring for the draft — and very possibly signing with agents — who have no business going that route.
It would be no issue for that younger Durant, or someone like Ben Simmons two years ago, to go straight to the NBA (the league is better equipped to develop players than the last time high school players could be drafted), but how do youth who make a bad decision get a second chance? Could the NBA do something akin to what is seen at times in the NHL, where teams draft a player but he continues on with his junior team for a stretch (in this case, an NBA draftee could go to college for a couple of years but said team would retain draft rights)? Could the NCAA allow guys who declared — and signed with an agent — to go to college anyway if not drafted?
There are a lot of steps that need to be figured out by the NBA — such as how best to reach out to the elite high school players — and done so in some level of cooperation with the NCAA. Money is not going to be removed from the system with this, it will just be redirected, but the league and colleges need to be prepared for that.
It’s going to be a while before it happens. But Durant is right, this is good for the NBA.