Getty

Tristan Thompson expected to be out multiple games with ankle injury

By Dane CarbaughMar 5, 2018, 1:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tristan Thompson will likely be out at least a few games due to an ankle sprain, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Sunday.

Thompson suffered the injury during the Cavs’ loss to the Denver Nuggets, 126-117, on Saturday. The Cleveland big man stepped on the heel of another player, and was able to keep playing. According to the team, Thompson’s ankle swelled after the game and made it painful enough to scratch him from the next couple of games.

Over his last 10 games, Thompson is averaging 7.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field.

Via Cavaliers.com:

Further evaluation on Sunday at Cleveland Clinic Courts confirmed a right ankle sprain and Thompson will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury. He is expected to miss multiple games and his return to play timing will be established in relation to his continued evaluation and daily recovery progress.

This will be the second time Thompson has missed games. In November and December Thompson was sidelined with a calf injury.

Watch Dirk Nowitzki move to 8th place on NBA all-time field goal list

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2018, 11:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Dirk Nowitzki is sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He sits with 31,000+ points and counting, his career continuing to wind along with the Dallas Mavericks. LeBron James, of course, is nipping at his heels and will likely eventually pass him.

Nowitzki has passed several all-timers over the years as he looks to finish his 20th season in the NBA. As he continues to be a major part of the Mavericks’ offense, Nowitzki continues to etch his name in the stonework of NBA history. On Sunday, Dirk hit another big mark as he moved to 8th all-time on the made field goals list.

As the Mavericks took on the New Orleans Pelicans in Texas, Nowitzki hit a quick little bump in the middle of the lane off an assist from J.J. Barea to pass Elvin Hayes.

Via Twitter:

Nowitzki has said that he doesn’t know whether he will retire after this season, but at this point watching him is almost nostalgic in and of itself.

At least this time he wasn’t wearing the wrong name on his jersey.

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2018, 10:12 PM EST
5 Comments

Kobe Bryant is working hard to change the narrative of his legacy. On Sunday, he received the biggest boost to that effort he could have received.

That’s right. Kobe Bryant won an Oscar.

During the 90th Academy Awards, Bryant and famed Walt Disney animator Glen Keane beat out Negative Space, Lou, Garden Party, and Revolting Rhymes to take home the Oscar for Best Short Film (Animated).

The short, called “Dear Basketball” was based off of the retirement announcement of the former Los Angeles Lakers star.

In the short, Bryant recounts his version of his journey from child to superstar, and his decision to hang it up after years of playing in the NBA. It’s impressive, although that’s to be expected given the heavy hitters involved in both Keane and composer John Williams.

Of course, context for Bryant’s short film is necessary. Yes, Bryant has been a major face in the NBA for two decades and will continue to be as he stays in the spotlight. However, Bryant has tried to make a major pivot into being a “storyteller” as a post-playing career. He’s been everywhere, not only with “Dear Basketball” but with his weird, puppet-centric “Musecage” series during last season’s NBA Finals.

Bryant even took to a long sit down with former Lakers rival Shaquille O’Neal in which both grinned and spun a tale nobody should believe. In that fiction, Bryant told us that he was cool with Shaq’s incessant prodding. Shaq then said he had only egged Kobe on over the years for the sake of marketing.

Uh uh.

For Kobe’s part, much of his pivot seems to be done in order to keep him culturally relevant and allow him an active hand in the massaging of his legacy. Bryant was a dogged competitor, and often a destructive force and personality, grating on his teammates and those around him. “Musecage” and to a lesser extent, “Dear Basketball” try to soften that view of his career, changing the verbiage on it to reflect his singlemindedness as a positive worthy more of respect than a critical eye.

This will allow him to continue to sell his line of shoes with Nike (like the A.D) long after the last time Bryant stepped on an NBA floor, much in the vein of his hero Michael Jordan.

It’s a transparent marketing ploy, and one that will no doubt work. Heck, Kobe’s already done the heavy lifting in hiring a legendary illustrator and perhaps the most prolific film composer of the 20th century, and it’s won him a dang Oscar less than two years after his final NBA game.

Kobe Bryant has an Oscar now. What else is there to say?

Taurean Prince hits ugly go-ahead 3-pointer as Suns out-tank Hawks (VIDEO)

AP
Associated PressMar 4, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

ATLANTA (AP) Taurean Prince hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds remaining and finished with 22 points, helping the Atlanta Hawks hold off the Phoenix Suns 113-112 on Sunday.

Devin Booker‘s potential winner for Phoenix, a 15-foot shot from the right baseline, bounced off the rim with Tyler Dorsey defending as time expired.

T.J. Warren had 35 points, and Elfrid Payton had 11 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high 14 assists for the Suns. Booker had 20 points, ending a streak of four straight games in which he had at least 30.

In a matchup of two struggling teams, neither led by more than seven points. Prince’s basket marked the 24th lead change.

Phoenix has lost 22 of its last 26 games, dropping to 19-46, second-worst in the Western Conference. Atlanta, which had lost five of six, improved to 20-44, worst in the East.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points for Atlanta but did not play in the closing minutes because of an undisclosed injury.

Warren’s layup with 20 seconds remaining gave Phoenix a 112-110 lead. After Prince scored, Suns coach Jay Triano called a timeout and set up a clear-out play for Booker.

Warren made it 79-77 in the third with an acrobatic fast-break dunk, falling down at the baseline while scoring on Josh Jackson‘s alley-oop pass. He scored on a putback of his own missed shot in heavy traffic early in the fourth to make it 93-90.

The Suns went up 97-90 on Booker’s floater, but the Hawks soon went on an 8-0 run to go up 103-102 on Mike Muscala‘s baseline runner with 5 minutes left.

Phoenix finished with 33 assists and outscored the Hawks by 20 in the paint, thanks in part to 17 points from Marquese Chriss.

TIP-INS

Suns: C Tyson Chandler, starting after he missed the last six games with a sore neck, had six points and five rebounds. The 17-year veteran showed his sense of humor midway through the third, flexing his muscles after Schroder, who’s 1 foot shorter and almost 70 pounds lighter, fouled him in the lane. Chandler missed the ensuing free throw.

Hawks: Teams can’t say publicly they’re vying for a bad record and more chances in the NBA lottery, but G Kent Bazemore, Atlanta’s second-leading scorer, had a rest day for the second time in the last six games. Bazemore hasn’t otherwise missed a game this season. He was coming off a career-high 29 points in Friday’s home loss to Golden State. … Tyler Dorsey started in Bazemore’s spot and scored 12 points.

OUTTA HERE

Tempers flared with 2:14 left in the game after Prince was called for goaltending against Jackson. Jackson shoved Prince in the chest, and Prince responded with the same. They were quickly separated by official Matt Boland near the baseline when Hawks reserve guard Isaiah Taylor bumped Jackson in the shoulder. Jackson then shoved Prince again. Players on the floor for both teams closed in, but the benches did not empty. After lead official Bill Kennedy watched the replay, Jackson was ejected while Jackson and Prince were assessed technical fouls.

MORE BOOKER

Booker’s streak was the franchise’s longest since Amare Stoudemire scored at least 30 in four straight games in 2004. Booker was vying to tie Charlie Scott and Charles Barkley for the team’s longest streak of at least 30 points. In Friday’s loss to Oklahoma City, the 21-year-old Booker became the third-youngest NBA player to reach 4,000 career points, topped only by LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Miami on Monday night.

Hawks: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Let’s read too much into this: Kawhi Leonard’s shoe deal stalls with Jordan Brand

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
2 Comments

The saga of Kawhi Leonard has been up and down since last year. We’ve seen the former NBA Finals MVP play more than 30 minutes only once this season, on January 2. He’s still out with a nagging leg injury, and reports out of San Antonio have had Leonard either not returning at all this season or coming back soon.

Leonard was also reported to have wanted out of San Antonio earlier this year, something that seemed completely at odds with how we’ve understood the Spurs organization is run and with the long-term goals of most NBA players. It seemed like mostly hearsay, but the fact that Leonard was even mentioned in rumors like that at all was a big enough departure to at least add it to our timeline for the long-injured star.

So let’s add something else to the mix you can either take as it is, or blow out of proportion: According to ESPN, Leonard and shoe sponsor Jordan Brand have stalled on a new deal.

Leonard, who will be a super max player in the summer of 2019, has been negotiating with Jordan on an extension. The talks have reportedly stalled, with Leonard’s camp apparently pushing for a bigger cut of the pie given his position and value on the floor.

For their part, Jordan seems to disagree on the extent marketability.

Via ESPN:

Jordan Brand, which is a division of Nike, and Leonard’s representatives came “very close” to completion on a new four-year extension worth more than $20 million. But discussions broke down abruptly because representatives for Leonard didn’t feel that the new deal reflected the forward’s accomplishments and standing within the league, sources said.

A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time All-NBA first team selection and Finals MVP, Leonard earns less than $500,000 per year in his current endorsement contract with Jordan Brand, which is worth significantly less than the deal currently on the table from the shoe company.

Jordan’s current extension offer does not include a Leonard signature shoe, which would escalate the value of the deal dramatically. Signature deals typically include a 5 percent royalty on all logo footwear and apparel sold, allowing for a handful of the game’s biggest stars to earn well north of eight figures annually from brands.

There’s a few things happening here. First, the question most will be asking is whether the most recent injury woes have had an effect on Leonard’s ability to put together marketing material around him. His quad injury has been a long, winding oddity that it seems not many have a firm grasp on. He might not make it to the floor again this year, but even when he does arrive back on the hardwood he will still be a top two-way player.

The second thing to consider — that much of Twitter is rabbling on about — is Leonard’s general marketability. Leonard has been in commercials both local and national, but being part of the Spurs brand has cut this public persona of the 26-year-old wing as an unsmiling, emotionless robot.

That’s not true (although it is fun to joke about in 280 characters or fewer) but perception is a large part of how companies like Nike and Jordan would value an extension for Leonard. On-floor accomplishments are a part of endorsement value, but national and regional marketability isn’t based on a single factor.

Still, Leonard is perhaps a Top 3 player on the wing in the NBA. The idea that he wouldn’t have a signature shoe, especially when both guys like Kevin Durant and LeBron James do, somehow feels odd. I’m not here to make marketing decisions for Jordan brand, but the idea that talks on Leonard’s shoe deal has stalled and that he might exit the Nike umbrella does sort of tic a box in the weirdest public basketball year of Leonard’s life.

This all could be simple posturing for a new deal — releasing sourced information to the media is often used as much. Perhaps we see Leonard back on the court and signed with Jordan Brand over the summer, the entirety of the 2017-18 season slowly fading over the horizon in our rearview mirror.