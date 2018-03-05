Report: Charlotte gets permission to talk to three young assistant GMs

The most likely outcome remains the Charlotte Hornets hire Mitch Kupchak as their GM. Kupchak has been around, has the resume (even if he was pushed out in Los Angeles for good reason), was a good soldier in Los Angeles for years standing up for the organization, and has the old boys’ network connection with owner Michael Jordan through North Carolina.
However, the Hornets are branching out to look at three up-and-coming GMs — a couple out of teams that lean more on analytics than Kupchak — according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Charlotte has received permission to speak with Philadelphia 76ers VP of Player Personnel Marc Eversley, Houston Rockets Vice President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and Miami Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon, league sources told ESPN.
For some background, Eversley has been with the Sixers for a couple of seasons, and was with the Wizards and Raptors before that. Rosas has been with the Rockets since 2000, helping build the Rockets’ current contending roster alongside Daryl Morey (he also spent three months as the Mavericks GM in there but did agree on a defined role that worked for everyone). Simon has been with the Heat for 23 seasons learning with and under Pat Riley, and he has been the GM of their D-League team in Sioux Falls for a few years.
Whoever gets the job will work with Buzz Peterson, who is running day-to-day operations with the Hornets right now.
This is all a good thing — Jordan needs to consider hires outside his organization and outside his comfort zone. The Hornets are team about to miss the playoffs who are capped out, never a good sign. Keeping things comfortable may not be the best option to turn the franchise’s fortunes around.