Pau Gasol says his brother Marc should be frustrated with Memphis

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2018, 4:58 PM EST
“This is the NBA, not the D-League.”

That’s Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, and he’s upset and frustrated. Understandably. The former All-NBA player and Defensive Player of the Year is on a Grizzlies team that has lost 13 in a row and has the worst record in the NBA. Memphis has gone into tanking developing its young players mode, and Gasol doesn’t have a lot of NBA seasons left (his skills are showing decline) — this had to feel like a wasted season.

If nothing else, Marc has the backing of his brother Pau Gasol, as Ronald Tillery reports at the Commercial-Appeal.

“Of course, he’s upset. He should be upset,” Pau, a forward with the San Antonio Spurs, said on the eve of their game Monday night at AT&T Center. “Any player who competes and cares would be upset. That’s a good sign from a player who cares and is a leader. He’s putting his body on the line and not quitting.”

“What I told him is, ‘Do your best. Keep competing.’ That’s the only thing you can control,” Pau said. “You can’t control that one of your best players, Mike Conley, is out for the year. You can’t control that (Chandler) Parsons, one of your biggest signings, has an (injury) issue and so forth. All you can control is your effort, your work ethic, your mindset going into games.”

By the way, Gasol is expected to return to the Grizzlies’ lineup Monday night against San Antonio.

While Marc Gasol, 33, may not be the player he was four or five years ago, what happened this season is Memphis was not on him. Mike Conley has been injured most of the season, Chandler Parsons has played in just 28 games, there wasn’t a lot of depth or shooting on this roster to begin with, and the GM (likely at the behest of ownership) is not trading anybody — not even Tyreke Evans at the deadline (and they likely lose his this summer for nothing). The idea is that if healthy the Grizzlies still think they are a playoff team, an idea up for debate but if healthy they would be in the mix for one of the final playoff slots in the West, not the No. 1 overall pick.

Teams called about a Gasol trade at the deadline and were turned away fast, he was not available. Gasol has said he’s not going to ask for a trade — he wants to win in Memphis (the city where he spent his high school years while Pau was playing for the Grizzlies). Even if he asks for a move this summer it might be hard — he is owed $24.1 million next season and has a player option (that he likely picks up) for $25.6 million for the season after that, the final two years of his latest max contract. Not a lot of teams can take that on, fewer are willing to at Gasol’s age. This marriage is going to continue.

The only question is how frustrating a union is it next season?

Cavaliers say they’re not upset with Jeff Green roller-skating while out injured

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
With a bow essentially put on J.R. Smith‘s soup throw, the Cavaliers have moved onto another silly “scandal.”

Jeff Green is out with a back injury. Yet he – gasp – roller-skated, as video posted by LeBron James to Instagram shows.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Green, James, and JR Smith were among those who appeared on James’ Instagram account skating away on Sunday at a private party described internally on the Cavs as a “team bonding” event. It is not clear which other Cavs personnel attended.

Cavs staff, in talking with cleveland.com, said while the appearance of Green on roller skates at a time when he can’t play because of a back injury is not a great look, the team’s intent was to keep Green out of games for a period of five days to rest his body from the rigors of NBA court battles.

Roller skating should not be equated with the pounding the body takes during a game, they said.

Were people actually upset with Green? Or are the Cavs just combating faux outrage?

Everyone should be happy that Green is healthy enough to skate. That could show progress. It doesn’t mean he’s ready to play NBA basketball.

Arizona: Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins declaring for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller was reportedly recorded arranging a $100,000 payment to freshman star Deandre Ayton. Miller denies it, but the FBI and NCAA are surely looking into Tuscon.

Which is why it’s clearly time for Ayton and other top Wildcats to leave town.

Arizona honored Ayton, junior shooting Allonzo Trier and sophomore small forward Rawle Alkins during its senior-night ceremony, acknowledging all three will turn pro after the season.

Ayton is a potential No. 1 pick. Paying $100,000 for him would be a bargain. The 7-footer is a beast – strong and fluid. He’s an elite finisher and rebounder. His jumper, with range beyond the college 3-point arc, suggests an incredible ceiling. But he can fall in love with his still-developing outside shot, and there are questions about his work ethic and defensive tenacity. Still, Ayton presents a package teams will covet very high in the draft.

Trier and Alkins are more likely second-rounders, though either could climb into the first round. They’re both scorers with good range and question marks – athleticism for Trier, size for the 6-foot-4 Alkins.

Report: Nuggets, Grizzlies changing color schemes

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Behind Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are transitioning into a new era.

That’ll apparently include changing color schemes.

Denver, already moving away from powder blue, will go nearly full throwback. The Grizzlies will also make a more subtle change.

Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.net:

Check out Burry’s post for mockups of what the teams’ new jerseys might look like.

The Nuggets were mostly awful the last time they wore maroon and blue, 1994-2003. I’m not sure why they want to call back to that era. If they wanted a color scheme from their past, they should have gone rainbow – a more fun look reminiscent of happier times.

Memphis’ change would barely register if I weren’t so curious what happens to 3Shadesofblue.

Report: NBA planning more holistic approach than just changing draft for young prospects

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2018, 1:00 PM EST
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has indicated a desire to change his league’s one-and-done rule.

But that might not simply be again allowing players to join the NBA out of high school.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Silver’s aim is much more comprehensive than simply re-opening the door for 18-year-olds to play in the NBA, sources said.

A plan is expected to include the NBA starting relationships with elite teenagers while they are in high school, providing skills to help them develop both on and off the court. It would ultimately open an alternate path to the NBA besides playing in college and a way 18-year-olds could earn a meaningful salary either from NBA teams or as part of an enhanced option in the developmental G League, sources said.

The NBA is focusing on getting involved in two important periods in which they currently have minimal contact with prospects: the high school years and the time between high school graduation and when a young player is physically and emotionally ready to join the NBA.

The system for elite 18-year-old basketball players is mostly broken. There’s an opportunity here, especially with the NCAA’s absurd amateurism rules coming under enhanced scrutiny. The NBA has the most resources to throw at the problem.

If the NBA’s plan includes putting these players in its minor league, those minor-league salaries must rise significantly. Otherwise, players will still go to college, where scholarships and cost-of-attendance aren’t nothing and under-the-table payments will never be stopped.

As for younger players, the United States could see academies like the NBA has opened around the globe. I’m not as convinced putting boys so deeply on an NBA track is good, though. It’ll be good for the players who make the NBA and the league itself. But what about those who wash out?

Still, more options – especially for the 18-year-olds currently shut out of the NBA – would be better. It’s about time the NBA stopped ceding that time to college basketball and competed to have a better alternative.