Lakers’ Brandon Ingram out at least one week with groin strain

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
The Lakers have been sneaky good since the first of the year, going 17-8 in their last 25, with a top-10 offense and defense in that time.

One key to that — Brandon Ingram. The second-year player’s shot creation has been big on offense, while on defense he is using his length better to disrupt and get boards. Which is why the fact he’ll be out at least a week with a strained hip flexor is bad news.

The earliest he returns is next Sunday vs. Cleveland.

When drafted a scout told me it would take a little time for Ingram in the NBA — he had a cerebral game he had to figure out how to fit into the league, plus he had to get stronger. This season that has started to come together, Ingram is averaging 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds, working as a secondary playmaker (or primary, when Lonzo Ball is out). Ingram is fantastic in transition, has been okay but improving as a pick-and-roll ball handler (0.85 points per possession when he is that guy, including passes), and he’s now a dangerous spot-up guy from his spots on the floor. He’s still taking a lot of mid-range jumpers (42 percent of his attempts) and hits just 35 percent on those, but he’s improving and picking his spots better.

These last 20 games for the Lakers this season are about player development, just as the entire season has been (no, the Lakers are not making the playoffs, any Lakers fan asking that needs to go look at the standings again). That’s why the injuries to rookie Josh Hart and now Ingram are setbacks — the more time on the court the better, and these guys are losing some.

Kevin Durant says possible end of one-and-done good for young players, but…

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
It’s not coming anytime soon — both the NBA as an organization and Adam Silver as a commissioner tend to be detailed and methodical with big decisions — but the end of the one-and-done era seems to be coming. Probably not for a couple of years (at least), but the writing is on the wall between the NCAA scandal and the NBA looking for ways to have better relationships with high school players.

Kevin Durant was a one-and-done player at Texas, and when asked about the possible change by Logan Murdock of The Mercury News, he thought this was a good thing — but it came with a word of caution.

Durant gets into the most challenging issue of the NBA adopting something like the rule used in college baseball (teams can draft a player directly out of high school, but if they go to college they must stay at least three years, the NBA would likely go with two):

Some guys are going to declare but are not near ready. Maybe the youth is getting bad advice from those close to him, maybe he sees himself as far better than the rest of the world. But there are going to be players declaring for the draft — and very possibly signing with agents — who have no business going that route.

It would be no issue for that younger Durant, or someone like Ben Simmons two years ago, to go straight to the NBA (the league is better equipped to develop players than the last time high school players could be drafted), but how do youth who make a bad decision get a second chance? Could the NBA do something akin to what is seen at times in the NHL, where teams draft a player but he continues on with his junior team for a stretch (in this case, an NBA draftee could go to college for a couple of years but said team would retain draft rights)? Could the NCAA allow guys who declared — and signed with an agent — to go to college anyway if not drafted?

There are a lot of steps that need to be figured out by the NBA — such as how best to reach out to the elite high school players — and done so in some level of cooperation with the NCAA. Money is not going to be removed from the system with this, it will just be redirected, but the league and colleges need to be prepared for that.

It’s going to be a while before it happens. But Durant is right, this is good for the NBA.

Pau Gasol says his brother Marc should be frustrated with Memphis

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2018, 4:58 PM EST
“This is the NBA, not the D-League.”

That’s Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, and he’s upset and frustrated. Understandably. The former All-NBA player and Defensive Player of the Year is on a Grizzlies team that has lost 13 in a row and has the worst record in the NBA. Memphis has gone into tanking developing its young players mode, and Gasol doesn’t have a lot of NBA seasons left (his skills are showing decline) — this had to feel like a wasted season.

If nothing else, Marc has the backing of his brother Pau Gasol, as Ronald Tillery reports at the Commercial-Appeal.

“Of course, he’s upset. He should be upset,” Pau, a forward with the San Antonio Spurs, said on the eve of their game Monday night at AT&T Center. “Any player who competes and cares would be upset. That’s a good sign from a player who cares and is a leader. He’s putting his body on the line and not quitting.”

“What I told him is, ‘Do your best. Keep competing.’ That’s the only thing you can control,” Pau said. “You can’t control that one of your best players, Mike Conley, is out for the year. You can’t control that (Chandler) Parsons, one of your biggest signings, has an (injury) issue and so forth. All you can control is your effort, your work ethic, your mindset going into games.”

By the way, Gasol is expected to return to the Grizzlies’ lineup Monday night against San Antonio.

While Marc Gasol, 33, may not be the player he was four or five years ago, what happened this season is Memphis was not on him. Mike Conley has been injured most of the season, Chandler Parsons has played in just 28 games, there wasn’t a lot of depth or shooting on this roster to begin with, and the GM (likely at the behest of ownership) is not trading anybody — not even Tyreke Evans at the deadline (and they likely lose his this summer for nothing). The idea is that if healthy the Grizzlies still think they are a playoff team, an idea up for debate but if healthy they would be in the mix for one of the final playoff slots in the West, not the No. 1 overall pick.

Teams called about a Gasol trade at the deadline and were turned away fast, he was not available. Gasol has said he’s not going to ask for a trade — he wants to win in Memphis (the city where he spent his high school years while Pau was playing for the Grizzlies). Even if he asks for a move this summer it might be hard — he is owed $24.1 million next season and has a player option (that he likely picks up) for $25.6 million for the season after that, the final two years of his latest max contract. Not a lot of teams can take that on, fewer are willing to at Gasol’s age. This marriage is going to continue.

The only question is how frustrating a union is it next season?

Cavaliers say they’re not upset with Jeff Green roller-skating while out injured

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
With a bow essentially put on J.R. Smith‘s soup throw, the Cavaliers have moved onto another silly “scandal.”

Jeff Green is out with a back injury. Yet he – gasp – roller-skated, as video posted by LeBron James to Instagram shows.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Green, James, and JR Smith were among those who appeared on James’ Instagram account skating away on Sunday at a private party described internally on the Cavs as a “team bonding” event. It is not clear which other Cavs personnel attended.

Cavs staff, in talking with cleveland.com, said while the appearance of Green on roller skates at a time when he can’t play because of a back injury is not a great look, the team’s intent was to keep Green out of games for a period of five days to rest his body from the rigors of NBA court battles.

Roller skating should not be equated with the pounding the body takes during a game, they said.

Were people actually upset with Green? Or are the Cavs just combating faux outrage?

Everyone should be happy that Green is healthy enough to skate. That could show progress. It doesn’t mean he’s ready to play NBA basketball.

Arizona: Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins declaring for NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMar 5, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller was reportedly recorded arranging a $100,000 payment to freshman star Deandre Ayton. Miller denies it, but the FBI and NCAA are surely looking into Tuscon.

Which is why it’s clearly time for Ayton and other top Wildcats to leave town.

Arizona honored Ayton, junior shooting Allonzo Trier and sophomore small forward Rawle Alkins during its senior-night ceremony, acknowledging all three will turn pro after the season.

Ayton is a potential No. 1 pick. Paying $100,000 for him would be a bargain. The 7-footer is a beast – strong and fluid. He’s an elite finisher and rebounder. His jumper, with range beyond the college 3-point arc, suggests an incredible ceiling. But he can fall in love with his still-developing outside shot, and there are questions about his work ethic and defensive tenacity. Still, Ayton presents a package teams will covet very high in the draft.

Trier and Alkins are more likely second-rounders, though either could climb into the first round. They’re both scorers with good range and question marks – athleticism for Trier, size for the 6-foot-4 Alkins.