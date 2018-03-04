Rockets extend streak to 15 with 123-120 win over Celtics

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 29 points off the bench, James Harden had 26 points and 10 assists, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Boston Celtics 123-120 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high 15 games.

Houston trailed by six before using a 10-2 run, with the last five points coming from Trevor Ariza, to take a 117-115 lead with 1:16 remaining. Ariza made a 3-pointer before stealing the ball from Kyrie Irving and finishing with a basket on the other end to cap the run.

Al Horford missed shots on Boston’s next two possessions before Chris Paul made two free throws with 15 seconds left to push the lead to four. Irving made a layup seconds later, but Harden made one of two free throws with 7.4 seconds left to make it 120-117.

Irving and Paul hit two free throws each before Irving made one and purposely missed the second with 2.8 seconds left. Gordon made one of two free throws to make it 123-120 with 2.3 seconds remaining, and Marcus Smart‘s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer to give Houston the win.

Houston’s winning streak ties the second-longest in franchise history, accomplished twice during Hakeem Olajuwon’s tenure in the 1990s, and trails only a 22-game run the Rockets had in the 2007-08 season. It’s their second long winning streak of the season after the NBA-leading Rockets won 14 in a row from Nov. 16 to Dec. 18.

Marcus Morris had 21 points off the bench for the Celtics, who had won four in a row since the All-Star break.

Paul, who sat out with an injury in the previous game against the Celtics, added 15 points and Ariza had 21.

Boston took the first meeting this season by rallying from a 26-point deficit for a 99-98 win on Dec. 28.

Boston led by three entering the fourth and was up by the same margin early in the quarter before Houston used a 6-2 run to take a 96-95 lead with about 9 1/2 minutes left.

Morris got to work after that, hitting consecutive 3s to put the Celtics back on top. Gordon got hot for Houston after that, hitting two 3-pointers in less than 30 seconds to power a 6-2 run that got Houston to 103-102 with about eight minutes remaining.

But Morris scored five straight points after that to push Boston’s lead to 108-102 and prompt Houston coach Mike D’Antoni to call a timeout with about 6 1/2 minutes left.

Houston scored five straight points, highlighted by a 3-pointer from P.J. Tucker, to cut the lead to three with about 8 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. But the Celtics scored the next four points to make it 74-67.

Boston’s offense went cold after that, and the Celtics didn’t score for more than three minutes as Houston scored nine points in a row to take a 76-74 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the third.

Gordon and Ariza got things going during that stretch by hitting consecutive 3s.

The game was tied later in the third when the Celtics got a delay-of-game warning before coach Brad Stevens received a technical foul. Harden made a free throw on the technical and Nene added a basket soon after that to put Houston up 84-81.

Boston used an 8-2 spurt, with four points each from Greg Monroe and Smart, to take an 89-86 lead into the fourth quarter.

 

Watch Lonzo Ball hit go-ahead then dagger three lifting Lakers past Spurs

While the world outside the Lakers locker room has been entirely too focused on his bombastic father, Lonzo Ball has grown during his rookie season. Part of that is a comfort level with his shot — he is shooting better than 40 percent from three since Dec. 1 (he missed time in there due to injury). It’s not that his release is quicker, it’s just he understands better now how to get space and not rush it. Beyond that, the game has slowed down for him — he’s got great passing instincts but was making rushed and poor decisions early in the season, particularly on drives to the rim. Now he looks settled.

Just as Gregg Popovich and the Spurs — Ball hit two key threes late that put the Lakers ahead then sank the dagger in San Antonio on Saturday night. The Lakers beat the Spurs 116-112, with Ball having 18 points and 11 assists, and Julius Randle scoring 25.

The Lakers are hustling on defense and figuring out how to use their length, they are moving the ball on offense, and they have gone 16-7 in their last 23. They’re not going to climb back into the playoff race at this point, but they are developing into something.

Gary Harris scores 32, Nuggets roll LeBron James, Cavs 126-117

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gary Harris scored 32 points, Will Barton added 23 and the Denver Nuggets did most of their damage behind the 3-point arc in a 126-117 win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The Nuggets made 19 of 35 3-pointers, including three in the final 2:26, to hold off a second-half charge from the Cavs, who are struggling as they try to blend in four new players on the fly.

James finished with 25 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds – his 13th triple-double this season – but Cleveland’s lack of a dependable No. 2 scorer with Kevin Love out with a broken left hand continues to be a major problem.

More troublesome, though, is the Cavs’ defense or lack of it. Whenever Denver needed a big basket, the Nuggets got it by making the extra pass and exploiting holes in Cleveland’s defense.

J.R. Smith scored 19 points – all in the second half – in his return from a one-game suspension for throwing a bowl of soup on Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones. With Smith and James carrying the scoring load, the Cavs pulled within 115-114 with 2:40 left.

But the Nuggets came right back as Paul Millsap drilled a 3-pointer and Harris made two more from outside to put it away. Jamal Murray and Wilson Chandler added 16 points apiece for the Nuggets, who are 9-3 since Feb. 1.

Larry Nance Jr. gave the Cavs a needed lift in the second quarter with a vicious dunk.

Catching a pass on the baseline, Nance, who recently participated in the dunk contest during All-Star weekend, took one dribble, cocked his arm and posterized Mason Plumlee. The slam brought James and several other amazed Cavs onto the floor to celebrate.

The Nuggets, though, weren’t fazed.

Harris and Barton knocked down 3-pointers and Denver pushed its lead to 14 and was up 73-62 at halftime.

 

Larry Nance Jr. destroys Mason Plumlee on dunk, then points at him as reminder

Larry Nance Jr. didn’t win the All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest, but he is the best in-game dunker in the NBA right now.

Ask Brook Lopez. Or David West. Or now just ask Denver’s Mason Plumlee.

Saturday night, on a possession where the defense was scrambled after a Nance offensive rebound, Nance was left alone on the baseline, got the rock back, attacked, and at that point there was nothing Plumlee could do.

Then Nance taunted him a little with some pointing. Just because.

Knicks giving Frank Ntilikina extended look at two guard down stretch

When the Knicks drafted Frank Ntilikina out of France, the idea was to develop him as a big point guard (remember, Phil Jackson was still in charge there at the time and he loves big point guards). Over the course of the season, Ntilikina has played 84 percent of his minutes at the point.

However, in the past month the Knicks are giving Ntilikina a much longer look at the two guard slot. They went out and got more traditional point guards Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay, and have played Ntilikina with them off the ball a lot more. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News breaks it down.

Ntilikina’s minutes are up since the All-Star break but his assists are way down, a product of him playing off the ball while Burke and Mudiay act as the primary ballhandlers….

As scouts have noted for months, Ntilikina isn’t quick enough with his dribble to play point guard in the NBA — at least not at this stage of his development. It hinders his playmaking abilities. On defense, Ntilikina’s length allows him to defend shooting guards — leaving Jeff Hornacek with the option to play the Frenchman alongside Burke or Mudiay.

This is a good thing to look at. On the season, Ntilikina has taken 41 percent of his shot attempts as the pick-and-roll ball handler and shot just 38.6 percent on them. Add his passes out of the pick-and-roll into it and the Knicks score just 0.84 points per 100 possessions, well below the league average. It hasn’t worked and he’s shown some mild improvement but not much over the course of the season. (Stats via Synergy Sports)

However, Ntilikina has been reasonably good on spot-up looks, scoring almost a point per possession that way. He may fit more into the mold of the better modern two-guards — good spot-up shooters who can put the ball on the floor and create a little, and who are good defenders on the other end. Ntilikina is not there yet, he has a lot of development still to go, but that may be his path.

As they should do this time of year, the Knicks are trying to figure out what exactly they have in their lottery pick Ntilikina and where he fits in. If that helps improve their draft position, so be it, but this is what the Knicks should do at this point.