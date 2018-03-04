Getty

Let’s read too much into this: Kawhi Leonard’s shoe deal stalls with Jordan Brand

By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
The saga of Kawhi Leonard has been up and down since last year. We’ve seen the former NBA Finals MVP play more than 30 minutes only once this season, on January 2. He’s still out with a nagging leg injury, and reports out of San Antonio have had Leonard either not returning at all this season or coming back soon.

Leonard was also reported to have wanted out of San Antonio earlier this year, something that seemed completely at odds with how we’ve understood the Spurs organization is run and with the long-term goals of most NBA players. It seemed like mostly hearsay, but the fact that Leonard was even mentioned in rumors like that at all was a big enough departure to at least add it to our timeline for the long-injured star.

So let’s add something else to the mix you can either take as it is, or blow out of proportion: According to ESPN, Leonard and shoe sponsor Jordan Brand have stalled on a new deal.

Leonard, who will be a super max player in the summer of 2019, has been negotiating with Jordan on an extension. The talks have reportedly stalled, with Leonard’s camp apparently pushing for a bigger cut of the pie given his position and value on the floor.

For their part, Jordan seems to disagree on the extent marketability.

Via ESPN:

Jordan Brand, which is a division of Nike, and Leonard’s representatives came “very close” to completion on a new four-year extension worth more than $20 million. But discussions broke down abruptly because representatives for Leonard didn’t feel that the new deal reflected the forward’s accomplishments and standing within the league, sources said.

A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time All-NBA first team selection and Finals MVP, Leonard earns less than $500,000 per year in his current endorsement contract with Jordan Brand, which is worth significantly less than the deal currently on the table from the shoe company.

Jordan’s current extension offer does not include a Leonard signature shoe, which would escalate the value of the deal dramatically. Signature deals typically include a 5 percent royalty on all logo footwear and apparel sold, allowing for a handful of the game’s biggest stars to earn well north of eight figures annually from brands.

There’s a few things happening here. First, the question most will be asking is whether the most recent injury woes have had an effect on Leonard’s ability to put together marketing material around him. His quad injury has been a long, winding oddity that it seems not many have a firm grasp on. He might not make it to the floor again this year, but even when he does arrive back on the hardwood he will still be a top two-way player.

The second thing to consider — that much of Twitter is rabbling on about — is Leonard’s general marketability. Leonard has been in commercials both local and national, but being part of the Spurs brand has cut this public persona of the 26-year-old wing as an unsmiling, emotionless robot.

That’s not true (although it is fun to joke about in 280 characters or fewer) but perception is a large part of how companies like Nike and Jordan would value an extension for Leonard. On-floor accomplishments are a part of endorsement value, but national and regional marketability isn’t based on a single factor.

Still, Leonard is perhaps a Top 3 player on the wing in the NBA. The idea that he wouldn’t have a signature shoe, especially when both guys like Kevin Durant and LeBron James do, somehow feels odd. I’m not here to make marketing decisions for Jordan brand, but the idea that talks on Leonard’s shoe deal has stalled and that he might exit the Nike umbrella does sort of tic a box in the weirdest public basketball year of Leonard’s life.

This all could be simple posturing for a new deal — releasing sourced information to the media is often used as much. Perhaps we see Leonard back on the court and signed with Jordan Brand over the summer, the entirety of the 2017-18 season slowly fading over the horizon in our rearview mirror.

Dwyane Wade meets with family of Parkland high school shooting victim

AP
By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
Dwyane Wade was touched when he found out that Joaquin Oliver, a victim of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was buried in his Miami Heat jersey. Wade, who returned to the Heat just days before the Feb. 14 attack, made it a special task to get one of the backordered “Vice” edition jerseys for Oliver’s family.

This weekend, Wade was able to give it to them.

Wade stood next to Joaquin’s sister, Andrea Ghersi, during pregame introductions, and after the Heat took on the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Arena on Saturday, Wade met with Joaquin’s parents, Manuel and Patricia. Wade gave the family a pair of specially-made shoes, complete with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas nameplate and straps with Joaquin’s name on them.

Wade also gave the Olivers the special edition jersey, spending some time speaking with them.

Via SunSentinel.com:

“I had somebody design them,” Wade said of the shoes that sat by his locker before Saturday’s game. “I gave them to the family with that jersey. It’s hard to get that jersey. I know they said he wanted that jersey when I first got back to add it to his collection of jerseys that he had. I reached out to a good friend of mine to customize those shoes. I made sure I gave them to the family.​”

“Just getting an opportunity to finally meet them, I had a few words, what they’re doing, the strength of them,” he said by his locker stall. “It’s a tough time for their family. It’s a tough time for a lot of families in Parkland.

“I’m thankful they came to the game, thankful I got a chance just to talk to them and tell them my appreciation, to let them know we will continue to use our voice, to continue to shine the light on what they’re talking about and what they’re going through and what they’re dealing with. Because it’s not just happening to them, it’s happening to all of us and it could be anyone of us.”

Wade is a pillar in the Miami community, even after spending time with both the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers. His return to the Heat was announced to major fanfare, with his Vice edition jersey experiencing huge production delays that currently span out into the summer.

That he was there to take the lead was no surprise to anyone. Good for Wade for stepping up, making that connection, and helping in any way he could during the grieving process for that family.

Wade has dedicated the rest of the season to Joaquin Oliver’s memory.

Kings have sexy saxophone man play during Jazz lineups (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
3 Comments

It’s sort of hard to understand why the Sacramento Kings decided to have a shirtless saxophonist play during starting lineups for the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. No doubt your dad still loves to make jokes about Utah and jazz music, so maybe the pregame festivities were aimed at him? Despite the logic, the result was still the same: pretty good.

As the announcer at Golden 1 Center announced Utah’s starting five, Sacramento’s mascot Slamson wheeled out onto the floor, pulling saxophonist Sergio Flores behind him in a wagon. Flores played a tune on his instrument, walking near the lineup line for the Jazz as he added a little pizzaz to the ritual.

The “Sexy Sax Man” is actually a viral Internet video that dates back to 2011. In the videos, Flores plays George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” in places like malls, classrooms, department stores, and so forth.

The original video from 2011 has over 36 million views at this point, so kudos to the Kings for tapping into the B-side of Internet culture for a little joke.

Meanwhile it seems perhaps the Jazz should hire Flores full-time? Utah beat the Kings with the help of a little sax, 98-91.

Watch the best skits from Charles Barkley on Saturday Night Live

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Saturday night was Charles Barkley’s fourth time hosting Saturday Night Live, which is a bit surprising — he’s hosted more than Bradley Cooper and as much as Will Ferrell.

Barkley had a strong monologue focused on why athletes should not just stick to sports. After that, he was in a few skits that were quality, too. Here are a few highlights, with the Star Wars parody being my personal favorite.

Check out Charles Barkley’s monologue from Saturday Night Live

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2018, 9:55 AM EST
8 Comments

Charles Barkley hosted Saturday Night Live… so there was more to see than just Weekend Update and Migos performing.

Barkley used his opening monologue time to say LeBron James and other basketball players should not just “shut up and dribble” and talked about athletes not just sticking to sports.

Reading off a teleprompter is not Barkley’s specialty, he’s a bit stiff, but he pulls this off well.