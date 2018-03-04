Kings have sexy saxophone man play during Jazz lineups (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
It’s sort of hard to understand why the Sacramento Kings decided to have a shirtless saxophonist play during starting lineups for the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. No doubt your dad still loves to make jokes about Utah and jazz music, so maybe the pregame festivities were aimed at him?

In any case, as the announcer at Golden 1 Center announced Utah’s starting five, Sacramento’s mascot Slamson wheeled out onto the floor, pulling saxophonist Sergio Flores behind him in a wagon. Flores played a tune and walked near the lineup line for the Jazz, adding a little pizzaz to the ritual.

The “Sexy Sax Man” is actually a viral Internet video that dates back to 2011. In the videos, Flores plays George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” in places like malls, classrooms, department stores, and so forth.

The original video from 2011 has over 36 million views at this point, so kudos to the Kings for tapping into the B-side of Internet culture for a little joke.

Meanwhile it seems perhaps the Jazz should hire Flores full-time? Utah beat the Kings with the help of a little sax, 98-91.

Watch the best skits from Charles Barkley on Saturday Night Live

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Saturday night was Charles Barkley’s fourth time hosting Saturday Night Live, which is a bit surprising — he’s hosted more than Bradley Cooper and as much as Will Ferrell.

Barkley had a strong monologue focused on why athletes should not just stick to sports. After that, he was in a few skits that were quality, too. Here are a few highlights, with the Star Wars parody being my personal favorite.

Check out Charles Barkley’s monologue from Saturday Night Live

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2018, 9:55 AM EST
Charles Barkley hosted Saturday Night Live… so there was more to see than just Weekend Update and Migos performing.

Barkley used his opening monologue time to say LeBron James and other basketball players should not just “shut up and dribble” and talked about athletes not just sticking to sports.

Reading off a teleprompter is not Barkley’s specialty, he’s a bit stiff, but he pulls this off well.

Rockets extend streak to 15 with 123-120 win over Celtics

Associated PressMar 4, 2018, 7:45 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 29 points off the bench, James Harden had 26 points and 10 assists, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Boston Celtics 123-120 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high 15 games.

Houston trailed by six before using a 10-2 run, with the last five points coming from Trevor Ariza, to take a 117-115 lead with 1:16 remaining. Ariza made a 3-pointer before stealing the ball from Kyrie Irving and finishing with a basket on the other end to cap the run.

Al Horford missed shots on Boston’s next two possessions before Chris Paul made two free throws with 15 seconds left to push the lead to four. Irving made a layup seconds later, but Harden made one of two free throws with 7.4 seconds left to make it 120-117.

Irving and Paul hit two free throws each before Irving made one and purposely missed the second with 2.8 seconds left. Gordon made one of two free throws to make it 123-120 with 2.3 seconds remaining, and Marcus Smart‘s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer to give Houston the win.

Houston’s winning streak ties the second-longest in franchise history, accomplished twice during Hakeem Olajuwon’s tenure in the 1990s, and trails only a 22-game run the Rockets had in the 2007-08 season. It’s their second long winning streak of the season after the NBA-leading Rockets won 14 in a row from Nov. 16 to Dec. 18.

Marcus Morris had 21 points off the bench for the Celtics, who had won four in a row since the All-Star break.

Paul, who sat out with an injury in the previous game against the Celtics, added 15 points and Ariza had 21.

Boston took the first meeting this season by rallying from a 26-point deficit for a 99-98 win on Dec. 28.

Boston led by three entering the fourth and was up by the same margin early in the quarter before Houston used a 6-2 run to take a 96-95 lead with about 9 1/2 minutes left.

Morris got to work after that, hitting consecutive 3s to put the Celtics back on top. Gordon got hot for Houston after that, hitting two 3-pointers in less than 30 seconds to power a 6-2 run that got Houston to 103-102 with about eight minutes remaining.

But Morris scored five straight points after that to push Boston’s lead to 108-102 and prompt Houston coach Mike D’Antoni to call a timeout with about 6 1/2 minutes left.

Houston scored five straight points, highlighted by a 3-pointer from P.J. Tucker, to cut the lead to three with about 8 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. But the Celtics scored the next four points to make it 74-67.

Boston’s offense went cold after that, and the Celtics didn’t score for more than three minutes as Houston scored nine points in a row to take a 76-74 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the third.

Gordon and Ariza got things going during that stretch by hitting consecutive 3s.

The game was tied later in the third when the Celtics got a delay-of-game warning before coach Brad Stevens received a technical foul. Harden made a free throw on the technical and Nene added a basket soon after that to put Houston up 84-81.

Boston used an 8-2 spurt, with four points each from Greg Monroe and Smart, to take an 89-86 lead into the fourth quarter.

 

Watch Lonzo Ball hit go-ahead then dagger three lifting Lakers past Spurs

By Kurt HelinMar 3, 2018, 11:57 PM EST
While the world outside the Lakers locker room has been entirely too focused on his bombastic father, Lonzo Ball has grown during his rookie season. Part of that is a comfort level with his shot — he is shooting better than 40 percent from three since Dec. 1 (he missed time in there due to injury). It’s not that his release is quicker, it’s just he understands better now how to get space and not rush it. Beyond that, the game has slowed down for him — he’s got great passing instincts but was making rushed and poor decisions early in the season, particularly on drives to the rim. Now he looks settled.

Just as Gregg Popovich and the Spurs — Ball hit two key threes late that put the Lakers ahead then sank the dagger in San Antonio on Saturday night. The Lakers beat the Spurs 116-112, with Ball having 18 points and 11 assists, and Julius Randle scoring 25.

The Lakers are hustling on defense and figuring out how to use their length, they are moving the ball on offense, and they have gone 16-7 in their last 23. They’re not going to climb back into the playoff race at this point, but they are developing into something.