Dwyane Wade meets with family of Parkland high school shooting victim

By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2018, 4:53 PM EST
Dwyane Wade was touched when he found out that Joaquin Oliver, a victim of the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., was buried in his Miami Heat jersey. Wade, who returned to the Heat just days before the Feb. 14 attack, made it a special task to get one of the backordered “Vice” edition jerseys for Oliver’s family.

This weekend, Wade was able to give it to them.

Wade stood next to Joaquin’s sister, Andrea Ghersi, during pregame introductions, and after the Heat took on the Detroit Pistons at American Airlines Arena on Saturday, Wade met with Joaquin’s parents, Manuel and Patricia. Wade gave the family a pair of specially-made shoes, complete with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas nameplate and straps with Joaquin’s name on them.

Wade also gave the Olivers the special edition jersey, spending some time speaking with them.

Via SunSentinel.com:

“I had somebody design them,” Wade said of the shoes that sat by his locker before Saturday’s game. “I gave them to the family with that jersey. It’s hard to get that jersey. I know they said he wanted that jersey when I first got back to add it to his collection of jerseys that he had. I reached out to a good friend of mine to customize those shoes. I made sure I gave them to the family.​”

“Just getting an opportunity to finally meet them, I had a few words, what they’re doing, the strength of them,” he said by his locker stall. “It’s a tough time for their family. It’s a tough time for a lot of families in Parkland.

“I’m thankful they came to the game, thankful I got a chance just to talk to them and tell them my appreciation, to let them know we will continue to use our voice, to continue to shine the light on what they’re talking about and what they’re going through and what they’re dealing with. Because it’s not just happening to them, it’s happening to all of us and it could be anyone of us.”

Wade is a pillar in the Miami community, even after spending time with both the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers. His return to the Heat was announced to major fanfare, with his Vice edition jersey experiencing huge production delays that currently span out into the summer.

That he was there to take the lead was no surprise to anyone. Good for Wade for stepping up, making that connection, and helping in any way he could during the grieving process for that family.

Wade has dedicated the rest of the season to Joaquin Oliver’s memory.

Kings have sexy saxophone man play during Jazz lineups (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMar 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
It’s sort of hard to understand why the Sacramento Kings decided to have a shirtless saxophonist play during starting lineups for the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. No doubt your dad still loves to make jokes about Utah and jazz music, so maybe the pregame festivities were aimed at him? Despite the logic, the result was still the same: pretty good.

As the announcer at Golden 1 Center announced Utah’s starting five, Sacramento’s mascot Slamson wheeled out onto the floor, pulling saxophonist Sergio Flores behind him in a wagon. Flores played a tune on his instrument, walking near the lineup line for the Jazz as he added a little pizzaz to the ritual.

The “Sexy Sax Man” is actually a viral Internet video that dates back to 2011. In the videos, Flores plays George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” in places like malls, classrooms, department stores, and so forth.

The original video from 2011 has over 36 million views at this point, so kudos to the Kings for tapping into the B-side of Internet culture for a little joke.

Meanwhile it seems perhaps the Jazz should hire Flores full-time? Utah beat the Kings with the help of a little sax, 98-91.

Watch the best skits from Charles Barkley on Saturday Night Live

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Saturday night was Charles Barkley’s fourth time hosting Saturday Night Live, which is a bit surprising — he’s hosted more than Bradley Cooper and as much as Will Ferrell.

Barkley had a strong monologue focused on why athletes should not just stick to sports. After that, he was in a few skits that were quality, too. Here are a few highlights, with the Star Wars parody being my personal favorite.

Check out Charles Barkley’s monologue from Saturday Night Live

By Kurt HelinMar 4, 2018, 9:55 AM EST
Charles Barkley hosted Saturday Night Live… so there was more to see than just Weekend Update and Migos performing.

Barkley used his opening monologue time to say LeBron James and other basketball players should not just “shut up and dribble” and talked about athletes not just sticking to sports.

Reading off a teleprompter is not Barkley’s specialty, he’s a bit stiff, but he pulls this off well.

Rockets extend streak to 15 with 123-120 win over Celtics

Associated PressMar 4, 2018, 7:45 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 29 points off the bench, James Harden had 26 points and 10 assists, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Boston Celtics 123-120 on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high 15 games.

Houston trailed by six before using a 10-2 run, with the last five points coming from Trevor Ariza, to take a 117-115 lead with 1:16 remaining. Ariza made a 3-pointer before stealing the ball from Kyrie Irving and finishing with a basket on the other end to cap the run.

Al Horford missed shots on Boston’s next two possessions before Chris Paul made two free throws with 15 seconds left to push the lead to four. Irving made a layup seconds later, but Harden made one of two free throws with 7.4 seconds left to make it 120-117.

Irving and Paul hit two free throws each before Irving made one and purposely missed the second with 2.8 seconds left. Gordon made one of two free throws to make it 123-120 with 2.3 seconds remaining, and Marcus Smart‘s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer to give Houston the win.

Houston’s winning streak ties the second-longest in franchise history, accomplished twice during Hakeem Olajuwon’s tenure in the 1990s, and trails only a 22-game run the Rockets had in the 2007-08 season. It’s their second long winning streak of the season after the NBA-leading Rockets won 14 in a row from Nov. 16 to Dec. 18.

Marcus Morris had 21 points off the bench for the Celtics, who had won four in a row since the All-Star break.

Paul, who sat out with an injury in the previous game against the Celtics, added 15 points and Ariza had 21.

Boston took the first meeting this season by rallying from a 26-point deficit for a 99-98 win on Dec. 28.

Boston led by three entering the fourth and was up by the same margin early in the quarter before Houston used a 6-2 run to take a 96-95 lead with about 9 1/2 minutes left.

Morris got to work after that, hitting consecutive 3s to put the Celtics back on top. Gordon got hot for Houston after that, hitting two 3-pointers in less than 30 seconds to power a 6-2 run that got Houston to 103-102 with about eight minutes remaining.

But Morris scored five straight points after that to push Boston’s lead to 108-102 and prompt Houston coach Mike D’Antoni to call a timeout with about 6 1/2 minutes left.

Houston scored five straight points, highlighted by a 3-pointer from P.J. Tucker, to cut the lead to three with about 8 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. But the Celtics scored the next four points to make it 74-67.

Boston’s offense went cold after that, and the Celtics didn’t score for more than three minutes as Houston scored nine points in a row to take a 76-74 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the third.

Gordon and Ariza got things going during that stretch by hitting consecutive 3s.

The game was tied later in the third when the Celtics got a delay-of-game warning before coach Brad Stevens received a technical foul. Harden made a free throw on the technical and Nene added a basket soon after that to put Houston up 84-81.

Boston used an 8-2 spurt, with four points each from Greg Monroe and Smart, to take an 89-86 lead into the fourth quarter.

 