Stephen Curry tweaks ankle, sits out final 18 minutes but will still golf at Augusta

Stephen Curry called it precautionary. If it were a playoff game — or maybe even a game not against a tanking team — he could have stayed in and kept playing.
But as it was, Curry sat out the final 18 minutes of a game Friday against Atlanta after rolling his right ankle — the ankle that sidelined him for 11 games when he sprained it in December — when at the end of the first quarter he went up and then came down on the foot of Zaza Pachulia.
Curry returned to the game after that, playing in the second quarter and the start of the third, scoring 15 of his 28 points after the injury. Postgame, Curry tried to play it down — and said he’s still golfing at Augusta National while on the road. Chris Haynes of ESPN had the details.
“I came back in the second [quarter], felt pretty good,” Curry said after the game. “It got a little stiff at halftime. I didn’t think I would have to sit out coming into the third quarter, but sometimes the power of [team trainer] Chelsea [Lane] and coach [Steve] Kerr wins out, and we just want to be precautionary and safe.”
To further illustrate how well he must be feeling, league sources said that Curry and Klay Thompson will be playing at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. After the round, they will take a private plane back to the Bay Area.
Curry is an avid golfer with a handicap around zero. Klay Thompson should not place bets during the round.
The Warriors are off until Tuesday when they host the Nets.
The Warriors and Rockets are in a tie at the top of the Western Conference, with Houston having played two fewer games and being one game ahead in the loss column. The Rockets are on a 14-game win streak heading into a nationally televised game against the Celtics Saturday.
Jeff Teague ejected for hip check on Ricky Rubio, Jimmy Butler likes it
Minnesota was already behind and had a real problem: Karl-Anthony Towns had been ejected in the first half for a couple of technicals (the second one for arguing a non-call), and that left nobody who could slow Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who was dominating inside and finished with 26 points and 16 boards.
The Timberwolves were behind and shorthanded, point guard Jeff Teague was frustrated, so he hip-checked Ricky Rubio coming down the court.
Teague deserved to be ejected for that one, there wasn’t even a play on the ball. You know coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t like it (this game mattered in the standings), but Jimmy Butler — injured and watching at home — did.
haven’t used Twitter in years. But yeah Jeff that’s what I like to see. Rubio getting up quick for no reason.
It was a wild night. After the game, Thibodeau chose his words carefully to avoid a fine but said he was “disappointed” in the referees.
Oh, by the way, Utah won the game 116-108. The loss dropped Minnesota into a four-way tie with Portland, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City for seeds three through six in the West (and Minnesota trails all of them in the loss column). Without Butler until around the end of the season (by Butler’s estimates) the Timberwolves can’t afford to have its best player and point guard getting tossed in key games. They need wins or they could slide back to the seven or eight seed and have to face Houston or Golden State in the first round.
Utah still wants into the dance, they remain two games back of Denver and the eight seed (Denver won Friday night, too, as did the Clippers). The Jazz have the easiest remaining schedule of any of these teams.
Lakers’ Josh Hart has hand surgery, officially out 4-6 weeks (season has six weeks left)
There are less than six full weeks left in the NBA season. Hard to see the Lakers racing him back for a couple meaningless end of season games, although Luke Walton said pregame if he’s back with seven or eight games left (the earliest timeline) Hart could well play again. I just wouldn’t bet on it.
Hard has looked like a part of the future Lakers backcourt rotation, performing solidly as a backup point guard who at 6’5″ can play either guard position. He’s been a very effective spot-up shooter, he’s scoring 6.6 points per game, shooing 39.7 percent from three, he can work off the ball, and knows how to run a team and push the ball in transition. He’s another Laker find late in the first round (he was picked 30th in the first round last June.
Gordon Hayward posted video of himself dribbling, taking stationary jumpers
Progress is a good thing, but note his first word — patience.
Reports All-Star weekend had Hayward’s ankle still slightly swollen and purple, which suggests what Brad Stevens has said all along — he will not be back this season. Never say never, things change, but the Celtics are still on a long-term plan with this team and they are not going to rush Hayward back. The goal is to be a contender for the East crown next season, and the season after that, and the season after that, and…
They are not going risk that and re-injury by pushing Hayward too much for this season. If it happens great, if not, this team still has a shot at coming out of the East without him. And sticking with the plan.
Kevin Love getting up shots, hopes to beat timeline for return from fractured hand
All-Star weekend, Kevin Lovetold NBC Sports: “I’m probably about two weeks out from getting this movable cast off for good, and then from there about a few weeks after that before I get back. So I have a good amount of time, about a month.”
It’s been almost exactly two weeks since then, and Love was seen taking shots at the Cavaliers practice facility on Friday. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love was back on the practice court taking mid-range jump shots Friday, four weeks after fracturing a bone in his left hand.
He is optimistic that he will return to game action before the team’s stated eight-week recovery timeline expires.
“If I can get back before eight weeks, great,” Love said Friday. “I’m hoping that is the case.”
The sooner the better for the Cavaliers — Love is a key player they need to integrate into the offense and rotation before the playoffs. The growing pains of the new Cavaliers roster (and some of its limitations) have been on display since the All-Star break, but Love would bring another elite scoring option plus a guy who can get some boards. Things they need.
The more time with him on the court, the better. Expect Love playing with the Cavaliers within a couple of weeks.